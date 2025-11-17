Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Woman Called Paddy's avatar
A Woman Called Paddy
3m

Well perhaps most grown ups are concerned about the child trafficking and who they were trafficked to. This isn’t just domestic distraction, not this one. Trump’s job is to bullshit for the whole swamp.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture