The Scale

Why is everything so negative? Why are our thoughts so harsh, so relentlessly critical?

Why are we so hard on ourselves?

These questions tie into something we’ve been exploring this week as we’ve worked through our stories, especially when we talk about our conscience. We inherit our sense of conscience from society, whether through religion or culture, and the result is that every one of us has a voice in our head.

This is the voice that judges. It tells us we’re no good. That we’re failures. That we’ll never measure up.

But then, at other times, different voices seem to be at work. These are the voices that give us ideas, that inspire us. Nuggets of truth that seem to come from nowhere and everywhere, elevating us. Those intuitive moments of aha and bliss.

What I’ve come to realize is that we have the ability to entertain different thoughts because they arise from different aspects of our psyche. I’ve come to think of these as the three voices in our heads, which is what we’ll be discussing today.

In this article, you’ll learn:

Why your thoughts are so relentlessly negative—and where that voice actually comes from

The three distinct aspects of your psyche: spirit, soul, and ego

How religion, culture, and upbringing shape the ego that judges you

The fundamental difference between being a thinker and being a judger

Why knowing these voices is the first step to knowing yourself

A Phenomenon Across Traditions

This phenomenon is one I’ve observed after years of studying different aspects of the mental sphere, such as religion, psychology, and alchemy. Psychologists like Jung have described it, and alchemical traditions touch on the same elements. The same framework appears across cultures and centuries, describing the three aspects of our psyche:

One: The Spirit (or the Self) — This is the voice of higher calling, intuition, and inspiration. It speaks to us every now and then, offering moments of clarity that seem to arise from somewhere beyond our ordinary consciousness.

Two: The Soul — This is our essence. Who we really are when we strip everything else away. You at the core.

Three: The Ego (sometimes called the Animus or Anima) — This is what we develop as we move through life. The ego is fueled by our upbringing, religion, and culture. It becomes our main persona, the interface through which we engage with everything around us.

These three make up our psyche. This is a high-level description, but it presents a framework for understanding what’s happening within our mentalsphere.

The Eternal Struggle

Over the last two weeks and across this series of articles, I hope you can now see the difference between these forces at work. We can rise to higher thoughts and inspiration - the fruits of thinking and reasoning - and then, just as quickly, plunge into darkness: negative self-talk, harsh internal feedback, anxiety, and despair.

This is the realm of the psyche, and the soul is caught in the middle. It is pulled between ascending toward the things of the spirit and descending into the patterns of the ego, the world as we’ve been taught to know it.

Hence the eternal struggle.

To help guide us through this dynamic tension, there are two fundamental approaches, two ways of being: we can either be a thinker or a judger.

Thinker vs. Judger

A thinker is one who reasons. And reasoning, at its core, is the ability to suspend judgment, even for just a moment, to see another perspective. You’re not abandoning your own perspective, but suspending it.

Notice what that phrase itself requires. To suspend your viewpoint demands an elevation of the thought process itself, an ascension within the psyche. You’re moving from the realm of the ego, how you’ve been conditioned to see things, toward the realm of the spirit. You’re rising in your thought process.

This capacity to think allows us to examine our instruments of perception, to question whether what we’re seeing is reality itself or merely our constructed version of it.

When you make a mistake, what happens? Do you beat yourself up internally, or can you step back and see what you missed? When things go wrong, do you wallow in a depressive state, or are you able to pray, meditate, and reflect?

One path brings peace. The other brings wrath.

There are distinct qualities we display as thinkers versus judgers, and we’ll explore these in depth next week.

The crux of this piece is that our psyche is a dynamic part of our existence. It is part of our mind, and we’ve explored this territory before in articles like How to Train Your Mind, parts one and two.

Our psyche is the inner room where our essence resides, our soul. We’ve been instructed in countless ways throughout history on how to walk this soul journey: through religion, psychology, philosophy, and spiritual practice. I cover this here.

But the ancients said it best: the best path forward is within.

To know yourself. And for this, we need to know all aspects of ourselves: spirit, soul, and ego.

We must understand the forces that influence and shape the ego. And we must recognize that the ego isn’t inherently bad. In fact, it’s your greatest ally. Your persona is what shines in the world. When people undergo genuine soul transformation, their persona shifts. Their energy is different, and others can feel it.

This is what it means to be the salt of the earth: to purify the world around you.

And that process of knowing yourself begins with knowing the voices in your head.

Next week, we’ll discuss how to elevate from being a judger to becoming a thinker.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for your time this week with these pieces. This week, I lost a great number of subscribers because we’ve been touching on something deep and profoundly intimate. The idea of God from the Christian perspective.

If you haven’t read it yet, I have an archived piece called The Power of Belief that explores how belief structures uphold these voices and sustain these narratives in our psyche and society. If you haven’t had a chance, I encourage you to check it out.

There is a profound difference between what we believe about reality, versus what reality actually is. And from what I’ve come to know about reality, at its core, it is tremendously beautiful and amazing.

The existence we walk on this earthly plane is a beautiful and amazing experience.

Takeaways

Your psyche has three voices: The spirit (inspiration and higher calling), the soul (your true essence), and the ego (your developed persona shaped by culture, religion, and upbringing).

The soul is caught in the middle: We’re constantly pulled between ascending toward spirit or descending into ego-driven patterns—hence the eternal struggle.

Thinker vs. judger is the key distinction: Thinkers suspend judgment to consider other perspectives—an act that requires ascending in the psyche. Judgers react from conditioned ego.

The ego isn’t inherently bad: It’s your ally for engaging with the world. The problem arises when you don’t know the forces shaping it.

Self-knowledge is the ancient path: “Know yourself” means understanding all three aspects—spirit, soul, and ego—and how they interact within you.

Next Action Items

Identify which voice is speaking: Throughout this week, when you notice negative self-talk, pause and ask: Is this my ego judging? Or is this the spirit offering guidance? Read The Power of Belief: Understand how belief structures uphold the narratives running your psyche. Revisit How to Train Your Mind (Parts One and Two): Connect these frameworks to your developing understanding of the psyche. Practice suspension: When you feel yourself reacting with harsh judgment, pause. Ask whether there’s another perspective you haven’t yet considered. Prepare for next week: We’ll explore how to elevate from judger to thinker—the practical path of ascension.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

