The goal of this piece is simple:

To wake people up to the fact that voting for presidents is an illusory act; it has no real-world value and is the ultimate sign of delusion, since it does not produce substantial results or change reality significantly.

By recognizing this and then no longer engaging in it, we can begin to change the world.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why casting a vote for president is not an act of power — it’s a transfer of it, and what you’ve been handing over every four years

Why “lesser of two evils” is still evil — and why picking a side in a rigged game means the Ruling Class always wins

The one radical act that could actually change things, and why it has nothing to do with the ballot box

What real change looks like when you stop outsourcing your power to strangers and start building with the people around you

The Truth To Elections

Many people are realizing that the President isn’t what they seem.

This latest Trump and Israel fiasco shows it best. Trump is literally doing nothing for the American people with this war. And this quote by Caitlin Johnstone says it best: “The world can have peace or Israel, it cannot have both.”

This is not anti-semite, this is anti-Zionism.

What’s extremely interesting to watch are the large publications that continue to support Trump and this narrative. These platforms are now forming themselves as Trump hangouts that focus only on the positives, instead of thorough in-depth analysis, which is akin to deception and propaganda. As I’ve stated, Republicans do propaganda too.

Some are doubling down; glad to say, “I chose this over Kamala, and I’d do it again,” but what this really is is a child-like mentality resistant to change, especially when confronted with new information. It’s the mentality of “this is mine, and I’m not going to budge.” Why would you not change? Why would you say stubborn? The whole point of life is to learn, change, and get better.

But because of this whole debacle, some people are starting to wake up. Some people are realizing that this is not what they wanted. This group is different from those who still blindly support; this group wants to do something, desperately wants to change, and wants something to change.

It is for this group that I offer up the solution: stop voting in presidential elections.

Voting Fixing Things — Not!

Once I came to the conclusion that participating in this process is the ignition that starts the process, I simply stopped. I stopped trying to defend candidates; I stopped trying to defend actions I had no part in, nor did I condone.

The argument is that, “well, since you didn’t vote, you enabled this to occur,” — but the argument is that since you did, you actually enabled things to occur. The idea of voting for a stranger to solve your problems is delusional — but what it does is that it gives that stranger, or any stranger, the power to do whatever they want — because you gave them that power.

You used your time and energy and “cast” your vote for them, but are now shocked when things go awry. We’ve seen it with Republicans, and with Democrats, and with both being so recent in their actions, the question is:

do you want a Biden pandemic lockdown or do you want a Trump-Israel proxy war?

As I stated in a previous article, Republicans are bad for business.

Some may actually say, I’d take the war over the lockdowns because of my rights. Others may say, I’d take the lockdowns because we’re not bombing other people.

My question is: why are you selecting the lesser of two evils? Both are wrong; so why pick a side? Why, as an adult with full autonomy over their daily actions, play their game — a rigged game?

We have to start becoming adults again.

The Solution

So what option do we have? Stop participating. Stop being the trigger that starts this process.

If millions around the country decided not to show up, for one, no one would vote — but more importantly, no one would care. No one cares about the politics, politicians, etc., because we’re too busy caring for our own lives. And if the politicians try to interfere, since we’ve become united, we can push back. Unfortunately, we’re not united; it took catastrophes and false flags to divide us, and here we are: a country more divided and polarized than ever.

This is what the Ruling Class wants. Pick a side — any side; they win.

Somehow, along the way, we’ve forgotten that it’s a Ruling Class vs the Servant Class. Because of the American Dream, we think we can just work harder, so we don’t see when the Ruling Class decides to tighten its grip a little bit longer. Well, I imagine you probably see it now: The Ruling Class wants their power back — with interest.

Once you understand this is the ultimate game, you simply stop participating. You pay attention to what’s coming down the pipeline, and you arm yourselves as needed. You form communities to prepare for the ruling class’s onslaught and go on the offensive as needed. This is what changes when you stop looking to strangers to solve your problems and instead start looking to neighbors.

This is the life I choose to live, but if you want to keep on voting for red or blue, keep doing so. It hasn’t worked out in the past 20 years, so the reality is that we’re going to need something different, something better. Something as radical as: non-participation.

Below is a list of older archived articles — since 2023 — that have built up this perspective of reality. From recognizing the metaphysical power of voting to simply looking at the data, participation in such rituals is illusory at best and yields no real change.

The change only occurs when one breaks free from the illusion and begins to build true change, marked by real outcomes in life and society.

Takeaways

Major political platforms that only amplify the positives are doing propaganda — regardless of party

Voting transfers your power to a stranger. That stranger is not accountable to you once they have it

The Ruling Class wins when you pick a side. The game is designed that way

Non-participation is not apathy — it’s the refusal to keep funding a system that was never built to serve you

Real change comes from community, preparation, and building something outside the machine — not from the ballot box

Next Action Items

Identify one concrete community connection you can invest energy into this week — local, neighborhood-level, real — that has nothing to do with national politics

Share this piece with someone who is waking up. Not the hardliners on either side — the ones in the middle, the ones quietly asking questions

Check out the archived articles below to gain a deeper understanding to the purpose of voting, what its ultimate aim is, and how it keeps you divided and coming back for more

Recommended Articles

Why We Need to Stop Voting in Presidential Elections — Every four years, millions of Americans proudly “cast” their votes — but what if that word choice isn’t accidental? I draw a direct line between the magical act of casting a spell and the political act of casting a vote: both channel personal intention and cosmic energy toward a desired outcome. The difference? When you vote for president, that energy doesn’t serve you — it serves the oligarchs funding the candidate you think you chose.

The Metaphysical Ritual of Voting — The 2024 election didn’t just stir up political energy — it stirred up something older and deeper. In this Spiritual Sundays episode, I lay out how elections function as metaphysical rituals, deliberately designed to harvest the collective consciousness of the public and redirect it toward the agenda of the 1%. The “two wings of the same bird” aren’t just a metaphor — they’re the operating mechanism of control.

How Voting Creates Cognitive Dissonance for Its Participants — The moment Kamala Harris was pushed forward as the Democratic nominee, something strange happened: millions of people who had openly criticized her six months earlier suddenly became her defenders. That’s not political evolution — that’s cognitive dissonance in real time. I unpack exactly how this psychological state is weaponized every election cycle to keep the population divided, distracted, and mentally exhausted.

A Data-Detailed Review of How Politicians Are Selected — Bernie Sanders almost pulled me back into the voting booth — until the overnight pivot to Hillary vs. Trump made something undeniable clear: the script was already written. This isn’t speculation. I present a data-backed case for why presidential elections are not elections at all — they are selections, with voting machines, media narratives, and oligarchical funding doing the real deciding long before you walk into that booth.

Has The American Condition Improved In The Past 20 Years? — Here’s a question no political debate will ever honestly answer: after 20 years, four presidents, two parties, and countless elections — are you better off? I run the numbers, and the answer is a flat no. Wages stagnant. Dollar weaker. Cost of living up. Homes unaffordable. Corporate bailouts guaranteed. This isn’t partisan — it’s a data pattern that exposes the presidential election for what it is: a ritual of hope with no return on investment.

Trump Is Starting to Look a Lot Like Kamala — If you voted for Trump because he was the alternative to everything Kamala represented, I have a list for you — and it’s long. Operation Warp Speed. REAL ID enforcement. A trillion-dollar military budget. Lobbyists in key positions. Continued Ukraine funding. The Epstein files still buried. This isn’t a hit piece — it’s a pattern recognition exercise, and the pattern is undeniable: same ruling party, different face.

Why We Should Appreciate DeSantis and RFK Jr. in the 2024 Election — Here’s something you won’t hear anywhere else: I openly appreciated DeSantis and RFK Jr. — and simultaneously tell you neither one will win, and neither one should be your savior. That’s not a contradiction. That’s clarity. Because the value these candidates carry isn’t in their politics — it’s in what they’ve forced into the open: the lies behind the pandemic, the dangers of unchecked pharmaceutical power, the corruption of the establishment narrative.

Catalysts and messengers — yes. Presidents who will change the system — no.

The Ruling Class of The United States, Part 1 — Most Americans believe the President runs the country. I’m here to tell you that’s one of the most successful illusions ever constructed. In Part One of this two-part breakdown, I lay the foundation: Congress makes the laws. The President only enforces them. Executive Orders aren’t laws. And the 535 people in Congress — not the one in the White House — are the real legislative power over 330 million Americans.

If Congress makes the laws, and studies show that up to 80% of legislation introduced in Congress was written by corporate lobbyists — then who is actually governing you?

Understanding The Ruling Class of The United States, Part 2 — A Princeton and Northwestern study analyzed nearly 1,800 policy issues over 20 years and found that the average American citizen has “near-zero” influence on U.S. policy. Zero. Meanwhile, bills written with lobbyist input were four times more likely to become law — and in many cases, lobbyists wrote the exact, word-for-word language that ended up in final legislation. This isn’t theory. This is the documented operating system of American governance.

Part Two names the power structures — the think tanks, the NGOs, the foundations, the defense contractors, the financial institutions — and shows precisely how they translate billions in lobbying spend into trillions in policy outcomes. By the end, the question isn’t whether a ruling class exists. It’s whether anything you currently believe about voting, representation, or political change is still true.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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