Trump addressing Epstein files

“I’m having a hard time understanding why grown adults with real jobs and actual lives are obsessing over the Epstein files.”

Every single day, I keep hearing about it—the Epstein files, the Epstein files, when are they going to release the Epstein files? And look, I’ve addressed this before in some of my older articles, which I’ll reference later. But I want to take a step back and look at this from a completely different angle.

In my previous articles, I talked about how Trump switched his stance on releasing the files—how it went from “we’re gonna release them” to suddenly “nothing to hide, just release the files.” I called it a weird tactic. But here’s the thing I want to call out: it’s not a weird tactic when you understand what the world is actually about.

What’s really happening is that people are just being played left and right. Especially Republicans—their emotions are being yanked around like a yo-yo.

Before the election: “We’re going to release the files!” After the election: “We’re not releasing the files.” Now: “Okay, maybe we will.” And people just keep getting swayed back and forth.

This is exactly why I talk about voting and the spell it casts on people. The cognitive dissonance it creates. I’ve covered this extensively in my previous work.

But when it comes to this Epstein topic specifically, one thing keeps coming to mind: it’s a complete waste of time. Which is why the question becomes—why are grown adults even having this conversation?

But I think it goes deeper than that. So let’s dive into this from a different angle—the unorthodox angle.

Here’s the Entire Story in One Paragraph

If you don’t know the background, Epstein was a billionaire who committed crimes and was arrested by the FBI. Due to the nature of his crimes and the ongoing investigation, anything related to the case was automatically sealed. That’s standard procedure.

Now, the story everyone’s fixated on is this: Epstein was connected to powerful people, and those people might be named in these files.

That’s it. That’s the whole story. That’s literally what this entire situation is about.

So here’s my question: Why do we care so much about this?

One angle is simple—this is a waste of your time. And that’s exactly what our world does. It literally wastes your time. We’ll talk more about that, but first, let me show you how deep this distraction really is.

The Files Are Sealed Because That’s How It Always Works

These files cannot be released because—just like any other criminal case involving minors, sex trafficking, or ongoing investigations—they get automatically sealed. This is standard legal procedure. It’s not unique to Epstein. It’s not some special coverup. It’s how the system has always worked.

So when politicians call for a vote—a congressional vote—to pass a new law forcing these files to be released, what they’re really doing is wasting everyone’s time. If you believe in this system of politics and policy, you should understand that.

But for one, I don’t think the masses know this, hence why we’re still having these conversations. We’re still debating releasing files that follow the exact same legal process as thousands of other sealed cases.

What we’re really talking about here is voting to change how these situations have always been handled. And why? Because of one bad guy.

Okay, but wait a second: how many other bad guys exist out there? I’m pretty sure there are plenty of other billionaires doing terrible things, having influence over policies, running the same circles. This should be basic knowledge at this point.

But here’s the eye-opening part: I genuinely don’t think the average adult understands how the world actually operates.

How the World Actually Operates

In my articles on the ruling class—part one and part two—I break this down in detail. In part one, I explain the limits of presidential power. You have to understand what the president can and can’t actually do. Most people don’t understand what the government really is. When you understand the structure, you understand the limits of the presidency.

Then in part two, I explain how lobbyists run our government. They run our corporations. They run our policies. Because they lobby senators, congressmen, and presidents to push legislation that benefits their interests. This is the world we live in.

So the fact that we’re all fascinated by one billionaire—when there are dozens, maybe hundreds of other billionaires doing similar or worse things behind the scenes—raises a pretty obvious question: Why are we so fixated on this one case?

The answer? To waste your time. To waste your time and attention on something that ultimately doesn’t matter in your day-to-day life—but it gets you excited. It gives you something to talk about. All the biggest names are talking about it, so it feels important.

And people love that.

This Is Strategy of Tension and Bread & Circus

What you’re witnessing is two things working together:

First, strategy of tension—something designed to pull the entire population in emotionally, even though it has zero real impact on their actual lives.

Second, bread and circus—pure entertainment disguised as justice. Are you not entertained by this whole spectacle?

That’s really all I have to say about the Epstein situation itself. You can read my other work for more context. But I want to shift gears for a second and ask a bigger question:

Let’s talk about our country.

Share

What Should We Actually Be Looking At?

What do you actually look at when you’re trying to measure the health of a country? I’m going to write a full article on this later, but here’s the short version: How is the health of the American country right now? The condition? The dream?

When you talk about the health of a nation, you look at things like:

The country’s wealth

The country’s debt

Citizens’ cost of living

Health outcomes

Infant mortality

Mental health

Crime rates

Longevity

Time spent working

Generational wealth

How are these things doing right now?

These are the metrics that actually make waves in people’s lives, and honestly, I haven’t heard much meaningful conversation about most of them. Sure, we have RFK and MAHA—Make America Healthy Again—and that’s probably the only thing moving in the right direction, so I’ll acknowledge that.

But what about everything else? How’s the overall health of the country? The national debt is still growing, actively destroying the future of younger Americans. We’re already seeing the impact on Gen X and Gen Z. What’s the plan to fix that? A horrible mortgage market that’s pricing entire generations out of homeownership?

Conclusion

The world is going to keep wasting your time. It’s going to keep feeding you tabloid drama dressed up as serious political discourse. And you can engage with that if you want to.

But if you want to actually make a change in your own world—then join us here at Unorthodoxy, because this is what we do. We focus on living a life worth living. We focus on making real change in our own worlds, in our communities, and in our cities. That’s what we do here.

While everyone else is distracted arguing about the Epstein files, here’s what’s actually happening: The debt keeps growing. Your cost of living keeps rising. The future for the next generation keeps getting bleaker. Those are the real stories. Those are the things that actually matter.

The Epstein files? Biggest waste of time.

As always, thanks for the time. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee