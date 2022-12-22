1× 0:00 -9:37

Within this article, the reader will learn the following insights:

The new kind of warfare we find ourselves in

The goals and vision of this new regime

What this means for the future, and how we can opt-out

Introduction

One of the most asked questions is, who’s the bad guy? Who’s pulling the strings? To correctly answer this question, we need to examine the history and look at the powers that be and how they got there.

It also helps to refresh our thoughts on propaganda because it plays a pivotal role here. For history to make sense, we must consider the part conspiracies play. If not, then we’re missing a massive chunk of information. From

, we read the following:

It has become increasingly clear in the minds of many citizens that a degree of influence over the structures of elected governments is pushing our society towards determined goals that have little to do with the well-being of the majority of citizens or national governments of this Earth. This power above nation-states did not emerge overnight. Any attempt to understand history while ignoring the active role of secret societies would result in a dismal failure.

Without further ado will start our journey at the end of World War II.

A new kind of warfare.

From reallygraceful video, we read the following:

Post-war United States was as strong as ever, with its workforce fueled by the American dream, at the center of which was family, but out of the rubble and ruin of battle rose a subversive force, one of many names and faces: communism, cultural marxism, soviet involvement, big brother… Regardless of the title, the goal of this variety of psychological warfare was one of a new world order, brought about by a slow-roll brainwashing of sorts, known as ideological subversion, made up of four stages..”

We’ll discuss the four stages later, but first, we need to discuss who is doing the brainwashing.

Earlier in the article on propaganda, we discussed how corporations utilize propaganda. We discuss how it’s been used for decades to shape public opinion. In the article, How “Trust the Science” Became “Question the Science,” we see how the media companies and the governments ran propaganda campaigns to sway public opinion one way. In The Polarizing Complexity of the Kyrie Topic - Part Two, we see how the wealthy have used it to fuel their agendas.

No, we’re not saying governments and politicians are the bad guys. But ultimately, a “kind of government” is at the center of everything. And we are going to call that secret kind of government Big Brother.

We’ll also see what that Big Brother has in store for us.