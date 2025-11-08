Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Jade Teta's avatar
Dr. Jade Teta
10h

Loved this read Franklin. Thank you for the shoutout. Love your take on this. Learned a ton.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
The Reverend Gonzo's avatar
The Reverend Gonzo
7h

Great post Franklin. Right after my awakening I decided to start seeing a counselor due to my life being in shambles, she was a huge help and I’m grateful that I found her but I stopped seeing her once my questions started to involve the evolution of consciousness, could tell this was a bit out of her area of expertise. During one session I described the thoughts in my head and how it was like I was tuned into a nonstop radio station, just nothing but a constant stream of almost illegible streams of conversation. Once I started to meditate things slowed down in my thought process, was like I was able to tune this radio to only my own thoughts. These days I know exactly what originates from my consciousness and what does not, the sheer amount of noise we receive, that most think are generated in their brains, is pulled from the aether. Without knowing how to train your mind to discern your own voice and thoughts, to know who you truly are, one will end up broken and blinded by false illusions while being susceptible to ridiculous ideologies

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture