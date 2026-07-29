Did you know that young men are returning back to religion?

Back in April, data was released on the topic, showing that 42% of American men aged 18–29 now consider religion very important in their lives, up from 28% in 2022–2023.

An increase of 14 points within a similar time frame — wow. I thought this rather impressive.

Now, could this be a signs of things turning around? I’d like to think so. I’d like to think that men are starting to realize that superficial things in life don’t matter — and there’s something more real that’s worth it.

At least that’s what I’d like to think. Let’s dive into the numbers to learn more.

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

Why a 14-point surge in young men considering religion “very important” may signal something far bigger than a statistical blip

How the decades-long attack on masculine energy set the stage for this moment—and why getting rid of a species’ protectors is how you attack the species itself

What happens to masculine energy when a culture refuses to guide it: the distorted forms it takes when strength has no purpose

Why religion doesn’t just tell a man he has power—it teaches him what his power is for

Why Franklin himself returned to church, despite everything he’s written about its corruption

Young Men Are Returning To Church

This data was research gathered by Gallup poling. It focused specifically on Gen-Z men, but it looks rather indicative of men as a whole.

And actually, the fact that more Gen-Z men are returning to religion is a good thing — which means there’s hope for that generation yet.

Now, to be completely fair, America is still very much secular.

Gallup found that only 47% of all Americans considered religion very important in 2025, down from 58% in 2012.

Adults under 30 (primarily Gen Z) remained the age group most likely to report having no religion.

What’s interesting is that women — historically, more religious — seem to be decreasing in that category,:

At the beginning of the century, 52% of young women considered religion very important compared with 43% of young men.

Young women now stand at approximately 29%, while young men are at 42%. An inverse. Men stayed relatively flat while women decreased in half!

This is the first statistically significant male advantage Gallup has found on this measure during its 25-year trend. (Sounds intentional)

Young men and women remain statistically tied in monthly religious attendance — 40% and 39%, respectively — but the direction of movement is different.

Young men’s attendance has risen seven points since 2022–2023, while their belief in the importance of religion has risen even more dramatically.

Something is stirring within young men. And it might be indicative of a spirit awakening within men.

The tide may start to turn.

Where the Tide Came From

Some may ask where the tide came from to begin with. Esoterically speaking, it all started with the attack on the masculine energy, as discussed in How Feminism and DEI Destroy Humanity’s Future.

The idea is that if there were an attack on the human species, how would you ensure destruction of society? You get rid of its protectors: males.

Men have historically carried the responsibility of protecting, building, providing, confronting danger, and maintaining the boundaries of the family and community. They had meaning.

And recently, men were offered substitutes for meaning.