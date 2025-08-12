The Power In Writing

When I first began waking up to how misrepresented the world really is, I came across James Corbett.

I recall watching extensive amounts of his work and discovering his origin story with The Corbett Report.

As I remember it, the more he learned, the more he would document that information online, creating a repository of all the knowledge he was gathering.

Around the same time—roughly five to six years ago—I also discovered The Personal MBA.

The author, Josh Kaufman, faced a choice:

attend business school or learn everything he could about business without the institution.

He chose the latter, and the more he learned, the more he uploaded online.

Two separate individuals who profoundly impacted my trajectory; both began by writing about what they learned online.

It wasn’t long after that I, too, began writing online.

My Journey Into the World of Writing

I first started writing on Medium back in 2019. My very first article served as something of a self-manifesto: I’m writing to break free from the system.

Screenshot from my very first article

That’s what my early attempts at writing represented. It was also during this period that I began learning more about the world’s esoteric and occult nature, which naturally began reflecting in my writing.

Articles like “Flat vs. Globe Earth” were born from that exploration.

This was also when I got married. In preparation for the wedding, I recall being extremely livid about the costs of goods, so I decided to research them.

My first investigation took me down historical rabbit holes—the story of how De Beers was founded by Cecil Rhodes, then delving deep into everything about Cecil and how he single-handedly changed the world.

I also learned how the wedding industry skyrocketed overnight, with weddings appearing in Hollywood movies and TV shows, driving up prices across the entire industry.

A conspiracy that still impacts us—and one that’s outside of government control.

This taught me research. Deep research. How to see beyond what we’re told, how to investigate. Soon enough, that work began making its way onto Medium.

Unfortunately, I soon realized that writing online—especially against a Bill Gates-backed company—doesn’t bode well. In 2021, my account was shut down after comparing the mRNA shot to the mark of the beast.

Soon after that, I discovered Substack in 2022 and picked up writing again.

Overall, I’ve gained tremendous benefits from the art of writing.

The Art of Structuring Your Thoughts

As I’ve written before, we think in images.

When going from idea to paper—the higher dimension to the physical one—you’re taking raw energy and creating arrangement around it. There is no rawer energy than your thoughts, especially when learning something new.

For me, to ensure I was capturing and processing all the information I was learning correctly, writing became that tool. Structuring and sharpening my thoughts.

Another benefit was the continuous learning that occurred. When I learned about something and then wrote it down, I would see new connections, new opportunities, new research topics to discover that I hadn’t initially considered.

Writing allowed me to build upon structured thoughts and explore them further, enabling me to dive deeper and create new connections with concepts I had recently discovered.

I was learning tremendously from writing and benefiting from it, but it wasn’t until I came to Substack that I discovered a new dimension.

The benefit of providing value to others.

Like James and Josh, by writing this information online, not only does it create a repository for yourself, but it also allows others interested in the same topics to learn and build upon your thoughts and insights.

This beauty of writing connects others who share similar concepts.

That’s the beauty of Substack. Not only were we able to find like-minded individuals—especially those who were also shunned during the pandemic—but we were able to provide value to each other. For writers, this creates something powerful.

It allowed us the possibility of escaping the cage, educating others along the way, and receiving reward for providing that value. A true representation of business at play.

Why the Mission Continues

When I first awakened to the reality of our world, I was exposed to vast amounts of information.

From historical narratives of Tartaria and Project Blue Beam to the different properties of sounds and numbers, etymology, vibration, frequencies—all of it.

It was overwhelming.

To me, it felt like there was information being thrown out for information’s sake—without much applicability.

To take this information and apply it to our lives, not just for the sake of ingesting—but for actually doing something with it—that’s why I began to write.

Our way of living has been so distorted from the original that we must spend considerable time relearning what’s true and breaking the illusions of what is not.

Not just to learn for learning’s sake—but to apply what we’ve learned.

Knowledge isn’t necessarily power. Power is the ability to effect change. Knowledge doesn’t do that.

The application of knowledge—wisdom—is what drives change and is truly powerful.

Knowing about frequencies is interesting, but when you’re able to identify the frequencies of temptation or understand the rigor that comes with logic, then we’re really living out the lessons of the spiritual.

The Discipline of Sacred Work

Spirituality requires discipline; this is essential. And the act of writing supports that discipline.

So, I will continue to write about how we can live and win each day on the spiritual front, ultimately affecting the physical realm.

I encourage you to do the same. It structures your thoughts and allows greater insight into how you can make a difference in your world today.

Refer a friend

Takeaways From The Article

Writing is spiritual alchemy —it transforms raw thought-energy into structured wisdom that can change lives and connect truth-seekers across the digital landscape

Knowledge without application is powerless—the real magic happens when we move from consuming information to embodying wisdom through disciplined practice and sharing

Next Steps To Apply

Practice the discipline of structured thought—set aside time each week to transform one overwhelming concept you’ve encountered into clear, applicable wisdom through writing

Share

The Deeper Current Awaits

As stated, a lot of my writing is about actionable insights about our daily world.

Whether its identifying the latest false flag or providing health insights, the goal is to provide wisdom on how we can win each and every day.

However, to access the really deep work—the esoteric principles that govern how reality actually operates—I recommend exploring my esoteric wisdom section.

PS: NOT ALL SUBSCRIBERS GET ACCESS TO THE Esoteric Wisdom. In this aspect of Unorthodoxy, we dive into deeper spiritual and philosophical insights. If you’re interested in receiving posts like these:

Click the link: Subscription Options

Scroll down to “ Notifications ”

Turn ON “Receive emails for new posts in Esoteric Wisdom”

The more I learn about the world, the more we must venture into that territory.

And the treasures waiting there can only be shared with those ready to dive beyond the conventional.

As always, thank you for your support, time, and attention in reading this work. I wish you all a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee