Three categories of enemies, three different responses.

This article is based on a transcript from my podcast, where I share raw, unfiltered thoughts as they come to me in real time.

What you’re about to read is the refined version of those thoughts. The full recording captures the moment I was working through these ideas live: the pauses, the connections being made in real time, the rawness of wrestling with questions about love, enemies, and justice as they unfolded.

If you want the complete experience—the unfiltered exploration, the moments where ideas clicked into place, and the full candor of how I think through complex topics—become a paid subscriber to access the full audio archive.

But the article below will give you the core framework:

the three categories of enemies, when love is required and when it’s not, and how discernment helps us navigate the nuanced reality between compassion and self-defense.

Greetings and welcome to another Unorthodox Perspective by Franklin O’Kanu.

Introduction

The other day on Substack,

, one of my subscribers, asked me a question about love. I started typing a response, but then I stopped. Different ideas kept flooding in—well, what about this? What about that? I realized this question ran deeper than I initially thought, and it needed a proper breakdown.

So here we are. This is my analysis of who we should love —and, more importantly, who we shouldn’t. There’s a distinction here that we’ve lost in our modern “love everyone unconditionally” culture—a distinction that can be the difference between justice, protection, versus deception or destruction.

I’ve written before about the question “Who is my enemy?” The answer isn’t simple. Enemies are individuals who look to intentionally harm, kill, steal, or destroy from us. But this definition splits into three distinct categories:

individuals acting in ignorance, systems of oppression, and individuals possessed by those systems.

Each requires a radically different response.

The Unaware: Those Who Deserve Our Love

The first category includes individuals at the lower end of the awareness spectrum. Even when we try to do the right thing, there will always be people who attack us. But here’s the crucial insight: everyone operates from a propaganda bias.

Everyone’s been influenced on a deeper level than we may understand. Some of us have broken free. Others remain trapped within the matrix, seeing everything through its distorted lens.

Think of the Mr. Smith persona from The Matrix. Whenever you interact with anything in the matrix, defenders emerge with programmed responses, attacking without thought or reason. When individuals uphold the system simply because they don’t know better, this is where “love your enemy” comes into play. They can’t explain their positions. They only regurgitate mainstream narratives. They haven’t genuinely thought things through.

The Mainstream Mr. Smith Persona

When their ego gets challenged, they double down. This is the world we now inhabit—one where divisiveness from COVID to politics has made genuine conversation nearly impossible. Everyone clings to their ego, unable to agree on basic reality.

This is why those of us who are called, who are chosen, must understand how to engage these individuals on an intellectual level. Logic, reasoning, argumentation—these are the intellectual weapons we need when engaging people trapped under the deception of the Mr. Smith persona. We interact with them constantly, online and in person.

These are the individuals we are called to love. Why? Because many of them are genuinely good people who’ve had rough backgrounds or difficult experiences. You can understand why they might view the world through a negative mentality. Their lived experience has been hard and rough, shaped by forces beyond their control. They default to negativity and pessimism because that’s all they’ve known.

This is a phenomenon worth observing—a persona that society has cultivated. I understand why people block these individuals, but I’d argue we shouldn’t. Instead, see them. Understand where they come from. They genuinely have no idea what they’re doing. These are the people we should love.

These are the “enemies” who need our compassion.

The Systems: What We Must Dismantle

The second category is entirely different. Here we encounter systems, and systems represent the principalities of reality. If you’re unfamiliar with this concept, I’ve written about it in “The Five Principles of Reality.”

Essentially, principles and principalities are the unseen structures that create and uphold aspects of our world. Policies exist based on principles that get enacted and affect people. These are laws, the ideas behind laws, the invisible architecture of control.

Here’s what’s tragic: we have systems designed specifically to destroy humanity. The COVID protocols are a perfect example—systems and protocols with success rates so abysmal that their intentional application kills people. That was the entire COVID pandemic. That’s why I wrote articles opposing it. That’s why I refused to wear a mask.

These systems do not deserve our compassionate understanding of love. They’re inorganic, synthetic, artificial constructs that don’t require the compassion we extend to living souls.

Love is reserved for living beings, for the soul. When it comes to systems, we should be ruthlessly engaged with dismantling them—especially systems that are unethical and steal life force from individuals simply trying to live and experience reality for themselves and their neighbors.

These ideological and structural systems need to be dismantled as thoroughly as possible. Examples include mental paradigms, institutional frameworks, and spiritual deceptions —the complete destruction and unraveling of the false structures that bind humanity.

The Possessed: When Love Looks Like Justice

This brings us to the third and most complex category: individuals possessed by the system. This is where discernment becomes essential—a skill I’ve written about extensively in my work on Gnosticism and spiritual awareness. The ability to discern when to apply love and truth versus when not to is phenomenal, especially in this age of pervasive deception.

This third group splits into two subcategories.

First, there are individuals possessed by the system who overlap with our first category—people who genuinely don’t understand what they’re doing. They’re choosing to uphold the system and stay ignorant, almost reflexively. Even with these individuals, there might be room for love.

But then there are those who understand exactly what they’re doing and are choosing it intentionally. These human beings require a different expression of love entirely—one that doesn’t look like affection or mercy, but like justice and firm boundaries.

These are individuals looking to intentionally harm, kill, steal, and destroy. Love doesn’t mean enabling or tolerating their actions. These are people who embody the ultimate evil: greed in its purest form, the willingness to take your life for their gain.

This is where natural law provides our framework. When individuals intentionally seek to kill, steal, or destroy, you have every right to defend yourself—even if that defense requires lethal force. If death results, death results. This is natural law, the fundamental experience of reality.

In these scenarios, when there is clear intentionality, you must use whatever force is necessary. Love here looks like protection, justice, and the preservation of life—even if that means stopping the aggressor permanently.

The Nuance of Real Situations

What if someone breaks into your house because they’re poor, starving, and desperate for food? You cannot be expected to know their background in that moment. You are within your rights to use force.

You can love the person while still using force to stop them from causing further harm. Even here, love is justified because you’re not only protecting yourself but also protecting others from future harm.

The crucial point: these situations are intensely context-dependent. You cannot create a formula and then proactively seek out enemies to destroy. This is where nuance matters most.

When we break down these layers of enemies and who we’re meant to love, a clear distinction emerges.

Love individuals who don’t know what they’re doing. As Jesus said, “Father, forgive them for they do not know what they do.” Those individuals deserve love.

But when it escalates to systems or individuals possessed by systems who are intentionally seeking to harm you, the equation changes. You can love them all you want, but you should absolutely—and you have every right—to protect yourself from being killed, stolen from, or destroyed.

You can set up defenses. Upon that first sign of aggression (you cannot act before it, but on that first sign), especially aggression intended to kill or destroy, there is enough justification from a natural law perspective to defend yourself.

If you choose not to express affection toward those individuals, you’re absolutely justified. Love takes different forms. Love in its fullest sense exists to uphold life and truth. It’s designed to build up and protect. But in situations where individuals are being destructive, love may not look like affection or tolerance. Sometimes love looks like justice, boundaries, and protection.

There comes a time when aggressors must be stopped before they harm others.

Conclusion: The Wisdom of Discernment

This framework stands on sound reasoning and natural law. It recognizes that love is not a one-size-fits-all response but rather a spectrum of actions appropriate to different situations. The person trapped in propaganda deserves compassion and patient engagement. The system designed to destroy deserves complete dismantling. The individual intentionally causing harm deserves justice and, if necessary, forceful resistance.

The key is discernment—the ability to see clearly which category you’re dealing with and respond accordingly. This isn’t about hatred or vengeance. It’s about wisdom, protection, and the preservation of life and truth in a world that desperately needs both.

As always, thanks for the time and attention.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee