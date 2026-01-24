Ralph Nader.

As a millennial, I’ve heard the name Ralph Nader before, but I had no idea who he was. The only reason I now know who he is is that I’m researching what exactly happened in the 70s to understand what happened to the economy. And it’s here that I found out just who Ralph Nader was.

Ralph Nader in 1975

In 1965, Nader published a book titled “Unsafe at Any Speed.” This book is about the dangers of automobiles and how GM (General Motors) specifically cut corners in order to push out its cars. Examples include:

Car manufacturers resisted the introduction of safety features (such as seat belts), and they were generally reluctant to spend money on improving safety.

Car companies designed vehicles with an emphasis on style and power at the expense of consumer safety.

The Corvair specifically had dangerous “designed-in” features that made the car prone to spins and rollovers under certain circumstances.

Of note: at the time Nader wrote his book, more than 100 lawsuits had been filed against GM’s Chevrolet division for the Corvair’s alleged deficiencies.

It wasn’t the claims that Nader brought before GM that appear to have made him a legend. It was how GM responded that pushed him into the limelight.

We read:

“The book became an immediate bestseller, but also prompted a backlash from General Motors (GM), which attempted to discredit Nader. GM tapped Nader’s phone in an attempt to obtain salacious information and, when that failed, GM hired prostitutes in an attempt to catch him in a compromising situation.[19][20] Nader, by then working as an unpaid consultant to United States Senator Abe Ribicoff, reported to the senator that he suspected he was being followed. Ribicoff convened an inquiry that called GM CEO James Roche, who admitted, when placed under oath, that the company had hired a private detective agency to investigate Nader. Nader sued GM for invasion of privacy, settling the case for $425,000 and using the proceeds to found the activist organization known as the Center for the Study of Responsive Law.”

Nader then goes on to dive into other avenues targeting big corporations.

In 1968, Nader recruited seven volunteer law students, dubbed “Nader’s Raiders” by the Washington press corps, to evaluate the efficacy and operation of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Nader’s Raiders became involved in such issues as nuclear safety, international trade, regulation of insecticides, meat processing, pension reform, land use, and banking. Following the publication of the report, Nader founded the watchdog group Public Citizen in 1971 to engage in public interest lobbying and activism on issues of consumer rights. He also served on its board of directors until 1980.

This is who Ralph Nader is. An individual who took on big corporations in the 60s and won. He’s been listed as one of the “100 Most Influential Americans of the 20th century” by many publications. He even ran for President – and is registered as an independent.

Ralph Nader is known as a man for the people. But unfortunately, he unleashed the fury of Big Business on the American people.

In The American Dream Died in 1973, I talk about the systematization of business to ruthlessly take over the perfect triangle, from government and the citizenry. From destroying unions to the prevention of the growth of wages, it all happened in the 1970s.

This was a direct response to Ralph Nader, and two individuals, Milton Friedman and Lewis Powell Jr., gave big business the ideology and the strategy needed to change the course of the country.

It’s here that we’ll examine these memos to see how the attack on the American people continues today.

In this article, you’ll learn: