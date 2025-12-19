Unorthodoxy



Dan Roach's avatar
Dan Roach
16h

My brother and I programmed a commercial video game on the Commodore64, way back at the beginning (1988) of home video games and home computers. We taught each other - I was mid-20s, my kid brother was just into his 20s. We programmed in assembly language on the 6502 CPU. We learned while we built. Everything was amazing, seeing logic come to “life” on the screen, and through the tinny 8-bit sound. We learned we could build, and we learned that our use of logic could crudely imitate reality. That was all we needed to start. Learned the rest on our own, because we loved to build things. The key was non-ego learning/building - we were brothers just playing around with logic and CPUs, but we just wanted to build and make things to see if we could. Still do. Play.

Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
17h

Perhaps understanding that everything around you is a lie, you then need to think about what might be true. This means busting down centuries-long dogma that was never to be questioned. Stop obeying the masters. Stop listening to their lies. A de-cluttered mind is free to think on its own.

