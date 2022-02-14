About

Welcome to Unorthodoxy

Thank you for visiting! Whether you’re a new subscriber or a long-time follower, we’re glad you’re here. Let us introduce you to the essence of Unorthodoxy.

Unorthodoxy explores the spiritual dimensions of contemporary events and everyday life, providing a holistic perspective that acknowledges the interconnectedness of all aspects of existence. Our guiding principle is “examining spirituality within our material reality.” By integrating spiritual insights with practical wisdom, we foster a deeper understanding of the world around us.

The journey began with a personal quest for understanding. Initially writing on Medium in 2019, I was banned in 2021 due to my unconventional views on the pandemic. This led me to Substack, where Unorthodoxy was officially born in February 2022. Inspired by “The Personal MBA” and driven by economic shifts, I embarked on a three-year plan to develop businesses aligned with spiritual and natural principles. Now, in the first year of this journey, Unorthodoxy has grown, and I look forward to our continued evolution.

My name is Franklin O’Kanu, also known as The Alchemik Pharmacist. With a Doctorate in Pharmacy and extensive experience in the health sector, my background is rooted in both science and spirituality. Raised in a Pentecostal Christian household, I later embraced Eastern philosophies, quantum physics, Jungian psychology, and alchemy. This diverse background allows me to see the interconnectedness of all things, a perspective I share through Unorthodoxy.

Unorthodoxy offers a spiritual lens on various topics, from current events to personal growth. Our content is divided into free and paid tiers. Free content (5-7 minutes read) covers a broad range of subjects, while paid content (8-15 minutes read) dives deeper into spiritual aspects. Articles draw insights from influential books like “Getting Things Done” by David Allen, “Thinking Fast and Slow” by Daniel Kahneman, and many others.

What You’ll Get

As a subscriber to Unorthodoxy, you will receive twice-weekly newsletters and access to our podcast. The schedule is as follows:

Free Subscribers : One weekly newsletter that delves into various topics, providing a unique perspective on current events, professional growth, and personal development.

Paid Subscribers: An additional exclusive weekly newsletter offering deeper insights into the spiritual aspects of reality. Plus, access to our weekly podcast episode.

Additionally, free content will be paywalled after six months, ensuring that our most loyal supporters have ongoing access to all of our insights and discussions.

Why Subscribe?

Subscribing to Unorthodoxy means gaining access to unique perspectives on often-overlooked issues. We delve into the spiritual significance of events, providing a comprehensive understanding of the world. Our goal is to equip readers with the tools to navigate life’s challenges and achieve personal growth.

Who Reads Unorthodoxy?

Our readers come from diverse backgrounds but share a common interest in exploring the deeper meanings of life. They include professionals aiming for career growth, millennials and Gen-Z individuals navigating modern challenges, retirees bringing decades of wisdom, those feeling unprepared despite formal education, and philosophy and psychology enthusiasts sensing a spiritual shift in world affairs.

Thank you for reading! Your journey towards a more balanced and fulfilling life starts here.

Disclaimer: The views expressed on this site are mine alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of my employer.

Most Recent Update: 7/4/2024