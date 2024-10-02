The clear winner according to what’s floating around.

After the underwhelming Trump-Kamala debate not too long ago, it seems political debates haven’t exactly reached the level of thought-provoking discourse that many of us hoped for.

But I took some time to check out the highlights from the recent debate between JD Vance and Tim Waltz and a few things stood out that are worth discussing.

I didn’t watch the entire debate—just the highlights—and I’ve also read some analysis on Substack and other platforms. Based on all of this, here are the five key takeaways that I think paint a clearer picture of what’s going on in American politics today.

1. Both Candidates Acknowledge Climate Change – A New Political Consensus?

Right off the bat, both Vance and Waltz agreed that climate change is real and needs to be addressed. They spoke about the need for more solar energy and other green solutions. For most, this may seem progressive, but here at Unorthodoxy, we see a deeper agenda behind this consensus.

Climate change, like COVID-19, is being used as the next big crisis to justify resource grabs and stricter laws. If you lived through the COVID mandates, get ready—because the same could happen with so-called “climate laws.”

Both parties agreeing on climate change should make us pause and reflect on how this narrative continues to serve corporate interests.

2. JD Vance’s Rhetorical Mastery

One thing was undeniable from the debate highlights: JD Vance is highly polished. Even Rachel Maddow, despite her obvious leanings, couldn’t deny that Vance’s debate skills were on full display. He’s a Yale Law grad, and it shows—he knows how to work a crowd and handle tough questions.

But here’s where it gets dangerous. Vance has mastered the art of rhetoric, which means he knows how to manipulate language to control the narrative. Time and time again, he dodged direct questions, offering smooth, vague responses that left the impression he had answered the question. In reality, he didn’t.

Vance was also strategic in his interactions with Kamala, delivering polite compliments while still taking subtle jabs. This kind of rhetorical finesse makes him a force to be reckoned with, and it’s why many are seeing him as a future leader.

3. The People Want Change, But They Won’t Get It

Watching the highlights, I noticed people commenting, “I want this guy to run for president!” The enthusiasm for Vance was undeniable. People are tired of Trump and Kamala and are looking for someone fresh, someone like Vance or Waltz, to lead the country.

But here’s the reality: no matter what the people want, they won’t get it.

The system is rigged to present pre-approved candidates, not the ones the public genuinely supports. We need to question who decides these candidates and realize that true democracy is a farce.

As I’ve written before, the system is designed to give us the illusion of choice, while the real power remains with the elite.

4. Vance’s Ties to Peter Thiel

Another glaring issue that no one seems to talk about is JD Vance’s connection to billionaire Peter Thiel. Thiel’s company, Palantir, specializes in data analytics and works closely with intelligence agencies like the NSA and CIA.

This connection should raise concerns, but many are willing to overlook it because Vance is polished and “presidential.”

Some might argue, “Name a politician who isn’t connected to a billionaire.” But that’s not the point. The point is that Vance’s ties to someone as influential as Thiel mean that he could be another puppet for elite interests.

This is something I’ve explored in my article on Cognitive Dissonance—where people justify the lesser of two evils while ignoring the corruption.

5. JD Vance Is Dangerous for America

My final takeaway is this: JD Vance is a threat to this country, not because he’s unqualified, but because he’s too good at what he does.

His ability to manipulate public perception through rhetoric, combined with his deep connections to powerful figures like Thiel, makes him a dangerous figure for the future of America.

Robert Malone has already noted that Vance is likely the future of the Republican Party. He’s young, polished, and has the potential to reshape the GOP.

In many ways, Vance is like a younger, slicker version of Trump. I’ve even referred to him as the “Hillbilly Obama” because, much like Obama, Vance has mastered public speaking.

But his polished exterior hides the reality that, like many politicians before him, Vance could easily use his rhetorical skills to manipulate the public into accepting whatever agenda he’s pushing.

And with his connections to Thiel, that agenda could be more dangerous than people realize.

Final Thoughts

These are my five main takeaways from the debate highlights, but the bigger issue is that our democracy is a show. People might want someone like Vance to run for president, but they won’t get him. The system is rigged, and true change won’t come from casting a vote.

If you haven’t already, I recommend reading my article on why democracy is broken. At the end of the day, elections are entertainment, and the winners are likely already chosen.

The real power lies with us who chose to either continue believing in this system or who decide to take control into our hands.

Thanks for reading, and as always, let’s be great. Ashe.

