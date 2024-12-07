Cannabis through human evolution

Introduction

If you’ve followed my journey, you’ve likely listened to my podcasts, where I share glimpses into my upbringing and childhood. Episodes like Love, Truth, and the Spirit: My Journey of Spiritual Growth explore personal stories and lessons learned along the way.

Growing up, I was a straight-laced individual. My strong Christian upbringing shaped much of my early life—I attended a Christian middle school, and concepts like discipline and morality were central to my worldview.

Experimentation wasn’t part of my story; I didn’t touch drugs, and I didn’t have my first drink until college.

Back then, following the rules felt like the ultimate virtue. I wasn’t the typical rebellious teenager—I didn’t sneak out, party, or even have a car to go anywhere exciting. That mindset carried over into college, but it was during those years that my transformation began.

College introduced me to a variety of perspectives and experiences that I had never encountered before. It was a time of growth, challenge, and change—an incredible phase that opened my eyes to different ways of living and thinking.

College was a turning point for me. I began to meet people from all walks of life, and it expanded my worldview. I realized that just because someone didn’t live the same rigid, rule-driven lifestyle I grew up with, it didn’t mean they weren’t good people.

Engaging with others on a deeper level opened my eyes to the diversity of human experiences, and I started to question the narrow framework I had been raised with.

Even as I grew and embraced new perspectives, there was one thing I still held back from: marijuana.

I had never smoked in high school or college, and it wasn’t until my final year of pharmacy school—while on rotations—that I had my first encounter with it.

My roommate at the time, also a pharmacy student, jokingly made it his mission to get me high. And I am grateful that he did.

My first time was a surreal experience. I remember thinking, What is this happy yet stimulating sensation? It wasn’t scary, but very much eye-opening.

Suddenly, I could think in ways I hadn’t before, accessing a level of creativity and perspective that felt completely new. It was as if I had unlocked a different dimension of thought, one that allowed me to see the complexity of things in a way I hadn’t considered before.

That was my introduction to marijuana at almost 24 years old—a late bloomer by most standards. Since then, I’ve gone through phases.

There were times I smoked regularly, experimented with edibles, or didn’t touch it for months. These days, however, I rarely smoke. As I work toward specific goals, I approach it as something to enjoy occasionally rather than a necessity.

But as I began smoking, and would prefer it to drinking, and began to socialize more often, I began to notice a growing trend: people don’t seem to smoke anymore.

Now that I’ve joined the party, it feels like everyone else has moved on. It made me wonder—why? Why have people stopped smoking?

There are many reasons, but today, I want to explore two ideas that come to mind. So, please sit back and dive into this shift together.

The Changing Nature of Marijuana

One of the key reasons I believe people have stopped smoking is that marijuana today is fundamentally different from what it used to be.

With the mass commercialization and widespread distribution of cannabis, the product has undergone significant changes.

Medicinal marijuana, often grown with GMOs and subjected to various modifications, is no longer the natural plant it once was. This process of tainting and altering cannabis has stripped it of some of its purity.

It’s important to recognize that smoking marijuana, in its natural form, can be a beautiful and natural part of life.

In my book, An Unorthodox Truth, I reference Magician Gordon White, who explores how ancient societies approached drug use. In those times, using plants for their psychoactive effects was a routine aspect of daily life. People cultivated and consumed their plants as part of their natural rhythm, without the stigma or vilification that surrounds drug use today.

This perspective helped me see marijuana in a different light—not as a harmful vice but as a plant with the potential for meaningful, controlled use.

The same can be said for other substances derived from plants, such as nicotine, opium, or morphine. When used in moderation and within appropriate contexts, these substances can have profound effects.

However, the modern-day marijuana industry has taken something natural and pure and transformed it through greed and overcommercialization. What we have now is a far cry from what it once was—a product manipulated to maximize profits, often at the expense of quality and authenticity.

This shift in how marijuana is grown, processed, and distributed has undoubtedly changed the experience for users, leading many to step away from it altogether.

It reflects how even something as simple as a plant can be inverted and exploited, losing much of its original essence in the process. This ties back to the broader concept of an inverted reality—a world influenced by forces that distort and corrupt the natural order. In this context, marijuana has not been spared.

The weed of today has been tainted, and I fully acknowledge that. It’s far stronger, more potent, and loaded with additives compared to what it once was.

This is a significant factor, but I believe there’s another, deeper reason why people have stopped smoking: anxiety.

The Reason People Don’t Get High Anymore

The thoughts that flood our mental sphere

When I first started smoking, anxiety wasn’t a huge factor for me. Sure, there were moments of nervousness, but nothing overwhelming.

Back then, cannabis was a source of inspiration for me. Many of my greatest ideas have come while under its influence, offering new perspectives and solutions to problems.

It wasn’t until later in life, as I got older and began dealing with the complexities of adulthood, that anxiety started creeping in. As life evolved, so did my relationship with marijuana.

Anxiety became a more frequent companion, and I began to question why.

Was it a natural result of aging and physiological changes?

Or was it tied to external factors, like the changing world around us?

I vividly remember in January 2020, right before the COVID pandemic, when the anxiety intensified. While the mainstream theory was that this “virus” narrative was making people sick, one theory I consider is the impact of electromagnetic frequencies on our bodies and minds during this time period.

Whether it was these environmental shifts or simply my health changing with age, the result was the same: I had to reevaluate my relationship with marijuana because the anxiety was taking a toll on my body.

As a pharmacist, I know that there’s also a physiological component to consider here.

Smoking marijuana causes a decrease in blood pressure, which can trigger anxiety in some people. If you don’t know what is happening to your body physiologically while you’re high, you might mistake these sensations for something more severe, like a heart attack.

This misunderstanding can create a vicious cycle of fear and unease.

Disclaimer: This is only my experience and should not be taken as medical advice.

Both these reasons, compounding (increased dose and increased anxiety), are the reality of today’s marijuana market.

The risk of contamination—whether through overprocessing, chemical additives, or even the presence of dangerous substances like fentanyl—has created a legitimate concern. People who have had negative experiences with tainted products may decide to stop altogether, and understandably so.

I believe anxiety as well is also a significant factor driving people away from smoking.

Whether it stems from physiological effects, life stressors, or external influences, it’s clear that the relationship between cannabis and anxiety is a deterrent. And for many, the anxiety piece has become a barrier, leading them to rethink their use or leave it behind entirely.

But not Franklin. No, not me. For me, I began to ask myself: Why?

Closing Thoughts

Is everyone who experiences anxiety feeling heart palpitations? You could argue yes, especially when high doses of today’s marijuana—engineered for potency—lead to a significant drop in heart rate, triggering anxiety for some.

Not everyone experiences these physiological effects, and yet many still avoid smoking.

For this group, I believe the issue lies in the mental aspect of anxiety. The racing thoughts, the overwhelming feelings, etc. It’s as if anxiety fills the entire room.

This mental tension, compounded by the hyper-awareness brought on by our modern world, is a significant factor in why people have stopped smoking.

Over the last four to eight years, particularly during and after the pandemic, the rise of social media has dramatically heightened our awareness of global events.

We’re constantly bombarded with information—often the worst, most extreme scenarios—creating what I call a “phantasmagoric” worldview. It’s something I’ve explored in depth in articles like Four Reasons Not to Watch the News.

Our sense of risk has been distorted to the point where even something as simple as a cannabis session with friends, once a source of relaxation and joy, now feels fraught with anxiety. Instead of calming the mind, smoking can amplify those intrusive thoughts.

This, I believe, is the main reason many people have stopped smoking.

But despite these challenges, I still view smoking as a beautiful practice when used intentionally. It slows everything down, helping us think more clearly and see the world from a new perspective. Yes, marijuana can be misused, but when respected, it can be incredibly liberating.

For me, I use it sparingly and with purpose. On days when I’m overwhelmed or angry, a few puffs help me center myself, relax, and approach situations with clarity instead of reacting emotionally. It’s not a daily habit but an occasional tool to help navigate life’s stresses.

At its core, smoking is a practice that connects us back to the earth.

Historically, it has been integral to spiritual revolutions and human development. In my book An Unorthodox Truth, I explore how practices like smoking and the use of natural substances, such as ayahuasca, have influenced religious traditions, including Christianity and Judaism.

These ancient rituals remind us of the power of nature in helping us explore our inner selves and the world around us.

So, as I close, I am grateful for the plant and the experiences it has provided. I encourage a return to intentional smoke sessions where we can think deeply and critically about the world—gather with friends, slow down, and reflect on the finer things in life.

Whether you smoke or not, remember that the spectrum of reality is vast. For some, smoking may not be beneficial, but for others, it can be a powerful tool for growth and relaxation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. Let’s keep exploring, connecting, and growing.

Let’s be great.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu — The Alchemik Pharmacist

