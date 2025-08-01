You carry the same creative force that spoke the heavens into existence, yet you’ve been taught to thank an external God for your own divine work.

When inner light outshines stained glass.

Picture this: You’ve just achieved something monumental—passed a career-defining exam, landed your dream job, or overcome a seemingly impossible obstacle. Your first instinct? “Thank God.”

But what if that innocent phrase was actually severing you from your divine inheritance?

Over a decade ago, fresh out of pharmacy school, I faced the NAPLEX—the licensure exam that stood between me and my career as a registered pharmacist. It was the hardest test of my life. When I passed, euphoria flooded through me.

I sent the same text to at least 50 people: “Thank God, I passed the NAPLEX.”

The congratulations poured in—except for one response that would change everything I thought I knew about faith, power, and divine partnership:

“You don’t need to thank God you passed the NAPLEX. You did all the work. You put in the time, you studied, and passed. You put in the work—congrats.”

That text planted a seed that would grow into a complete reexamination of Christianity, divinity, and what it truly means to walk in spiritual power.

Today, I want to examine something most believers never question: the pros and cons of “thanking God.”

Before you dismiss this as heretical, consider that understanding this distinction might be the key to unlocking the divine agency you were always meant to wield.

Which God Are We Actually Thanking?

In our Gods vs Humanity series, we’ve uncovered uncomfortable truths about the divine beings in ancient texts. Part one revealed how the “gods” of old weren’t necessarily pro-humanity—they needed our worship, feeding off our devotion.

In “The Two Gods of the Bible,” we explored how Scripture appears to contain two distinct divine personalities: the warrior god Yahweh from ancient Canaanite myths, and the loving Father God of the New Testament.

Part three solidified how the Bible represents a collection of Middle Eastern myths retold through a Hebrew perspective.

This brings us to a crucial question: if the gods needed humanity to worship them, could this apply to the Hebrew God Yahweh as well?

When we reflexively say “thank God,” which God are we actually thanking? And perhaps more importantly, should we be thanking God at all?

The answer is both nuanced and complex, but far from complicated.

Building upon logic—the very essence that is God (logos) according to John 1:1—let’s dive deeper.

The True God and the Power Within You

Here’s what needs to be understood: there is one true Source from which all creation flows.

This Source goes by many names—God, Infinite Intelligence, the Divine, Universal Consciousness. Different texts and traditions point to the same reality, verifying this phenomenon across cultures and centuries.

But here’s where it gets life-changing: humanity carries the power of this true God within us.

Whether it’s the divine spark of Gnosticism, Jesus declaring “greater is He that is within you than of the world,” or the Atman in Hindu philosophy, we possess a piece of the divine Source itself.

This is precisely why the lesser “gods” despise us, deceive us, and desperately want our worship. When we direct our divine presence toward them, we’re channeling the very power they lack back to its source.

Understanding this premise transforms everything about how we approach divine relationship.

Walking in Your Divine Dominion

Genesis reveals an unexpected truth often overlooked in traditional Christianity:

“And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.”

Drawing from our Gods vs Humanity analysis, we can deduce that the true Father God, El Elyon, is speaking here. The “our image” references the broader pantheon—including Yahweh, Baal, and others. As we’ve established, El Elyon eventually fades into the shadows, replaced by Yahweh in the narrative.

The key insight: humanity has been granted dominion over this earthly plane.

But dominion doesn’t mean domination. The Hebrew word radah means to rule, reign, exercise authority, or govern responsibly. It implies stewardship—conscious care over creation.

In other words: “You are the conscious being entrusted with care over creation.”

You were made in God’s image, given free will, and entrusted with governance of the physical realm. There’s profound divine responsibility in being human.

And here’s my argument: when we constantly “thank God,” we inadvertently walk away from this divine right.

The Agency We’re Giving Away

I need to give a shout-out to

whose comment on my article

resonated with the same frequency as that life-changing text a decade ago.

She wrote:

“I view the word ‘trust’ in the same way as ‘believing’—carries implicit doubt. It’s part of why I don’t use or embrace the phrase, ‘trust the universe.’ First off, I see the ‘universe’ as a physical creation within our holographic reality, not what I would call Source—the actual infinite intelligence and consciousness that our creative powers derive from. Second, the physics principles that govern this plane of existence are discernible, observable, testable, and thus knowable. When people use ‘trust’ in this context, it can take away agency, like a being or force called the ‘universe’ is handing out favors and foibles, as opposed to responding to our consciousness via frequency, resonance, and amplitude.”

The word agency struck me.

Agency is the capacity to act independently, make choices, and initiate change based on your own will, beliefs, and understanding. It’s the antithesis of passivity, dependence, or unconscious programming.

To have agency means you own your decisions, recognize your influence, and refuse to be merely a product of external forces.

Humans have been granted free will, dominion over earth, and ultimate agency on this plane. Yet repeatedly, we surrender that power and abandon our divine birthright.

This is the crux of the “thanking God” dilemma.

The Hidden Trap in External Worship

When we use the phrase “thank God,” it can certainly be sincere. But it often carries a subtle implication that God is external, separate, and controlling outcomes like a cosmic puppet master.

Exclusive focus on thanking an external God subtly reinforces a limiting belief: “I am powerless. I must wait on God to save me, fix me, bless me.”

This kind of worship typically stems from:

Fear (“If I don’t obey, I’ll be punished”)

Guilt (“I’m a sinner, I’m not worthy”)

Passivity (“I just hope God works it out”)

These represent the three biggest distortions I observe in modern Christianity, which I’ve addressed extensively in my work. In my podcast, “What Motivates Christians to Seek Salvation,” I explore how many Christians are saved primarily due to the fear of Hell.

The “sinner’s prayer” hinges on fear and guilt. We’ve examined this further in “Man Behind The End Times,” discussing the prayer’s true purpose.

When fear and guilt drive our spiritual expressions—including how we “thank God”—we drift away from our already-granted divine rights.

We become passive—the opposite of the dominion entrusted to us.

Integrating the Divine Within

From that decade-old text to Carolyn’s profound words to countless religious texts across cultures, the message remains consistent: we must develop the divine spark within us.

This divinity finds an echo even in psychology. Carl Jung describes the psyche as three parts: spirit, soul, and ego.

As we grow from babies to children to adults, our ego dominates the psyche—but eventually, the spirit begins calling us toward higher realms. Ancient alchemists described the psyche similarly, as I explore in “How to Achieve Clarity in Spirit, Soul, and Body.”

Here’s the truth: You’re not separate from God—you’re a carrier of God.

You’re not equal to the whole Source, but you’re of it. You’re not all of God, but God is in all of you. The divine light isn’t rented—it’s yours to develop.

The flame within you is eternal, but whether it burns brightly remains your choice.

This is why we need to evolve beyond “thanking God” in the traditional sense. The divine doesn’t want you perpetually begging at its feet. It wants you to become a vessel, a mirror, a reflection of its nature.

This requires developing your inner agency:

To discern truth from illusion

To act with love and wisdom

To co-create your life with conscious intention

Pastor Myles Monroe delivered a powerful sermon I’ve discussed before: “God Wants You to Solve Your Own Problems”—and has equipped you with the tools to do exactly that.

I understand how challenging this mental shift can be. Having grown up deep in traditional faith, I struggled with it myself. But when we begin walking in our divine right, everything transforms.

Redefining Prayer and Gratitude

So do we still “thank God” when things happen? Do we still pray?

Absolutely.

But we must do so while acknowledging the power within us, as Jesus commanded. We recognize that success, alignment, and grace didn’t just happen to us—they came through the divine spark within us: our intuition, our deeper knowing, our choices made in alignment with truth.

When life becomes difficult, we can lean on the divine within us—the Holy Spirit that’s been given to us. The phrase “lean not on your own understanding” from Proverbs hits differently when you realize it’s not about blind faith in an external God, but about surrendering the limited perception of your ego and opening to the greater wisdom already inside you.

This occurs when you become still—like in mind wandering—and know that you are God, or carry God within you as children of the divine.

It’s a fascinating paradigm shift, one that may take time to fully integrate. But this represents the truth and power within authentic faith—the treasure we must excavate from beneath layers of religious complexity. Faith without works is dead.

Realizing that you are part of the divine, that you are a child of the one true God, that you can walk with God as you walk with Logos—this places profound responsibility on you.

You have been given dominion over the earth. It’s time to exercise that right.

If we don’t, we begin surrendering our divine inheritance—whether to an external God, an external leader, or government systems, as our current political landscape clearly demonstrates.

It’s time we remember who we truly are.

Your Divine Inheritance Awaits

The journey from unconscious gratitude to conscious co-creation represents one of the most profound spiritual shifts available to humanity.

When you stop seeing yourself as separate from the divine and start recognizing yourself as its earthly expression, everything changes.

Your challenges become opportunities for divine problem-solving. Your successes become evidence of aligned co-creation. Your prayers transform from begging to collaborative planning with the infinite intelligence that flows through you.

This doesn’t diminish God—it fulfills the very purpose for which you were created.

Ready to explore more of your divine inheritance?

Dive deeper into the “Gods vs Humanity” series to understand how ancient myths reveal modern spiritual truths. Or explore “How to Achieve Clarity in Spirit, Soul, and Body” to begin integrating these principles practically.

The divine spark within you isn’t waiting for permission to ignite. It’s waiting for recognition.

What will you do with this power?

I’m deeply interested in your questions and reflections on this paradigm shift. Share your thoughts in the comments below—this conversation is just beginning.

As always, thank you for your time and attention in engaging with these ideas. I wish you a powerful recognition of the divine authority that already flows through you.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

