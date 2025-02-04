U.S. Capitol

Introduction

I’ve learned more about the government from this TV show than in any elective or government class.

We are discussing the show Designated Survivor. I mentioned it in the discussion of the recent plane crash and predictive programming. [Read: The Role Of Predictive Programming in Shaping National Events]

It’s an amazing show, and I like that the protagonist, Tom Kirkland, portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland, is a good guy. He exemplifies the phrase if WWJD were a person.

He’s such a good guy that the NSA looked through his records. They found no dirt on him, unlike other politicians.

I’ll be writing more about his archetype, the architect, in a paid article.

The show, so far, has been terrific. I’m almost done with season one, so I hope it stays that way.

Fun Fact: I wrote an article on the movie V for Vendetta. It showed how it predicted the pandemic. Both had a virus and the main characters to our real-world characters are spot on. [Read: How Art Imitates Life.]

Perfect Endings Only Happen In TV Shows

With a new administration and many political events, this show has been critical. It shows how the world should work versus how it works.

The following insights are some of the pieces I’ve learned about the real world from the show.

I share these with you as I hope they awaken others to the realities of the world.

Here are the five insights I’ve learned.

1. The Government doesn’t work as intended

This revelation is a no-brainer.

However, shows and movies give us an ideal image of how these concepts should work. We then create an idealistic perception of how real-world events should operate.

Unfortunately, this ideal does not occur in real life.

The role of media is to paint a perception that differs from reality. The sooner we realize this, the faster we come to terms with reality.

2. The Most Powerful People Are People You’ve Never Heard About

The Chief of Staff and Press Secretary have pivotal roles in any administration.

The Chief of Staff works behind the scenes. They solve problems, mediate disputes, and handle issues before the president sees them.

The Press Secretary advises on dealing with the news media. They use news management techniques. They help the White House avoid negative press and maintain a good image.

Yet, most of us never know who they are.

For the first time, our administration has a woman chief of staff, Susie Wells. We also have the youngest press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

And they said DEI is dead.

More to come on Susie Wells, but her background is very interesting. It reminds me of the character Kimble Hookstraten.

3. People Over Party Is A Real World Myth

With a two party system — and with independents with no power — no genuine change will ever occur.

The politicians have a responsibility to their party.

If you join politics, you join for power. Rarely is it for the people.

And if you want power, then your loyaly goes to the party. Not the people.

4. In order to break the system, there must be a severe change

This lesson comes from the quote in

’s excellent article titled, “

.”

From the article, we read:

“Real change won't come from movements that protect institutional interests while posing as opposition. It demands fearlessly confronting uncomfortable truths—no matter how threatening to the system they may be.”

In the show, a severe change occurs that gets rid of the entire system overnight.

In no way shape or form do we need events on that level.

However, if, by some miracle, the US gets an independent in the White House, it would change the system.

PS: Read Debbie’s article. It’s a fantastic read on how those with actual power move things along—an excellent analysis of how RFK sided with Trump.

5. The Power of a Righteous Man

Despite the media’s negativity, it can also have a significant positive impact.

Media can give us positive role models to look up to.

I wrote about Ethan Hunt from the Mission Impossible series and his quest for high moral ideals. [Read: Five Strategies to Become Mission Impossible]

Tom Kirkland from Designated Survivor is the same. He represents a severe change.

In the real world, imagine if Ron Paul beat Obama and Romney. Or if the RFK we thought we knew took office.

Society needs the archetype of Tom Kirkland. He shows a righteous responsibility to mankind. More to come on this in a future article.

The Big Takeaway From All Of This

One of the biggest takeaways is that a severe change would disrupt our current way of things.

Hence why we’ve never had an independent like Ron Paul.

When it appears that one is growing, like Bernie or RFK, they are sucked into one of the dominant parties.

As long as a two-party is in play, politicians will be in power. And it will never be people over party, but rather party over people.

Same bird, Two wings.

Earlier, I was impressed by the 26 Executive Orders placed eliminating climate change, DEI, and others.

But I’m starting to see that the left has planted these narratives.

The right comes in, erases them, and scores some easy wins with the public.

Yet, the right implements its own horrendous policies.

The public praised the end of the leftist policies. So, no one questions the right’s harsh policies.

Same bird, two wings.

We Are the Heroes Who Save The Day

There will be some that disagree with everything I’ve said here.

Some will argue that Trump is here to save the day. (Let’s just ignore Project Stargate)

Yet conveniently, the American condition keeps on getting destroyed — as it has been for the last 20 years. [Read: Has The America Condition Improved In The Past 20 Years?]

We’ll see where the next 4 years go, but with Stargate or Sputnik, (whatever they’re calling it) its’ not off to a good start.

However, seeing that we’re able to glimpse at what an ideal government should look like — and realize how far away we’re from it — we should realize that we should not put our faith in any government to save us.

We’re the heroes that have been called to save ourselves.

