The Medical Economy

I just released my article on healing relationships, where I document how I’m reconnecting with an old college roommate from decades ago. Life has happened to both of us, and if you’re interested in that conversation, check it out here.

One of the main points of the topic is that both he and I have different views of vaccination. I took a staunch stance after the pandemic, while he — like most others — went the mainstream route.

Now that we’re reconnecting again, we’re having conversations about such topics as health, vaccinations, etc.

What can be challenging is that to come to the view that I have now has taken years of hard work, research, dedication, etc. — but in today’s world, with limited time to discuss things in depth, it’s almost impossible to squeeze all that information into one concise piece.

While that may be a topic for another day, the closest piece I have to present someone — a quick snapshot view of what’s happened in our modern world when it comes to health and medicine — is the work of Unbekoming and his piece on The Five Walls.

His piece is phenomenal, and as he says, “the topic is long because it deserves it.” 100% agree here. This knowledge is long and should be studied in depth so that one is well-versed on this topic.

But time is often of the essence, so what I’m doing here is pasting the intro of that piece — and adding my ad lib and commentary as well. The idea is that one can read this and understand — at a high level — know the basis, the principles, of the alternative view of modern medicine.

I wholeheartedly recommend anyone interested in learning more about other ways of health to read the whole piece to fully understand what’s happening in your body. Health has always been the responsibility of the individual, but to have a trillion-dollar business, you need to convince billions to give that responsibility to an industry.

This is our modern healthcare system, and here are the snapshots for it.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why there are only four causes of disease—but over 70,000 diagnostic codes—and where the trillion-dollar gap between them lives

How the body’s intelligent healing responses (fever, inflammation, mucus, fatigue) get inverted into “diseases” that justify lifelong pharmaceutical management

The business model hidden in plain sight: why modern medicine manages conditions but never cures them—and what that reveals about who the real customer is

The architecture of the Five Walls—vaccination, allopathic medicine, bacteriology, virology, and genetics—and why you only need to accept one to remain captured inside the system

How to hold the key that makes each wall visible: four causes, not seventy thousand diseases; the body heals, it does not malfunction; symptoms communicate, they do not attack

The Four Causes of Sickness

There are four causes of disease: toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic radiation, and chronic stress. There are over 70,000 ICD diagnostic codes. The gap between these numbers is where the money is.

Author’s Note: Anyone familiar with diagnostic codes knows the truth to this. Literally thousands of codes, and many have very similar characteristics.

More than 350,000 synthetic chemicals saturate modern life.

Glyphosate laces the food supply. Heavy metals accumulate in tissues. Endocrine disruptors line food containers, saturate thermal receipt paper, infuse drinking water. Vaccines inject aluminium, mercury, formaldehyde, and foreign proteins directly into the bloodstream beginning within hours of birth. Industrial agriculture strips minerals from soil while processing strips nutrients from what grows in it. Artificial electromagnetic fields blanket the planet at intensities unimaginable a century ago. And the chronic stress of modern existence — compounded by emotional patterns encoded in childhood — depletes the body’s adaptive capacity faster than it can be restored.

The body responds to these insults with symptoms.

Author’s Note: Yep, this pretty much sums it up. There are only four causes of diseases, but when you add in everything else that we get from modern life, it’s no wonder that people are sick.

The Cascade of Diseases

Inflammation brings repair resources to damaged tissue. Fever accelerates metabolic clearing. Mucus encapsulates and removes irritants. Fatigue enforces rest so energy can be redirected to healing. Diarrhoea rapidly clears toxins from the digestive tract. Skin eruptions push poisons outward rather than letting them circulate internally. Pain signals that something requires attention.

These are not malfunctions. They are the body’s intelligence at work — a system refined over millions of years doing exactly what it was designed to do.

The modern medical system takes these intelligent responses and inverts them.

Author’s Note: If you’re familiar with my work, then you understand what I talk about this great inversion that has occurred within humanity. When you look at things from this perspective, you see that this is not entirely physical, but a spiritual aspect to our world.

Healing gets labelled as disease. The label generates a billing code. The code justifies a prescription. The prescription suppresses the symptom — which is to say, it chemically interrupts the body’s repair process. The underlying cause continues. New symptoms emerge. These receive new labels, new codes, new prescriptions. The child who walked into the clinic with his body intelligently responding to toxic insult walks out as a patient, a customer, whose lifetime value to the pharmaceutical industry runs to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Author’s Note: This is the system: a customer for life — treating normal reactions as diseases.

A child eats processed food saturated with glyphosate, artificial colours, and preservatives for years. His body, doing exactly what it evolved to do, initiates a detoxification response.

Mucus production increases to flush irritants. Inflammation rises to repair damaged tissue. A fever develops to accelerate metabolic clearing. His mother, frightened by the symptoms, takes him to the doctor. The doctor delivers a diagnosis: respiratory infection, or allergic rhinitis, or asthma — depending on which symptoms present most prominently and which billing code applies. The diagnosis triggers a prescription. The prescription — an antibiotic, an antihistamine, a steroid, or all three — suppresses the symptoms.

The child feels better, which is to say: his body’s repair mechanisms have been chemically interrupted.

The toxins that provoked the response remain. The underlying damage continues. Weeks or months later, new symptoms emerge.

The antibiotics have disrupted his gut microbiome, producing what will be diagnosed as irritable bowel syndrome. The steroids have weakened his immune regulation, producing what will be diagnosed as recurrent infections. The antihistamines have masked an escalating sensitivity that will eventually be diagnosed as severe allergy requiring an EpiPen prescription and lifelong vigilance.

Each diagnosis generates treatment. Each treatment generates consequences. Each consequence generates further diagnosis.

Author’s Note: I hope you see how this is a system — a trillion-dollar system.

Florence Nightingale understood this over a century ago: “The specific disease doctrine is the grand refuge of weak, uncultured, unstable minds, such as now rule in the medical profession. There are no specific diseases; there are specific disease conditions.”

The symptoms are real. The suffering is real. What is artificial is the conversion of symptoms into seventy thousand named entities — entities that justify intervention, generate revenue, and ensure the patient remains within the system. A cured patient is a lost customer. A managed patient is an annuity. The language of modern medicine reveals the business model: diabetes is managed, hypertension is managed, depression is managed, arthritis is managed. Never cured. Never resolved. Managed. Billed. Renewed.

Author’s Note: Again, a very detailed and intricate system

This is extraction dressed as healthcare — the systematic transfer of wealth from those experiencing the body’s healing responses to those who have learned to interrupt and exploit them. In the United States alone, healthcare spending exceeds four trillion dollars annually, nearly twenty percent of GDP. Seventy-six percent of American adults are now chronically ill. These two figures are not a paradox. They are cause and effect. The spending does not produce health. It produces customers.

“In the United States alone, healthcare spending exceeds four trillion dollars annually, nearly twenty percent of GDP. Seventy-six percent of American adults are now chronically ill.”

Author’s Note: Four Trillion Dollars Annually. 20% of GDP. This is why there is immense propaganda around this industry that should be free.

But the extraction requires more than simple profit motive. It requires a population that cannot see what is happening to it. It requires explanatory frameworks that redirect attention from the four actual causes of illness toward explanations that demand medical intervention while protecting industrial interests. It requires walls.

The Architecture

Five concentric walls surround every person born into the modern medical extraction system.

The first wall — the innermost circle, encountered from the first hours of life — is vaccination: mass poisoning marketed as prevention. The second is allopathic (modern mainstream) medicine itself, the inversion that suppresses symptoms while ignoring the body’s intelligent healing responses. The third is bacteriology, the confusion of firefighters with firestarters. The fourth is virology and its twin fiction, contagion — neither yet proven despite a century of trying. The fifth wall — the outermost circle, the final barrier to freedom — is genetics: the claim that your DNA is defective, that disease is destiny, that no environmental factor is responsible for your condition and no solution exists except lifelong pharmaceutical management.

Each wall serves the same function: to redirect attention from the four assaults on human health toward explanations that generate dependence on the medical system. Each wall captures a different population. Many who escape one wall remain held by another. Some who refuse vaccines never question their prescriptions. Some who grasp the terrain paradigm still believe viruses spread through populations. Some who reject every pharmaceutical intervention accept a genetic diagnosis without hesitation.

Author’s Note: Again, a trillion-dollar industry that will take years to uncover on your own. Or, you can stand on the shoulders of giants like us who’ve done the work and have captured it.

The awakening moves from inside out. Escape the first wall and you still face four more. Escape four walls and the fifth — the outermost, the one disguised as identity — still contains you. The extraction requires only that you accept one wall, any wall, to keep you as a customer. The architecture is designed so that the wall you never question is the wall that holds you.

What follows is a tour of the prison. The key is already in your hand: four causes, not seventy thousand diseases. The body heals; it does not malfunction. Symptoms communicate; they do not attack. Hold that key and each wall becomes visible for what it is — not protection, not science, not identity, but containment.

The First Wall: Vaccination

The innermost wall catches people before they can think. Within hours of birth, before the blood-brain barrier has fully formed, before the immune system has developed, the first injection occurs. By age two, a child in the United States has received over twenty injections. By eighteen, over seventy doses of various vaccines are on the CDC schedule. Each one administered to a body that cannot consent and a parent operating on trust.

That trust has a specific origin. In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, granting vaccine manufacturers complete immunity from liability for injuries caused by their products. The legislation followed a series of lawsuits that threatened to bankrupt the industry. Rather than requiring safer products, the government removed all financial consequence for harm. A special “Vaccine Court” was established, funded by a tax on vaccines, in which the Department of Health and Human Services — the same agency responsible for promoting vaccines — serves as the respondent defending against injury claims.

Since 1988, that court has paid out roughly five billion dollars in compensation for vaccine injuries. That figure appears to represent a fraction of the real damage. A study conducted from 2007 to 2010 by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care for the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality found that fewer than one percent of vaccine adverse events are reported. If all injuries were reported and brought to court, the total damages could exceed five hundred billion dollars.

Closing Thoughts

I’m stopping here with vaccination, but by now, dear reader — if you are new here — may have a different perspective on things.

Take your time, research, and fact-check this to see if this is true. If true, I invite you to check out other work on such topics so you can be made aware of such systems, which profit off your ignorance. Knowledge is power, so if you lack knowledge, you lack power.

Takeaways

There are only four causes of disease: toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic radiation, and chronic stress. The 70,000+ diagnostic codes exist to generate revenue, not clarity. The gap between these numbers is where the money lives.

Symptoms are not malfunctions—they are the body’s intelligent healing responses refined over millions of years. Modern medicine inverts this truth, labeling healing as disease to justify intervention.

A cured patient is a lost customer. A managed patient is an annuity. The language tells the story: diabetes is managed, hypertension is managed, depression is managed. Never cured. Billed. Renewed.

Five walls keep people inside the extraction system: vaccination, allopathic medicine, bacteriology, virology/contagion, and genetics. You only need to accept one wall to remain captured. The wall you never question is the wall that holds you.

Next Steps

Read Unbekoming’s full piece on The Five Walls — This snapshot gives you the framework; his original work gives you the depth. If any of this resonated, you owe yourself the full context. Share this with one person who’s starting to question — Maybe it’s a family member, maybe it’s someone like my college roommate. This piece was written to be a bridge, not an ending. Identify which wall held you longest — Be honest with yourself. Was it vaccination? Virology? Genetics as destiny? The wall you see most clearly now was once invisible to you. Others still can’t see the ones holding them.

As always, thank you for your time and attention in reading this piece. Have a great rest of your day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Want to go deeper on what’s really affecting our physical health?

The Master Reference Guide — A comprehensive, fact-based resource on what’s actually in these vaccinations, what the data shows, and what’s been hidden from public view. Built for those who want the full picture.

The Parent’s Guide to Recognizing Severe Reactions — If you have children that have been vaccinated, this is essential. Learn to identify the warning signs that get dismissed, misdiagnosed, or reclassified. Because knowing what to look for can change everything.

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee