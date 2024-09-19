Unfortunately, most people confuse the soul with the ego, believing that their social identity and the roles they play in life represent their true nature

Have you ever found yourself caught in a spiral of regret or self-criticism, thinking, “Why did I do that?” or “I should have known better”? These thoughts often feel like our own, pulling us into a cycle of negative self-talk.

But what if I told you that these thoughts are not you? What if the truth is that: you are merely the observer of your thoughts, not their originator.

Understanding this distinction is crucial in a world where our psyche is constantly under attack by external forces. In this article, we’ll explore how you can separate yourself from the thoughts that disrupt your peace and uncover your true self—the observer behind it all.

The Distinction Between Ego, Soul, and Spirit

At the core of this journey is understanding the three main components of your psyche: the ego, the soul, and the spirit. [I’ve written extensively about these topics in some of my earlier writing which are now archived.]

These three aspects intertwine to create our experience of reality, yet each plays a distinct role in how we perceive and interact with the world.

The Ego

The ego is the part of our psyche that helps us navigate the external world, shaping our sense of identity based on society’s rules, expectations, and norms. It is the mask we wear to survive and fit in, built from the messages we receive from birth about what is acceptable and desirable. The ego is essential for functioning in society, but here’s the catch— it is often a reflection of societal conditioning, not our true self. Your ego is where the “policeman in your head” lives, enforcing societal expectations and internalized beliefs. It judges, criticizes, and conforms.



But while the ego serves as a filter through which we perceive the world, it is not you. The ego can be your biggest obstacle if you allow it to convince you that its fears, anxieties, and judgments are your own.

The Soul

Your soul is your eternal, divine essence. It is who you are at your core, beyond the influence of society, beyond the experiences that have shaped your ego. The soul is tied to your life’s true purpose, your passions, and your deepest desires. It is the part of you that knows, intuitively, that you are more than just this physical body or the labels society places on you.



Unfortunately, most people confuse the soul with the ego, believing that their social identity and the roles they play in life represent their true nature.

This confusion leads to a lack of fulfillment and a constant sense of something missing because the soul yearns for something deeper and more meaningful.

The Spirit

Your spirit is the divine spark within you that connects you to the greater universe. It transcends both ego and soul, offering guidance and wisdom from beyond the material world. While the soul represents your essence, the spirit is the voice that constantly whispers, “ There is more to life than this. ” It is the spirit that prompts you to grow, to question, and to seek higher understanding.



The spirit’s role is to remind the soul of its divine nature and to push the ego to evolve. When the spirit and soul are in harmony, they work together to guide you toward actions aligned with your highest purpose.

The ego, however, often resists this growth, clinging to fear and control. But remember, this is it’s role: to present the life challenge for us to overcome.

When you understand these three elements—ego, soul, and spirit—you begin to recognize that much of what troubles you is a battle between your conditioned self (ego) and your higher self (soul and spirit).

Once you know this, you can start to observe, rather than identify with, the thoughts that arise from your ego’s fears and society’s influence.

The Origins of Negative Thoughts

Negative thoughts often emerge from the ego, which has been shaped by societal expectations and fears.

In today’s world, we’ve been conditioned—biohacked, in many ways—to adopt negative or limiting thought patterns. This happens through a myriad of external forces: media, social conditioning, and even technologies that manipulate our thinking.

We are bombarded with messages that tell us we are not enough, that we need to conform, achieve, and consume to be worthy. Over time, these messages create a loop of negative self-talk and distorted thinking that we mistake for our true voice.

One of the ways this happens is through a psychological manipulation technique called Phantasmagoria, which I’ve explored in my podcast.

This ancient art, once used to project ghostly images and fear into people’s minds, is now at play in our modern world—through media, marketing, and even the way social structures are designed.

Just as Phantasmagoria once used dark imagery to manipulate emotions, today’s technologies influence our psyches to keep us distracted and anxious. However, in today’s world, it’s under the guise of something innocent: entertainment.

Exposing ourselves to these negative thoughts is meant to keep you limited, fearful, and obedient—exactly what those in power would desire.

The Role of Archons in Our Psyche

Throughout history, many spiritual traditions have warned of Archons—entities that feed off human suffering and confusion. [I discuss this here.]

These beings, mentioned in Gnostic teachings and discussed in Christianity as “principalities,” thrive in the mental chaos they create. Their influence is evident in today’s world: a society obsessed with fear, consumption, and division.

Archons influence our thoughts, emotions, and actions by embedding themselves in the very structures that govern our lives—governments, media, corporations. The goal? To keep us disconnected from our soul and spirit by fueling the ego’s fears and desires.

In the Bible, Paul mentions that our struggle is not against flesh and blood but against principalities, spiritual forces that work to control our minds and hearts.

These forces manifest in modern life through the continuous bombardment of negativity and distraction. The more we identify with our negative thoughts, the more power we give to these Archonic forces.

Observing, Not Absorbing, Your Thoughts

So, how do you break free from this mental matrix? The key is to observe your thoughts without internalizing them.

When a negative or fearful thought arises, don’t immediately accept it as truth. Instead, ask yourself:

Where is this thought coming from?

Is it rooted in fear, societal conditioning, or my true self?

Does this thought align with my higher purpose, or is it a distraction?

By practicing observation rather than reaction, you begin to see thoughts for what they truly are—fleeting mental constructs, not reflections of your identity.

Your soul and spirit know the truth, but the ego often clouds this knowledge with doubt and fear. The next time you encounter a negative thought, remember: it’s not you—it’s a product of a world designed to keep you disconnected from your true self.

Strengthening Your Inner World

Now that we’ve explored the origins of these thoughts and the external forces influencing them, it’s time to focus on how you can strengthen your inner world and reclaim your mind.

Practice Neutral Observation: Whenever you experience a negative thought, simply observe it. Don’t judge or react—just notice. This creates space between you and the thought, weakening its grip on your emotions.

Use Positive Mantras: Remind yourself daily that you are not your thoughts. Repeat affirmations that anchor you in your soul’s truth and spirit’s guidance. As an example, a mantra I use is: Every day and every way, I’m getting better and better. I’m aware of the archons, I listen to the divine spark, and I move to manifest heaven on earth and in my heart.

Reduce External Noise: Limit your exposure to media, social networks, and other sources of negative influence. Detox from the constant bombardment of thoughts that aren’t serving your higher self.

Nurture Your Spirit: Whether through meditation, prayer, or quiet reflection, strengthen your connection to the divine. The more you nurture your spirit, the more resilient your mind becomes in resisting external manipulation.

Closing Thoughts

Remember: you are not your thoughts, you are the observer of them. The distinction may seem subtle, but it’s life-changing.

The moment you stop identifying with the thoughts that come from your ego, the Archons, or societal conditioning, you close the exposure to the negative and you open the door to living a life aligned with your soul’s true purpose.

So, the next time you’re faced with a storm of negativity, take a step back. Breathe. And remind yourself that these thoughts are not you. You are the observer, the divine soul, and the spirit within—infinitely more powerful than the fleeting distractions of this world.

Let’s be great.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu

