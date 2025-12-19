The Empty Classroom

As you all know, I just recently finished the book The Thinker’s Way…and I’ve been changed.

My eyes have been opened so much to the process of thinking and how it ties into the spiritual realm. I’ve undergone a transformation akin to someone being “saved.”

I’m going to be writing so much more about it, but one of the questions I’ve been asking people as I tell them about this book is: Who taught you how to think?

As a matter of fact, take a few seconds to ponder that yourself. Whoever taught you how to think and process your thoughts?

It’s interesting because everyone is stumped when they take some time to ponder it. I asked this question to someone recently, and the response was: school.

But as we continued the conversation, she mentioned that it wasn’t necessarily that school teaches you how to think; rather, it influences how you think.

I reflected on this conversation because she’s absolutely right. School is the closest thing that gets you introduced to the thinking process. But unfortunately, it doesn’t actually teach you how to think. It influences how we think.

And that’s a great travesty.

School Is Not a Representation of Life

Before we dive into why this is a problem, let’s address one of the biggest issues: school is not a representation of life.

Just because we excel in school, and because of the standard process we use to navigate school, doesn’t mean we should apply the same process to life itself.

As someone who has come through the entire university system, from elementary school through high school to a doctoral degree, I can say this with confidence and experience. The biggest difference between school and life is the consequences.

In school, failure means failing a test. In life, you need to experience failure to progress. In life, failures are required. In school, they’re to be avoided.

This is precisely why applying a school mentality to the real world—which is what millions of students do after getting their degrees—doesn’t work. They enter the real world trying to do the same things they did in college, but they’re terrified of failure.

The school mentality simply isn’t applicable to real life, and we could have a whole conversation about how this affected Millennials, Gen X, and Gen Z as well.

The Hidden History of Modern Education

Many people don’t know the history of school or public education.

For one, welcome to Unorthodoxy, where we share the truths that have been hidden, but two, I’ve talked about this extensively throughout my time here.

I’ve covered this in articles such as “How Millennials Were Set Up to Fail,” and it’s not just me saying this. Other leaders have said the same, and in that article, I reference Seth Godin’s work on the origins of education.

I also discuss the history of public education in an excerpt called “The Origins of Modern Education” and in my book An Unorthodox Truth, which tells the hidden history of the last 200 years. Most people don’t realize how these educational indoctrination systems came to be.

For example, in the conspiracy world, there’s this quote famously attributed to Rockefeller: “I don’t want a nation of thinkers, I want a nation of workers.”

If you don’t know, Rockefeller was the first billionaire in America, and the power of a billionaire in the 1800s enabled him to shape America as he pleased. I discuss this in my article and book, particularly in an excerpt titled “Donating to a Good Cause.”

If Rockefeller is this individual who could influence national policies—which was proven by Congress—and he’s also the same individual who created the school board system, can’t we say that he holds a lot of power here?

Since the creation of the General Board of Education in 1901, funded by Rockefeller, Carnegie, and others, American literacy has actually declined. The arts and sciences, the very things that stimulate the thinking process, have been systematically removed.

Can we not say that, at the end of the day, we have created this nation of workers rather than thinkers, just as he desired?

The Characteristics of a Non-Thinking Society

As I looked around after reading this book and understanding what thinking actually is, I see that we are literally exhibiting the characteristics of a non-thinking society.

When you finish this book and understand what thinking looks like, you can see the lack of thinking everywhere. I’ve commented on this with my Notes: we have no idea how much of our “thinking” is actually just noise.

Our society validates noise. One of my favorite concepts from the book is how, in our society nowadays, we socialize the idea that all opinions matter. Everyone can have an opinion. Mind you, this book is 30 years old, published in 1997.

But the reality is: no, not everyone’s opinion carries equal weight. Some opinions are horrible. Some opinions are worse than others.

I’ve touched on this in my article about why we should bring back the word “stupid”—because stupid means you’re not applying yourself fully, and unfortunately, we live in a stupid society right now. The sad part is we’ve normalized this.

We’ve normalized treating every opinion as if all opinions are equal. They’re not.

Some opinions are better than others.

Another concept I loved was the author’s use of the phrase “informed intuition.” You can’t just say, “Oh, my intuition told me.” No. What is the data and the rationale to inform this thought that you have? We don’t bring rigor to thinking.

Logic as a Conversation with the Divine

One of the things I’ve come to realize—and I’ve talked about this in some of my works, particularly in “Logic Is a Conversation with the Divine”—is that logic and the act of reasoning are such a spiritual process. It really brings Spirit into humanity. It’s what keeps us sane; it separates the man from the beast.

The act of reasoning is so vital that I’ll be touching more on it, and I argue that if Reasoning is communication with the Divine, what then occurs when Religion looks to shut down our ability to reason? These are some of the tough questions that we’re going to be wrestling with.

It’s easy to shut down our reason—and give in to blind faith. But by doing so, we no longer hear the voice of the Divine.

Much more to come, and this is sure to be a fascinating topic. Be sure to subscribe to learn more.

Closing Thoughts

This is a phenomenal book. I’m totally blown away by the things I’ve learned. It’s 400 pages, and I love reading the physical book.

Reading a physical book is so much better because you immerse yourself in the material differently than with a Kindle, where you’re just scrolling.

The physical book is so much more impactful, seeing how far you’ve come, thinking “Here’s 100 pages, here’s 200,” and feeling the depth of each page. It does something for you. It changes you.

This revelation is a sacred moment as I feel and see the clarity, the spiritual clarity, in this thinking space.

We’ll be talking more about these lessons moving forward, but currently, here’s where we are: we live in a society that has gone mad. We live in a society that is not thinking. And it’s time that we make thinking great again.

We have to bring thinking back into society. I’ve felt the call to do so much work on thinking because it’s so evident that 90% of what we do isn’t actually thinking.

More of this work is to come.

Takeaways

School doesn’t teach you how to think—it teaches you how to comply. The system Rockefeller and Carnegie built was never designed to produce philosophers or independent minds. It was designed to produce obedient workers. And it succeeded.

Most of what we call “thinking” is just noise—reactions dressed up as opinions, intuition without data, confidence without rigor. Informed intuition requires you to earn the right to trust your gut.

Logic is not cold or mechanical—it’s sacred. The Greek word logos means reason, divine order, the structure of reality itself. When you reason clearly, you’re not just problem-solving; you’re participating in a conversation with the divine.

Next Steps

Ask yourself honestly: Who taught me how to think? Sit with the discomfort of not having a clear answer. That gap is where the work begins.

The next time you form an opinion, pause and ask: What data and rationale inform this thought? If you can’t answer clearly, you’re not thinking—you’re reacting. This is the difference between noise and informed intuition.

What’s Next: The Voice of Yahweh

In a previous article, I touched on the voices in our psyche. I’ve called it the three voices in our head: the ego, the soul, and the spirit, and covered these in a couple of articles.

There’s an article I’m working on called “The Voice of Yahweh,” which will be part of my religion series.

I would recommend that you read my article “The Two Gods of the Bible” to understand where we’re going with this. It’s shaping up to be very interesting how I tie this concept of the voice of Yahweh into other concepts I’ve learned and come across.

As always, thank you all for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

