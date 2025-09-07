One of the things I find most fascinating about Christianity is how we’re trained to look at it only through belief—almost never through history.

We’re told to have faith. To believe without question. To accept that these stories happened exactly as written, with no other evidence required.

But truth is verified in more than one way. If something can only stand inside belief and can’t be examined historically—or even scientifically—then we don’t have the whole truth yet.

When you start pulling on the threads—religious, historical, scientific—you see the picture change. You begin to separate what’s spiritual from what’s political, what’s metaphysical from what’s been edited for power. That’s where the real value is.

There’s another consciousness at work here—ancient people tried to name it “God” and told stories to point us toward it. Every culture has its own versions of creation, the flood, giants, serpents, and saviors. These aren’t random; they’re patterns. Across time, humanity kept reaching for the same realities and told them in different tongues.

If you study the Near East—Canaanite roots, Mesopotamia, Egypt—then watch how those streams flow through Persia, Greece, and Rome, you see the merge: myth, empire, and theology braided together.

The result eventually becomes what we now call Christianity. The ancient people told these stories symbolically. We’re the ones taking them literally.

That’s not an insult to the faith—it’s a clearer lens on how it formed.

Unfortunately, this misunderstanding has real consequences. When people fight wars over “promised lands” described in mythological texts, when they justify oppression through literal readings of symbolic stories—we’ve completely lost the plot.

This is why I wrote these two pieces.

What You’ll Discover in This Groundbreaking Series

In “ The Mythology of the Bible ,” you’ll discover:

The quantitative breakdown: exactly which Biblical stories derive from pre-existing myths

How Noah’s flood directly parallels the Epic of Gilgamesh (written centuries earlier)

Why Moses’s birth story mirrors the legend of King Sargon of Akkad from 3000 BCE

The deeper symbolic meanings these myths were designed to convey

How separating myth from literal interpretation unlocks their true spiritual power

In “ The Two Gods of the Bible ,” you’ll learn:

How the vengeful God of the Old Testament differs fundamentally from the merciful Father of the New Testament

The 400-year gap between testaments that transformed Yahweh from a warrior deity into God the Father

Why the Old Testament mentions divine judgment 380+ times while the New Testament only references it 50 times

How Greek and Roman influences during conquest periods reshaped Hebrew spirituality

The forgotten pantheon of Israeli gods that Yahweh originally belonged to

Refer a friend

The Historical Context They Never Taught You

Here’s what’s fascinating: when you examine Christianity through both spiritual AND historical lenses, you discover something profound.

Spiritually, there are real forces at work—consciousness, archetypal energies, divine principles that shape reality. People worldwide have witnessed and experienced these spiritual dimensions.

Historically, you realize these same universal experiences get expressed through human stories, told in each culture’s unique way. The Hebrews had their version, just like the Egyptians, Babylonians, and Greeks had theirs.

Through conquest and cultural exchange—from Babylon to Greece to Rome—these spiritual insights got merged, transformed, and eventually codified into what we know as Christianity.

Understanding this doesn’t diminish the faith. It reveals the true essence underneath centuries of political and imperial manipulation.

What This Framework Offers You

✓ Spiritual confusion → A clear map for understanding divine forces without dogmatic blinders

✓ Religious guilt and fear → Liberation through symbolic interpretation of ancient wisdom

✓ Historical contradictions → Coherent understanding of how Christianity actually developed

✓ Black-and-white thinking → Nuanced perspective that honors both spiritual truth and historical reality

✓ Literal interpretation trap → Access to the deeper esoteric meanings these stories contain

✓ Religious division → Universal spiritual principles that transcend denominational boundaries

Share

Your Decision Point

You have two options right now:

Option 1: Keep approaching Christianity the same way you always have. Accept the contradictions. Ignore the historical evidence. Wonder why the Old and New Testament Gods seem so different. Miss the deeper wisdom these ancient stories contain.

Option 2: Dive into this research and develop a historically-grounded, spiritually-enriched understanding of Christianity by tonight.

The difference between these options affects how you think of things moving forward.

What would shift in your faith if you could separate the eternal spiritual truths from the political manipulations of kings and empires?

Why This Matters Now

This revelation builds upon my upcoming “Humanity vs The Deadening” series launch. You can’t understand what’s working against consciousness until you know what consciousness actually is—and how these ancient wisdom traditions were designed to preserve it.

When you understand Christianity through this lens, you can merge the historical with the spiritual. You honor both the archetypal truths AND the human stories that carry them.

This is the revelation I came to after months of research, diving into ancient Mesopotamian texts, archaeological evidence, and comparative mythology.

You can understand it in two focused reads.

Ready to discover the truth about Christianity’s foundations?

These articles are paywalled because they save you the time and confusion of piecing together scattered historical evidence yourself. Real research has value, and value flows when it’s exchanged.

The insights aren’t just information—they’re perspective shifts that can immediately change how you approach faith, spirituality, and ancient wisdom.

If you’re seeking clarity about Christianity’s real foundations, your next decision matters.

P.S. Understanding spirituality through historical context is as old as time itself. By merging archaeological evidence with symbolic interpretation, we can access the authentic power of these traditions in a world designed to keep us confused about our spiritual heritage.

Already upgraded? Access both articles in your member area.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee