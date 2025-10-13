Picture taken yesterday - No Trails

The government shutdown revealed something very interesting to notice: clear skies.

I first saw a post on Substack about this a week or so ago when the government shutdown was announced. The government does nothing for us anyway, so shut down or not, I wasn’t aware.

However, this particular post opened my eyes because it pointed out something fascinating: ever since the government shutdown, we’ve been seeing clear skies.

And I thought, that sounds very interesting.

The Weekend Observation

This past weekend, I spent a lot of time outside, and I realized—

“Wait a second, it is clear. There’s literally not a cloud in the sky. No trails there as well. There’s nothing up there.”

So I had to ask myself:

Is it because there’s a government shutdown?

Is that why we’re not seeing any trails in the air?

If that were the case, then that would mean the conspiracy theorists were right all along. They’ve been saying what we’re seeing is the intentional government spraying of our air—chemtrails.

The mainstream counter to this has always been, “No, you’re not seeing chemtrails. You’re seeing condensation trails from airplanes.”

But here’s the problem with that argument: if we’re just seeing condensation trails, those should be coming from commercial airlines. Commercial airlines are still flying, so we should still see our normal contrails.

Yet, it’s interesting that with a government shutdown, no government flights are taking off, and no government-funded research flights are happening, so there are literally no trails in the air.

This is what I’ve observed. I have pictures showing clear skies—no trails anywhere. This information should perplex everyone who says, “Oh no, it’s just condensation from commercial airplanes.”

No. Commercial airplanes are still flying.

The only things that stopped flying are government-funded aircraft.

Now, it’s only been a couple of days, but I think you can probably attest to the same thing.

Which, again, feeds directly into the reality that the government has been spraying chemtrails in our air.

My Previous Work on This Topic

I’ve written extensively about this issue. In one article, I argued that there is no greater threat than chemtrails. In that piece, there’s an image showing trails crisscrossing the sky—that’s how our skies normally look. They look like that.

And now? Not one cloud. Not one trail.

In another article, “When the Sky Becomes a Weapon,” I discuss how being human in this era has become increasingly difficult, and how the government-sponsored spraying of our skies is part of that assault.

When we say we’re “under the weather,” in today’s world, that means our soul and physical body are under attack.

The Bottom Line

Again, it’s super interesting that literally now—during a government shutdown— there are no trails in the air. I think this goes to show that yes, chemtrails are in fact operated by the government, and no, they are not simply condensation trails from commercial aviation.

Let me know your thoughts. Share this post to see if more people can confirm this simple experiment. Let everyone see that it’s pretty ironic—government shutdown equals no government-sponsored chemtrails.

PS: Curious if we’ll get our usual weather event if there’s no cloud seeding to fund it 🤔

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

