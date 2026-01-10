Unorthodoxy

CM Maccioli
Thinker vs Judger. THAT'S where it's at, Nothing more, nothing less. unfortunately that usually comes thru age and experience, lost on the young. Given a healthy upbringing, even not so healthy, children KNOW. Never fails to astound me. It's installed in every factory, just trust your inner feelings, your gut, It never fails you.

Your inner voice tells you something is wrong, can't be, even when our parents do it, we know it isn't right. We have memory, insight, unanswered questions. Somewhere down the line, we lose that, take the easy road and just live.

It's when that devastating incident occurs that throws you in a tailspin. We learn infinitely more through failure than success. That's the moment we need to seize, reflect and truly see. Miss that moment and you will judge your entire lifetime.

