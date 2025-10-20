Photo by AbsolutVision on Unsplash

Hi Unorthodoxy!

I’m currently finishing an article called Convenient Truth, and as I’m writing it, something became crystal clear:

You won’t fully grasp what I’m revealing unless you first understand how our world actually operates.

Here’s the foundation you need:

Our entire history—everything you’ve been taught—is one massive narrative.

Not facts. Not data. Stories.

And these stories don’t just describe reality—they create it.

Start Here: The Power of Narratives

This article shows you how narratives:

Frame your perspective on everything you see

Create the realities you live in

Drive actions even when they contradict actual events

The news? Narratives. Government policies? Narratives. Your understanding of history? Narratives.

Once you see this pattern, you can’t unsee it.

Then Read: The Power of Belief

This article reveals how our entire society runs on belief, not factuality:

Medicine : An entire chronic care industry that produces no measurable improvement

Science : Billions spent on space programs with no tangible ROI (except funneling discretionary funds)

Finance : The American Dream—school, house, 401(k)—is a belief system designed to keep you in debt

Religion: Whether you believe or don’t believe, you’re operating within constructed narratives

Here’s the pattern:

Narratives → Beliefs → Actions → Your Everyday Life

And all of it is held together by what I’m calling “convenient truths”—the topic of my next article.

This Is Magic (Literally)

As I wrote in Magic, Magic, Everywhere, this is how consciousness gets shaped. This is how reality gets constructed.

These aren’t theories. These are documented patterns with sources, citations, and logical frameworks.

If you want to understand how the system actually works—how you’ve been programmed to think, believe, and act—these two articles are essential reading.

Read them in order:

Then you’ll be ready for Convenient Truths.

