The other day, I released a raw podcast detailing some short takes I’ve been working on. There are pros and cons to sharing work in that form.

The pros: some of you may find value in seeing the raw thought process, brainstorm all over the place, and shape it into a polished piece. Like a mental whiteboard, seeing the connections in real time.

The cons: It’s messy, very messy. Raw, ideas are all over the place at times. The transcript-to-article format doesn’t always land cleanly without headers and sections.

As I’ve thought on written versus spoken word, I’ve come to realize that the written word is the idea once it’s been refined, sharpened, and constructed, but the spoken word can be seen as the word of the soul in its raw form. There may be nuggets there that can only shine in their raw explosion, because the spark is lost when brought to the written word.

One of the main nuggets I mentioned yesterday in the raw brainstorm was on time and specifically, how time ties to money and to gold. In this article, I want to expand on that idea and explore how other metals — silver and aluminum — correspond to our bodies. This is where we’re headed today.

This is the refined and thought-out version, so please, sit back, relax, and enjoy.

In this article, you’ll learn:

Why the phrase “time is money” is literal at the elemental level of your body

Dr. Thomas Cowan’s paradigm-shifting view of the heart as a vortex, not a pump

How ORME theory explains the relationship between trace metals and your organs

The gold-heart and silver-brain correspondences—and what they mean for how you spend your attention

A provocative connection: how aluminum in vaccines disrupts more than we realize

The Heart And The Pump

Let’s begin with Dr. Thomas Cowan. His work has been profoundly impactful in shaping my worldview, and I’ll dive deeper into his influence in future articles. For now, I want to focus on his book Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, because it contains an idea that first opened my eyes to how narratives shape our understanding of reality.

The groundbreaking truth that he — and others — revealed to me that summer back in 2020 was that: the heart is not a pump.

This may seem strange to those encountering it for the first time. But this concept is one of those unorthodox perspectives that are actually supported by factual and clinical observation; but these are perspectives that mainstream — in this case, mainstream medicine — simply chooses to ignore.

When you understand the heart from this vantage point, you begin to form an entirely different relationship with your body and everything around you. This shift in understanding is what led me down the path of questioning modern health narratives, from vaccines to pharmaceutical medicine and beyond.

When you add this concept, with other concepts, like a geocentric model, theories that are logically supported, yet ignored by mainstream industries, your world begins to change.

So if the heart is not a pump, what is it?

Cowan details how the heart acts as a vortex. Through its movements, its structure bears resemblance to its true function: driving coherence. This aligns perfectly with what I’ve written in Your Body Is a Temple—Here’s How to Actually Use It, where I discuss the brain as a receiver and the heart as the generator of coherence: how it attunes to the frequencies within the atmosphere.

Dr. Cowan touches on similar processes in his book as well, and also, within his book, he introduces the concept of ORME.

ORME: When Metals Flow

ORME (Orbitally Rearranged Monoatomic Elements) is a topic we’ll explore more deeply another day. For now, understand this: ORME represents a way of looking at metals not as crystallized, hardened substances, but as fluid elements that flow.

“The idea itself comes primarily from David Hudson, who claimed that elements like gold, platinum, iridium, and rhodium can exist in a non-metallic, monoatomic state. In this state, they allegedly do not behave like normal matter: they don’t conduct electricity conventionally, don’t show up on standard assays, and may exhibit anomalous properties like superconductivity or altered spin states.”

Within our bodies, we have organs. We also have trace metals. The idea here is that these trace metals respond in coherence with the organs they most resonate with. They don’t concentrate in these organs like iron stores in blood; they participate in the organizing field that allows these organs to function.

Following this line of reasoning, we arrive at a new perspective regarding our bodies, our organs, and how they respond in similar ways to these trace metals.