Readers —

I just put together a guide on the Experiencing Creation series called The Experiencing Creation Handbook. It’s a 30-page PDF that collects the entire 8-part series in one place, so you can review it — and the chapters within it — as needed to understand our mental world and how to navigate this world.

Here’s the link to the guide. From now through Friday, I’m giving 50% off — just enter this code at checkout on Gumroad: