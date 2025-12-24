PCR Test

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why the Nobel Prize-winning discovery of the poliovirus was built on flawed methodology and why no one has successfully met Dr. Stefan Lanka’s challenge to prove proper virus isolation

How everything we’ve been taught about DNA and genes is fundamentally wrong, with forensic applications showing only 6% accuracy despite claims of near-certainty

The paradigm-shifting truth that RNA doesn’t instruct cells from DNA, instead, RNA is released after cells encounter stressors, revealing the body as a self-regulated, autonomous system

Why diseases like Hepatitis C expose the fraud of modern virology: laboratory-defined conditions with vague or absent symptoms, “treated” by simply reducing markers

What mRNA technology really represents when built upon a foundation of false science and the dark implications for what has been injected into millions

In Part 1 of this series, we learned about John Franklin Enders. In 1954, Enders won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work identifying a virus.

He worked with monkey kidneys, added fluids, and supposedly discovered the poliovirus by watching cells die. His work was actually done on measles, but was later applied to polio.

This led to Jonas Salk’s vaccine in 1954, the year after Enders’ research.

In Part 1, we learned about the origins of virus identification and showed the threats resulting from this new knowledge.

In Part 2, we examined the challenge to virology itself.

This is where we encounter the work of Dr. Stefan Lanka, originally trained as a molecular biologist, who became known for rejecting mainstream narratives, particularly the idea that viruses had been properly isolated.

In 2011, he offered a challenge to anyone who would take it: prove the existence of the measles virus following proper isolation and characterization protocols. Long story short, no one has been able to prove that viruses have been isolated in a natural, organized way.

In that article, we also explored how illness does happen, but the true understanding is different from what we’ve been taught. I talked about genes in that conversation and introduced the idea that what we know as viruses is something altogether different.

I touched on how this connects to ideas from the morphic resonance field, the aether, and articles I’ve written previously. I also touched on alternative understandings such as exosomes, microzymas, and similar concepts.

The idea is that our world operates more accurately under terrain theory than under germ theory. But we’ve been given this mockery of health, and it has unleashed so much damage on our world.

And so, to show how much buffoonery has occurred, we are going to touch on the next level of virology: genes. This will show the culmination of this topic.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you: Why “Disease-Causing Viruses” Are Pseudoscience, Part 3. Special shout-out to Jo in veritatis inquisitione for the inspiration.

The mRNA Revelation

I haven’t had a chance to write on this topic for a while because my initial intent was to dive into mRNA. I initially found it very concerning because the concept of mRNA from a mainstream perspective sounds alarming. You are essentially telling the body what to do, and it sounds completely backwards.

Viruses and RNA are more messengers than our current understanding allows. While I worked to understand this piece, it took me time to learn. Thank goodness for the delay in publishing Part 3, because I just spent the last few days learning more about this topic.

Whenever I look to write about this topic, there are two sources I use to educate myself: I always start with Jamie Andrews and the Virology Control Studies, and I also turn to Unbekoming’s work on viruses. To make sure I understand this from a mainstream perspective as well, I cross-reference their work with my LLMs (large language models). By doing this, I’ve been able to educate myself on this topic; however, if I say something incorrect, please correct me.

My initial idea that mRNA technology is dark still stands. However, as I’ve learned and educated myself on the topic, I’ve come to realize it’s even darker, even more horrible. It’s completely based on false science, and who knows what in the world has been injected into people.

This piece here serves as the final piece. Part 3 builds on the work from Parts 1 and 2, and we’re going to culminate this series because this is where medicine is headed. Here is the history of how we got here.

Part One: Everything You Know About DNA and Genes is Wrong

Let’s not even waste time trying to figure out if this is true or not. The idea is: it’s all wrong. From all the historical fallacies we’ve seen elsewhere, gene theory is wrong.

If you want to learn more, read Unbekoming’s article on genes, which educated me on this piece. And if you know the history from my article “Rich People Do Magic,” and if you know the history of parasitology and how it led to this whole idea of germ theory because one family wanted to fund their own investments (the Rothschilds), you’re up to speed.

If you don’t know that history, go back and read it. But the idea is this: one family gave us everything that we know. Everything we know, from germ theory, which led us to modern medicine with the Rockefellers, which led us to vaccines, which I’ve written extensively about. I’ve even published vaccine guides on it.

Everything in medical history is false. (Only Trauma Care has positive success)

Ultimately, this leads us to the next part of medicine from this theory, from this family: genes. If interested, you can certainly take time to verify all of that, but I encourage you to consider this: our current understanding of genes and their applications is deeply flawed.

One of the greatest examples of the failure of genetic application is the O.J. Simpson case. In Unbekoming’s article, he discusses how forensic DNA testing, when subjected to blinded accuracy studies, collapsed from the claimed 99% accuracy to just 6%.

Just 6%! There’s this narrative that DNA is 100% accurate, but its only 6%! This is the power of statistical deception and I just unlocked that article today.

Paternity tests have failed to exclude known non-fathers. Ancestry companies have identified human samples as dog breeds. From genes to genome projects to ancestry DNA, everything is built on technology that fails its most basic validation tests. Thanks to Jamie for this work.