A split image showing a Democrat donkey and Republican elephant as puppets being manipulated by the same shadowy hand above.

Over the past four years, we have become accustomed to the Democrats and their reign of terror.

We witnessed the pandemic, where we saw Biden truly lock things down. We experienced the lockdowns, the mandates, and all the accompanying tyranny. Throughout this time, we have grown used to Democratic propaganda at every turn.

On top of that, we’ve also endured the entire transgender movement and various other ideologies aimed at the destruction of society—all fueled by the Democrats.

As a population, we have had countless blue ideologies pushed our way.

Naturally, if you’re not supportive of all these blue ideologies, you get pushed toward the other side, which embraces red ideology. This is precisely why we saw Donald Trump win with such a glaring victory.

If people didn’t support the blue, they were somewhat automatically pushed to support the red because of the sheer tyranny that the Democrats imposed.

However, as we’ve witnessed this political shift, I want to call people’s attention to something crucial: just because we witnessed four years of Democratic propaganda doesn’t mean that conservatives and the right don’t engage in propaganda as well.

The Trump Assassination: A Case Study in Right-Wing Propaganda

In my archived article on the Trump assassination attempt, I demonstrate how this event was really blatantly propaganda of the highest form. Yet, in our history books and through the zeitgeist and collective narrative, we simply accept and say “Trump was almost assassinated.”

It was one of the most fraudulent scenes we’ve witnessed, but because we saw it on TV and because the mainstream mouthpiece declared it was true, we believe it’s true—even though everyone instinctively knows it was the fakest thing ever.

This is how collectives work. This is how narratives shape our collective consciousness, and I’ve written extensively about the power of narratives. Whenever an event like this emerges, it provides the perfect ammunition to demonstrate how history is constructed.

We simply have the unique experience of living through it in real time.

The Spiritual Dimension of Accepting False Narratives

If we accept these narratives as real, knowing that they are blatantly false, we are participating in spiritual attacks that we may not even recognize.

When we willingly embrace deception, we contribute to the very forces that seek to manipulate our collective consciousness and spiritual well-being.

One of the most important realizations I want to share is that the right has its propaganda machine and its propaganda mouthpieces, just like the left.

After being under the influence of pandemic restrictions for the past four years, we’ve become intimately familiar with how Democratic mouthpieces lie and manipulate. But I’ve come to understand that we also have numerous conservative and Republican mouthpieces that lie as well.

They lie because they uphold the mainstream narrative and refuse to answer or ask the questions that all of us are raising—questions like “Hey, this looks staged” or “Why doesn’t this add up?”

After four years of turmoil under Democratic rule and Democratic mouthpieces, we automatically get pushed into Republican mouthpieces and Republican circles. There are prominent voices within these spaces—some of the biggest voices on Substack in conservative circles.

However, both Democratic and Republican mouthpieces ultimately regurgitate the same core narratives, even when their audiences are asking legitimate questions in the comments.

This reveals how both Republicans and Democrats—and taking a step back further, how propaganda itself—serve as tools to control the masses.

The only defense against this manipulation is to awaken to the lies and, as I wrote in my article, ensure that you write your own narrative about what you’re supposed to do with your life and consciousness.

The Great Deception Battle

This is fundamentally a great deception battle, which forms the core idea behind my series on “Humanity Versus the Deadening,” where you can examine what’s happening from a spiritual perspective. When you understand the spiritual dimensions at play, all the physical manifestations begin to make perfect sense.

The path forward requires us to recognize that propaganda is a bipartisan tool of control. Whether it comes wrapped in blue or red packaging, its ultimate purpose remains the same: to manipulate our collective consciousness and prevent us from discovering the authentic truth.

We must remain vigilant against all forms of deception, regardless of which political party delivers them. Only by maintaining this discernment can we hope to navigate through the great deception battle of our times and preserve our spiritual sovereignty.

