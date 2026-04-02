Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Anna's avatar
Anna
3dEdited

More money laundering for the "few" and distraction for the peasants!

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
3d

A cheap way to funnel money into a black project

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