The Temple Blueprint

One of the questions I’ve pondered at different times throughout my life is this: in all the education I’ve had, I don’t necessarily remember anyone telling me how to use my body.

How should I think? How should I breathe? How should I walk?

Especially how to think—I don’t think there’s ever been a focus on that. Yet thinking constitutes 95% of what we do, and you would think these are things people should learn as they grow up. But I don’t think I have.

Children aren’t learning this in daycare, kindergarten, or elementary school either. Our modern-day school system is just, “Hey, go to school, start learning,”—but no one tells you how to regulate these things. How to regulate your emotions. How to regulate everything your body’s going through.

No surprise that this could be by design.

The Body Nobody Taught You About

Within our bodies, so many different things are going on. We have our thoughts, our feelings, our sensations—so many different spectrums exist just within this body that we inhabit.

It’s hard to understand all of this, and our modern society tries to make sense of it with drugs and medications and interventions. But the body just feels wrong. You can see this in social media—people suffering and crying because something feels off.

This is the result of the orthodox route.

However, here in Unorthodoxy, we look at things from an unorthodox perspective. We start asking: what if we look at our body not just as this chemical machine, but as a spiritual piece?

And it’s not a “what if” anymore. It’s more of a fact. The fact of the matter is that our bodies—our temples—are a spiritual existence. The more we understand this, the more we’re able to operate, use, and function within this temple that we host.

This revelation is what we’ll be talking about today. We’re going to talk about our bodies and how to use our bodies, because our bodies are temples, as all sacred texts have told us. When you see your body as a temple—when you see the interactions between your heart, your brain, the different parts of your brain, your organs, your hormones—when you see this from a spiritual perspective, you understand everything that’s going on.

This realization stands in stark contrast to looking at things from a mechanistic perspective, which has given us no success.

I want to give a special shout-out to

, because his article

Without further ado, let's dive into looking at our body not as this physical structure that should be operated on, but in a different way—in a more spiritual light.

The Crown of Insight: Your Brain as Receiver

Let’s start with what Dr. Teta calls the crown of insight—the brain.

I’ve touched on the brain in previous articles like How to Use Your Brain and How to Train Your Mind. One of the biggest things that resonates with Dr. Teta’s work is this concept:

“Imagine that consciousness is not produced inside your skull. Imagine it’s more like a signal. In that frame, your brain is not a generator—it’s a receiver and modulator. Your heart acts as an amplifier and coherence engine. Your fascia—the connective matrix linking every cell—acts as a transducer, bringing this field of information together. They form a biological radio system that translates nonlocal consciousness into lived human experience.”

One thing I want to call out is that this isn’t an “imagine” or “what if” scenario anymore. This realization is the reality of our world.

We’ve been taught to look at the brain as a generator, but it’s far more helpful—and far more accurate—to look at the brain as a receiver. This is a spiritual perspective.

In my article Help—I Want to Get Off My Phone But I Can’t!, I talked about the DMN (Default Mode Network). Within that framework, I showed how our society hijacks our DMN mode. When you start looking at things from a spiritual perspective, you really understand the role of the DMN—and this is where Dr. Teta’s work does a great job.

The Four Networks of the Brain

The brain as interpreter isn’t just the DMN. There are four large-scale networks that operate this process:

The Default Mode Network (DMN): This tells us the self-story—our memory, imagination, and inner voice. The Salience Network: This flags what matters, helping us switch focus between internal reality and external reality. Should I focus on my sensations, or should I focus externally? The Attention Network: This acts as a tuner for frequencies—sensory, emotional, conceptual. This is where we become aware of things. The Executive Control Networks: These stabilize intention into action, executing the chosen path.

When we think about our brain and our mind, we’re essentially thinking from three different perspectives:

First, the Salience Network determines: What should we focus on? How do we feel internally? Or what needs to be done externally? I would always say, process things through your salience first. Where should we start—internal or external?

Second, once you identify where the focus needs to go, the DMN comes into play. This is where society has hijacked us, because the DMN is where we tell the story of our life. What we’re experiencing right now—how does it tie into our life?

Sad to say, most of us don’t have this story anymore. No one tells themselves these stories. So what occurs is that society tells us the stories instead—hijacking our narrative, our sense of self.

But what happens when we tell ourselves the story? That’s where we can make tremendous changes.

Here is also where we can listen to the inner voice, because the brain is a receiver.

Third, we have the Attention Network—our awareness. What are we aware of? When we identify what we’re aware of, we can see that once we focus on something external and tie it into our internal narrative through the DMN (hopefully positively), our attention begins to focus on what we’re actually concentrating on.

Finally, we have the Executive Network, which stabilizes attention into action.

One thing to note here is the power of intention, which I’ll discuss more later. But what we have here is this brain network—this series of four networks—and how we process things.

It’s a fascinating concept when you think about it, because now you can see why we have different thoughts. You can see why our attention goes in different directions. There are so many things happening within this brain, within this crown of insight.

Once we understand this, we have a better idea of how to process our thoughts.

An image to show the four networks of the brain receiver

The Heart: The Generator of Coherence

Next, we move to the heart. This is where things get really powerful, because we’re talking about coherence.

As we all know, the heart stays in rhythm. One of the biggest lessons I’ve come to understand in life is this: go with the flow. That’s a huge key—go with the flow.

When you go with the flow, you tap into the fact that the heart produces the body’s largest rhythmic electromagnetic field. This field changes with emotional state. Love, appreciation, and gratitude produce a smoother, coherent rhythm. Anger and anxiety create erratic patterns.

Everyone knows about the field of energy within our bodies. One of the biggest themes I want to emphasize—when Dr. Teta states that “emotion isn’t noise, it’s fuel”—is that this ties very much into other spiritual works, especially Clif High’s understanding of emotion and what’s written in the Gospel of Thomas.

You can see how the science is being supported by the spiritual aspect.

Going back to my recent article on heaven and earth: if we stop looking at heaven as “up there” and start looking at heaven here on earth, what we’re saying is this—if our heart is in coherence, we are actively right now in a state of heaven within our temple.

That’s a very important piece to know. We should be in heaven all the time, in this state of being, where our heart is in coherence with our crown of insight. It reflects within our electromagnetic field, within our body, within our aura.

Everyone who comes into our space can feel heaven.

Just as easily, we can create and feel hell as well. As the research shows, anger and anxiety throw off our emotion—our fuel. This is what’s so important about listening to our body, which gets hijacked by our societal system.

The Academy of Ideas is doing great work on why depression can actually be a good sign—because what it tells you is this: we are not working in coherence. Just as heaven is a state of being, hell is also a state of being.

What occurs when we are not working in alignment with the Divine Mind, with God, is that our body enters hell and we suffer from depression. This is what I talk about when I say our society is built to depress us—because our society is designed to suck our life force away. We give our life force away, and then we wonder why we’re depressed.

This is how society is supposed to operate by design.

But staying with this concept of heart coherence: when we understand and can see that our field isn’t right, we can become aware. Now we start to put the whole temple piece together.

Instinct, Intuition, and Insight: The Hierarchy of Guidance

Next, we need to talk about what Dr. Teta calls instinct, intuition, and insight.

Instinct is one of the biggest things I want to address. From his article, we learn that instinct lives in the gut and lower centers. It’s rooted in the brainstem and limbic survival circuits—the lower chakras.

This is helpful to see from the chakra perspective, because it shows how our temples operate spiritually. When you look at the lower chakras, that’s where you have survival and creation—sex and survival instincts.

One of the biggest things—and I love how Dr. Teta says this—is that the goal is not to eliminate instinct. It’s to put it in service of intuition and insight.

This is what the ancients meant when they said you must go from beast to man—going from that animal nature to the divine God-nature that we possess.

Again, society does not want you to do that.

What society does is give us sex and violence constantly, making our instinctual nature override everything. Our instincts override our intuition (which is our heart and our coherence). They override our insights (which is the crown of insight).

But this is where we should grow. We should be able to live with our instinct and harness that energy—because as the chakra system states, that is where our energy comes from. But we must be able to organize and direct that energy.

I just saw a video today from

on how to regulate anger when anger arises. There are so many teachings on this, and one of the biggest problems—especially within religious institutions—is that people are told to sometimes suppress these things or just “let it go.”

I think one of the biggest issues, especially with the church (and there’s no right or wrong answer here, there are nuances), is this: It’s okay to have sexuality. It’s okay to have these drives. But you have to control these energies within the greater temple, within the greater scheme of things.

Your body is telling you these things, but these energies should be controlled and directed.

This is the last piece here—the instinctual piece.

Your Roadmap for Using Your Temple

So in 20 minutes, you now have a roadmap for how to use your body.

Again, Dr. Teta’s article articulates this perfectly. But let me summarize what we’ve covered:

We have our insight —our crown, our brain, which is a receiver.

We have our heart —which is the generator of the field, which lets us know whether we’re working in coherence or not.

We have our instinct—which should be quiet and only rise when needed. But in our society, it’s always on high alert.

And again, in my article Society Operates on the Demise of Human Condition, the idea is that society hijacks our networks. In my article on the phone, I talk about how society has hijacked our DMN mode to the point where we have no stories to tell ourselves.

That’s why I talk about finding your purpose. That’s why I talk about living your soul’s purpose—because we have to start telling ourselves a positive story. We have to find our purpose, because if we do that, that’s how we can change the rest of our networks—from our insights to our instincts—and drive forward.

The Power of Intention

The last thing I want to close with is this: intention is key.

If you’ve read my book, you know I write about three pieces to really change your world. I came up with this analysis on my own, but as we’re seeing, these analyses are grounded in truth because multiple sources reinforce them.

One of those pieces is intention.

You can intentionally control your temple. This is your temple. This is your body. And when you are intentional, you can see where society begins to steal from you.

That’s how I saw what my phone was doing. You can see how society has made phones to hijack your attention. You can see how sports are there to trigger your instinctual reflexes. You can see how entertainment is designed to take your energy away so you don’t focus on the internal—you stay focused on the external.

When you are intentional, you can take your awareness and begin to see things differently. But you’re also able to receive things as well.

By being intentional with your temple, you’re able to take control of your temple. And then you get to tell and write the story that you want to write about yourself.

This is what we’re supposed to do in this life.

By being spiritually open to our temples, we’re able to be present every day. We’re able to spend every day in heaven with God, the Divine Mind.

This is just an introduction to how to use our temples, and I’m talking about it in a very spiritual way. I have another upcoming article on what I think all the religions and esoteric works are trying to tell us. When we understand that piece, this piece here becomes even more powerful.

But I wanted to put this out here because this provides insights you can start using today to go about your day and control your body.

Ask yourself:

What am I focused on—the internal or the external right now?

What story is this creating about myself?

What am I aware of internally or externally?

Does it align with my salience network?

Am I doing what I need to do, or am I running on autopilot as society has programmed me?

Has society programmed me to use my temple this way, or can I use my temple another way?

Am I in coherence with the field? Am I in a state of flow? Am I in a state of power?

Or is my coherence all over the place?

Are my instincts in check? Do I have my instincts under control?

Am I listening to my body?

Am I at peace?

If we do this every single day, we will change society by changing ourselves. We will bring heaven on earth as we bring heaven to ourselves. We will dismantle these systems that seek to control us—and show others how they can break free as well; truly being the salt of the earth.

This is the great walk that we’ve been called to do, and we can do it in every single moment of the day.

Key Takeaways

Your brain is a receiver, not a generator : Consciousness exists outside your body as a field, and your brain tunes into it through four networks—DMN, Salience, Attention, and Executive Control

Your heart generates coherence : The electromagnetic field of your heart is 60 times stronger than your brain’s—emotion is fuel, and coherence is heaven within your temple

Instinct should serve insight : Society keeps you trapped in survival mode (instinct), but true power comes from organizing that energy in service of intuition (heart) and insight (crown)

Intention unlocks control: When you become intentional about your temple, you see where society hijacks your attention, energy, and narrative—and you can reclaim all three

Next Steps: Working With Your Temple

Practice the Coherence Check: Three times today, pause and ask: “Is my heart in coherence right now? Am I in a state of flow or fragmentation?” Notice what throws you off (news, social media, certain people) and what brings you back to center (nature, breath, silence). Audit Your Default Mode Network: For one day, track what stories you’re telling yourself about your life. Write down the narrative running in your head. Then ask: “Is this my story, or is this the story society gave me?” Start crafting your own narrative deliberately. Map Your Four Networks: When making a decision today, consciously move through the process: (1) Salience—internal or external focus? (2) DMN—what story does this fit into? (3) Attention—what am I aware of? (4) Executive—what action aligns with my intention? This builds conscious control over your temple’s operating system.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

