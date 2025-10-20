Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Logan 🐦‍🔥's avatar
Michael Logan 🐦‍🔥
6hEdited

Indeed, it’s a collective dream and society is completely spellbound. But the spell is slowly being broken one Being at a time — as more and more are coming online.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
Alkery's avatar
Alkery
6h

This is the truth!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture