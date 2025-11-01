Jesus in the Temple

I love discussing the faith. It reveals just how much what we know today has escaped from the original intent. What we have here in our modern translation is a disconnect—and one of the greatest inversions of all time.

When we look at religions, we discover that the historical record often does not match the biblical record as it’s been handed down to us. When you dive into history and begin to see the truth—what the historical record actually says—even though it differs from the faith, you gain a clearer story of what’s really going on.

In today’s world, we have what the Roman Catholic Church has given us, what the King James translation has given us—a particular version of the faith versus the historical original meaning and intentions of the faith.

What’s sad about this inversion is that Christianity itself is a beautiful religion. Like every religion, when a religion is incorporated into a society, that society flourishes. This is one of the core principles behind my work: the idea that when spirituality is properly integrated into society, society thrives.

“ When spirituality is properly integrated into society, society thrives .”

We’ve seen it with the Ottoman Empire and the Moors—Islamic societies that gave us much of our modern civilization. We’ve seen it with other Asiatic cultures as well. We see the exact same pattern with Christianity as it begins to grow.

However, it was taken over by the Roman Empire, and that is where the argument emerges that it lost its weight.

Ottoman Empire Art

To explore this, we’re going to discuss the central figure of the faith, Jesus Christ, in three different aspects:

First — Who Jesus was historically versus what modern religion has told us

Second — Exploring Yeshua of Nazareth versus Jesus Christ

Third — Why the Roman Empire made him divine

As always, this is sure to be a fascinating read. So, please sit back and enjoy.

