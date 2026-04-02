Almost 24 hours after the Artemis II launch, half of the population is in elation over this amazing achievement.

The other half calls this launch BS. I fall into this group.

The biggest reason for falling into this group really depends on the phrase, “Seeing one big lie is enough.” The idea is that once you find out the lengths that a conspiracy may go to cover its traps, you begin to see conspiracies everywhere, and most importantly, you begin to see the cover-ups everywhere.

And with it being 2026, everyone is a conspiracy theorist to a degree. Some say, I believe in this conspiracy, but not that one, so forth and so on. Examples include: I believe the food is making us sick, but regarding vaccines making people sick, “I trust the science.”

This is a perfect example of cognitive dissonance: trusting authority while knowing they can lie. The group that believes Artemis is going to the moon falls into this bucket.

For those like me who call BS, once you learn about space travel, the propaganda, and so, so much more, you just call BS. The biggest one that comes to mind is: how is the rocket going to propel in space? Space is a vacuum. Because we watch space movies, we think you just thrustle, but you can’t, so what’s going to happen for the next nine days?

We have to rely on NASA — CGI and all — for the next nine days? This is our source?

So, the CDC and FDA are the bad guys for poisoning food, but NASA is good?

Reading this out loud, you begin to see the dissonance, holding multiple opposing ideas at once. This is the trap they want you in.

This launch has many purposes:

It serves as a strategy of tension topic — gives the people something to discuss It unties a divided population — both democrats and republicans are celebrating this It’s given people something to hope for — people remember the 60s and how “empowered” they feel. It removes the highlight from Trump — apparently, Trump spoke yesterday as well, which isn’t discussed as much, but he has a story to tell about launching into space. It serves as a distraction from the Epstein files or the fact that we’re losing this Iran war, and probably more

This launch — on paper, on April Fools — has done more good than harm. And it all begins because we saw a “successful launch” with our eyes. It takes a lot of faith to believe in authorities, and instances like this show how easily propaganda can be effective. One could argue that, with rising prices and costs, we just threw $100B into space. How smart an investment is that? But it can be justified with enough propaganda and indoctrination.

Patience and trust are what we need, and eventually, others will see things as well. For those who are open to it, here are some articles to open your eyes to the possibilities that are out there.

Its up to you do decide what is true or not. That is your responsibility.

Articles on Propaganda

1. “Lies Not Discussed Within The Truth Community” (Dec 27, 2023) Using a first-principles framework drawn from his book An Unorthodox Truth, Franklin examines three major conspiracies he argues the truth community avoids: the existence of viruses, the heliocentric solar system model, and the validity of nuclear weapons. He applies a three-part analytical lens — missing evidence, blending of truth with falsehood, and benefiting parties — to each, using evolution and dinosaurs as case study warmups. Conclusion: these are the highest-level conspiracies because they challenge the bedrock of scientism-constructed reality. The truth community’s avoidance of them is called out as a political cop-out.

2. “Theoretical Science: Did Dinosaurs Exist?” (Nov 1, 2022) An excerpt from An Unorthodox Truth. Franklin argues dinosaurs are a fabricated narrative built on fraudulent foundations: the original bone (Megalosaurus) disappeared, the field was dominated by known plagiarists (Sir Richard Owen) and feuding opportunists (Cope and Marsh), and the square-cube law of physics makes dinosaurs’ alleged size physically impossible. Darwin himself called Cope and Marsh’s work “the best support of evolution” — which Franklin notes is ironic given it was riddled with errors and theft.

3. “The Greatest Con Ever: The Theft of Oil” (Feb 25, 2025) — Paid Drawing on testimony from Col. L. Fletcher Prouty, Franklin argues oil is not a scarce fossil fuel but one of the most abundant substances on Earth. The scarcity narrative was engineered: the 1892 Geneva Congress reclassified oil as “organic,” tying it to fossils and finite origins. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil monopolized production and manufactured scarcity for profit. Kissinger used the 1973 oil crisis to consolidate Western financial control via the petrodollar. Russian and Ukrainian scientists, working from the Abiotic Oil Theory, successfully drilled where Western geologists said nothing existed — confirming oil is continuously generated deep within the Earth.

4. “The Great SpaceX Deception” (Apr 26, 2023) — Paid Franklin argues space itself may be a government-constructed narrative, with SpaceX and Elon Musk serving as the modern propagandists for that illusion. H.G. Wells is identified as the originator of space travel mythology in Western consciousness. The moon landing is framed as Cold War propaganda to justify billions in taxpayer spending. Musk’s cultural icon status is deconstructed as a carefully managed media operation funded in part by government bailouts. The piece closes by framing propaganda literacy as the necessary antidote.

5. “The Spirituality of Flat Earth” (Jul 4, 2023) An introductory framing piece for a four-part series on the level plane cosmology. Franklin traces his own path to the topic — from Zeitgeist documentaries to a 2016 encounter with a health store cashier discussing the Biblical firmament. He argues the earth being round is the single most foundational lie, upon which all other lies are constructed, and that questioning it opens the door to questioning everything. The series is positioned as a spiritually grounded, intellectually serious treatment — not the controlled-op flat earth narrative — and makes the case that the geocentric/level plane model was humanity’s original, spiritually rooted understanding of reality.

6. “The Flat Earth Theory: A Critical Examination” (Apr 26, 2023) — Paid Originally written for Medium in 2021, this is Franklin’s first substantive engagement with flat earth arguments. He walks through the case for a level plane — water always finds level, density as an alternative to gravity, convergence and perspective as explanations for the apparent sunrise/sunset — while also acknowledging the round earth’s mathematical defenses. He stops short of declaring the earth flat, instead framing the exercise as what happens when you start questioning one foundational assumption: it opens every other assumption to scrutiny. Ends with Maslow’s hierarchy as a metaphor — once you see through the lies of your constructed reality, you begin reaching toward your actual potential.

7. “Why The Flat Appears Round” (Jul 4, 2023) — Paid Part Three of the flat earth series. Franklin applies geometric principles — convergence and horizon — to explain why a level plane would visually appear curved to the human eye. The sun doesn’t rise and set; it moves in a circular path, appearing to shrink via convergence as it travels away. “The horizon” is not a fixed curvature point but a mathematical plane dependent on the observer’s line of sight. The square-cube law omission from public education is used as the parallel example: one suppressed physics law is all it takes to make an impossible theory seem plausible. The cloak of science works through omission, not just deception.

Takeaways

Cognitive dissonance isn’t a personal failure — it’s an engineered condition, and mass spectacles are designed to exploit it

Selective skepticism (trusting some institutions while dismissing others) is the product of incomplete pattern recognition, not independent thinking

The Artemis II launch serves social, political, and psychological functions that have nothing to do with space exploration

Propaganda doesn’t need to be sophisticated to work — it just needs to be seen, preferably live

A $100 billion investment on April Fools’ Day, verifiable only through the party performing the act, warrants more questions than it’s getting

Next Action Items

Notice where you extend institutional trust without examination — and ask why

Follow the story over the next nine days: what will NASA actually show us, and what will require faith to accept?

Research the history of NASA’s visual record and form your own conclusions before the next cycle of consensus-building begins

Share this piece with someone in the “celebrating” camp — not to argue, but to open the door

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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