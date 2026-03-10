The Wrong Tree

The other day, I was working on one of my articles and wanted to write about the idea of a life force.

The specific concept I had in mind comes from Dr. Tom Cowan’s book. In this illustration, he shows a carrot and explains that, if you remove all its individual elements, there’s still something that holds it together. A life force.

I just knew this idea was in his book Human Heart, Cosmic Heart. So I went through my notes. Couldn’t find it. I looked in the index, scanned the chapter headings, and tried to locate where this topic would logically live. Still nothing.

So I went online. Searched “Dr. Cowan, Cosmic Heart, carrot example.” Google and AI both came back with confident answers — yeah, he definitely talks about this, it’s right here. One AI even gave me a chapter reference. I clicked through and immediately realized: this isn’t even the right book.

But buried in one of those responses, I noticed a mention of another Cowan book: Cancer and the Biology of Water. My first instinct was to dismiss it. That wouldn’t be in Cancer. But something made me grab it anyway.

Lo and behold, I open the index, and there’s the carrot. Page 33. The whole illustration is right there in Cancer and the New Biology of Water.

I had spent ten solid minutes absolutely convinced I knew where this was. And I was completely wrong.

In this article, you’ll learn:

Why preconceived notions don’t just waste time — they actively block your ability to navigate reality

How your “net-work” (the neural network in your head) is literally built on the currency of your attention

Why giving your attention to things you can’t change is the definition of barking up the wrong tree

How an accurate view of reality is the prerequisite for anything in your life actually shifting

The Stories We Tell Ourselves

What struck me about that moment was that it’s a perfect, real-time example of how our minds operate — and specifically, how the stories we tell ourselves can become the entire basis of our reality.

I didn’t have an idea about where that carrot example was. I knew. I knew it was in Human Heart because that example ties with the heart.

When we merely think something might be true, we remain open to the idea of being wrong. But when we know — when certainty sets in before we’ve actually verified anything — we stop looking. We stop questioning. We commit our time, energy, and attention to the wrong direction and don’t even realize we’re doing it.

Those ten minutes I spent convinced the answer was in Human Heart, Cosmic Heart were ten minutes of barking up the wrong tree. Not because I was unintelligent, but because I had an inaccurate view of reality — and I was operating as if it were accurate.

This is what preconceived notions do. When we don’t investigate them, they don’t just sit passively in the background. They form the basis of our decisions. They shape the actions we take. And when the foundation is off, everything built on top of it is off as well.

Net-Work, Net-Worth, and the Currency of Attention

While all of this was happening, I came across something that connected directly to writing. The author discussed how writing and learning different things strengthen neural networks in your mind. Read about business, and your business network strengthens. Read about finance, and that network deepens. It reinforces what I discuss in the Crown of Insights—this web of neural networks we build within ourselves, our temples.

And then it hit me: net-work and net-worth aren’t as separate as we think.

If you have a strong net-work — if you can think about things deeply, make real connections between ideas, reason clearly — that’s going to be reflected in your net-worth. And your net-work? It’s built on a currency. That currency is your attention.

Your attention is your limited pool. It’s the thing you’re spending every single day, whether you’re conscious of it or not. And most people are spending it in ways that produce nothing — giving it to wars they can’t affect, to news cycles designed to consume them, to distractions engineered to extract it.

It’s not just waste. That is, literally, barking up the wrong tree.

An Accurate View of Reality Is the Starting Point

This is why we have to be ruthless about how we see things: when you have an accurate view of reality, you can move alongside it. You take action that actually corresponds to what’s real, and reality responds.

But when you think you have an accurate view of reality — when you’re operating on assumptions you’ve never actually tested — you can spend enormous amounts of time and energy going nowhere.

Reality won’t shift for you when you’re pointed in the wrong direction. It doesn’t matter how much effort you put in. It doesn’t matter how sincere you are. If you’re barking up the wrong tree, you’re not getting anywhere.

This is what I spend time on the aether for. This is why we talk about concepts like The Reality Inertia, so that your energy, your time, your attention are directed where they can actually do something. So that the story your mind is telling you is one worth acting on.

This is why we’re going to start diving into heuristics and how they can give us an accurate or widely inaccurate view of reality. Unfortunately, we may not know which one is real.

But with principles, we’ll learn how to tell the real from the fake.

Takeaways

Certainty without verification is a trap. The moment you stop questioning a belief is the moment it starts shaping your reality — whether it’s accurate or not.

Your attention is the currency. Every moment you spend on things you can’t change or influence is a withdrawal from the only account that actually builds your life.

Net-work precedes net-worth. The strength and accuracy of your internal network — how you think, what you think about, how deeply you reason — is foundational to everything external.

An inaccurate view of reality doesn’t just feel wrong — it costs you. Time, energy, and direction all get consumed in the wrong place.

Barking up the wrong tree isn’t stupidity. It’s unawareness. The antidote is investigation, not intelligence.

Next Action Items

Audit one strong belief you hold right now. Choose something you “just know” — about your finances, health, relationships, or work. Trace it back: where did this belief come from? Have you actually verified it, or have you been operating on an assumption? Track your attention for 48 hours. Write down — honestly — where your time and focus are actually going. Identify the trees you’ve been barking up that aren’t producing anything. Read with intention to build your net-work. Choose one area you want to strengthen in your thinking. Spend focused reading time there this week — not scrolling, not passive consumption.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

