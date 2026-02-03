The Box of how we see the world

Earlier this weekend, I came across the article I discussed yesterday on the Federal Reserve. When I first read it and engaged with it, the first person I told about how excited I was was my wife.

I told her how I never really got to the Federal Reserve, economics, or inflation before. But now that I’ve taken the time to study it and learn about it, I have a totally different perspective. I can have conversations with individuals about this. I was so excited that when we went to Sunday Brunch, I had a full-blown conversation with our bartender about it because he’s an economics major.

There’s a whole different perspective that occurs when one sees something from a new perspective. And one of the biggest things my wife and I discussed was the idea of thinking outside the box.

In this article, you’ll learn:

How every aspect of your life—entertainment, history, education, work—reinforces the same narrative “box” you’ve been given Why introducing new ideas creates cognitive dissonance and how that dissonance is weaponized against you The strategic function of the Epstein files as a modern-day boogeyman and attention trap How psychological operations work by getting the public to accept fallacies that override their reasoning What it means to think outside the box—and why circular thinking allows you to see the entire perspective

The Box We’re Given

As we all go through life, we’re given this box through which we think of the world. This is exactly what education is.

In my article on the origins of education, I show how the teacher literally cuts the world into a box. This is what our society does, and we see the world through this box.

Applying this to the Federal Reserve piece, I was so excited because from this whole analysis, I’m able to present other aspects of this box from a different perspective. Examples include:

Stagflation did occur—but check out this other perspective on how stagflation could occur.

Check out the letters from Powell and Friedman and see the possibilities that they could have had.

Check out what Ralph Nader did and how he set up attacks on corporations and society, paving the way for initiatives like climate change to occur.

Check out how the depression occurred. Check out why we need to bring back deflation in a new light. Check out all these things.

What that does is provide people with different perspectives. I’ve seen some of the comments where people were saying, “Wow, I never thought about this from that perspective, so thank you.”

This is the unorthodox perspective, and this is what it means to think outside the box.

As I was having this conversation with my wife, one of the things we realized is that this box is well reinforced. The box is well reinforced because it’s reinforced from multiple angles.

Within this box, you have multiple facets of who you are and your experiences. For example, you have all the music in your life, all the science, all the entertainment, all the stories, the history, the mathematics—all of these different areas. On paper, they look different, but there’s an underlying thread connecting them all.

Let’s take how we see banking as an example.

Yes, the entertainment section of your box might be all entertainment. But the entertainment section of your box believes that the banking system acts a certain way. Then you have history, and it reinforces your image of banking, even though it’s history. Then you have sports, and sports reinforce your idea of banking. You have your job, and your job reinforces this idea of banking because that’s what it is.

Every aspect of your box, even though there are different boxes within it, all reinforce this idea of banking. This is the box that we’ve been given to see the world.

So, what happens when you introduce a brand new idea into this box? My wife said it best: You have what’s known as cognitive dissonance.

Because I have introduced an idea that is so far from left field—using the same facts that we all know and agree upon, such as 1913, such as deflation, such as stagflation—when you introduce these concepts from a different angle, what occurs is cognitive dissonance at first.

It’s hard for someone to understand what is going on. And unfortunately, what occurs is a state of confusion, which is — from a metaphysical level — not a state that we want to live in; hence why we should aim for a sound mind. Everything in our minds should flow. There should be coherence. We don’t want cognitive dissonance. What we want is cognitive resonance.

Unfortunately, dissonance is the reality that most are living in. And when confronted with a new way of looking at things, dissonance occurs every single day. Ideally, one should be brave enough to entertain new ideas and think outside the box. When we do, we have a more expansive way of seeing life.

Author’s note: It’s interesting that the phrase “think outside the box” mentions a box. What’s more interesting is that from the television to the cell phones, these are all boxes and cubes. They provide this frame through which most view the world. Mark Passio has talked about the cube and how it traps one’s attention.

So, if the goal is to think outside the box, what happens when we begin to be more circular with our thinking? When we think around the box so we can see the entire perspective, we begin to see the box itself.

The Epstein Files

Now, let’s apply the idea of thinking outside the box to what I see everywhere: the Epstein files. Later on this afternoon, I’m going to release “my Epstein files” — all my work on the Epstein files — because time and time again, what we’re experiencing here is classic strategic tension: something designed to have the masses and the population focus on within their boxes.

From music to banking, to science, and more — the boxes of the masses are all congregated on The Epstein files. What I’ve come to realize is that the Epstein files have literally turned into the modern-day boogeyman.

My very first article on this was about Bill Gates back in 2023 during the pandemic. This article was actually featured by James Corbett as well. What I wrote was:

As soon as the pandemic was starting to end, as soon as we realized COVID was not this disaster foretold, as soon as we realized masking and vaccinations weren’t the best, when we began to get out and reopen, Bill Gates began to take a step back from the public light. Here is where Gates found in Jeffrey Epstein a very convenient figure.

The only way Gates was able to take a clean step back from the public eye was by becoming associated with Epstein. All of a sudden, his marriage is in shambles, and he went to Epstein’s island — all while the world begins to open up. A very convenient way to exit the limelight that was orchestrated three years prior.

Now, some could say these Epstein files are true and did happen. Sure, that’s something to be discussed. But one cannot deny the fact that it serves as a very convenient pathway for individuals who want to get out of the limelight, and Bill Gates used it perfectly.

Manufactured Confusion as a Control Mechanism

I haven’t looked into this latest release, but what I’ve seen now is more individuals and more names. Bill Gates is being named again. Jay-Z was named, but turns out to be false? There are so many people being named, and I don’t even know what’s real and what’s not.

I’ve come to realize that I think that’s the goal.

The goal here is confusion. And what does confusion do to your box? It gives you cognitive dissonance. You don’t know what to believe. You don’t know what’s real. You don’t know what you should do. You don’t know where you should pay attention. Your box becomes scattered all over the place.

This is how you control populations.

Meanwhile, in your actual life, how are things? How is your job, your family, your dreams, aspirations, etc.?

It’s fitting because I’m just finishing off this piece on the economy, finances, our personal finances, wealth, and time. It’s given me a whole new perspective on life. One of the best concepts that has emerged is friction — when you pause your actions and think about what you want to do, you’re mindful of your time. You’re mindful of how you spend your time.

I’ve spent more time just being aware of how beautiful the day is. It’s cold, but the sun is out. Now, how Florida went from the 80s to the 20s within hours is another story, but I’m appreciating so much more of the nicer things. I’m using my time intentionally. I’m spending my time wisely.

But what’s occurring right now is that the biggest temptation and distraction is Jeffrey Epstein. People are getting sucked up in the old Epstein drama because they think their engagement might somehow help the situation.

I believe what’s really occurring is a humiliation ritual against the public. We’ve seen this from other acts in history, which I covered in my article on false flags. You have to give the public a story, but there has to be something that’s off. The public has to accept this thing that’s off because they have to essentially override the cognitive dissonance they are experiencing and accept the lie.

It happens with every single event.:

Charlie Kirk: That’s not a real human, that’s a mannequin.

Trump Assassination attempt: Look at his ears.

9/11: Twin towers burning, but the paper passport survives.

All of these holes in the story, but the public has to believe this to accept the official narrative — and there’s a convenient truth that follows along.

The humiliation piece here is that it’s highly unlikely that anyone will go to jail. Gates, Clintons — they will continue to go as normal.

If you study population control from a psychological operations perspective, this is literally psychological operations. You get the public to accept the fallacy, which throws off their reasoning, and they learn to live with the cognitive dissonance.

It’s fascinating work, and if I’m being honest, it’s purely genius. But — going back to your personal life — while all this is going on, the taxation increases. The theft increases. The robbery increases, right under the nose. The corporations keep getting money. AI keeps advancing. Interest rates are still there. And the population remains docile to the fact.

This is literally the world of Brave New World of 1984. This is Bertrand Russell’s excerpt: if you teach people that snow is black, it is black.

Closing Thoughts

Ultimately, it’s your time. You can spend an hour on Epstein if you want.

I’m coming around to seeing that people are realizing society is one big lie, one big facade. There are a lot of things we’re told matter that really don’t matter in our daily lives. If you choose to focus on what’s important to your life and how you want to spend your time, then you are welcome to the Unorthodoxy.

However, this community grows when you share this message with someone else. The goal is, as we stop shaping our box to what society tells us, but focus that box on what really matters, we begin to create a world where we have friends and families focused on making life a better place for ourselves.

Also, what’s interesting is that the Super Bowl is about to come up — the great Roman circus. I plan on watching it, because it’s always interesting, the occult energies and what happens around Super Bowl weekend. The energies that get stirred and moved whenever people are about to watch these great games.

Here are some notable observations:

We just had a winter storm freezing the nation — and crops as well. We had Operation Winter — ICE on ice, with the killings of “Pretti, Good.” And then, we have the Epstein files — all within the week of the Super Bowl. Fascinating energies, population control.

For us who are aware, who are looking to move on with our lives, this is simply an observation. At the end of the day, we are spending our time and attention on what truly matters: ourselves, our families, and our future.

Time is life, let’s use it wisely.

Takeaways

The “box” is your worldview—and it’s reinforced from every angle: entertainment, education, work, history, sports. They all teach you the same narrative about systems like banking. New ideas create cognitive dissonance. This discomfort can either wake you up or be weaponized to scatter your attention and control you. The Epstein files function as a modern boogeyman—a strategic distraction that keeps people focused inside their boxes while the real theft continues. Psychological operations work by getting you to accept holes in the narrative, override your reasoning, and live with cognitive dissonance. Circular thinking—thinking around the box—allows you to see the entire system for what it is.

Next Action Items

Audit your information diet. Where are you spending your attention this week? Is it on things that affect your actual life, or manufactured distractions?

Practice friction. Before engaging with breaking news or viral stories, pause and ask: What is this costing me in time and mental energy? What is it distracting me from?

Study the box. Pick one area of your life (entertainment, work, education) and ask: What narrative about banking, money, or power does this reinforce?

Share this with someone ready to hear it. Unorthodoxy grows through conscious community.

As always, thank you for your time and the attention.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

