Introduction

Over the weekend, I released my article, “There’s No Greater Threat Than Chemtrails.” I thought it was a pretty good article, but little did I know that it would be one of my most well-received and engaged articles.

Not only did I receive the comments and the likes, but I also received emails on the topic. This is definitely a topic that we all agree with that is the most critical issue.

Later that Saturday, I drove into town, and while driving, I couldn’t help but turn my attention to the skies — and what I saw: trails. Just waves of trails of sprays all over the air, simply dirtying the very air we breathe.

Pic I snapped while driving - directional lines to show pattern of trails

I glanced behind me, and there were no trails but a clean, clear, blue sky.

Then I had the thought:

“If only we can clean our skies…”

And that’s where the following campaign idea comes from.

Problem → Our Skies Are Dirty

From an unorthodox perspective, these trails in the sky are known as chemtrails because they contain chemicals that are harmful to the body. However, not everyone may see things from that unorthodox perspective — and that’s fine.

However, what we can all agree with is that:

The quality of our skies is becoming dirtier and dirtier

Those who don’t subscribe to the chemtrail perspective state that these are simple contrails from aircraft. However, should aircraft pollute our air like this? Leaving behind trails in a localized area, which turn into brownish and dirty clouds, covering our skies? I think not.

I think this is an issue that we all can agree on: our skies should be clean — whether it’s being polluted by chemtrails, or contrails from airplanes, whatever. If any aircraft is dirtying our skies, this practice should be stopped so that we can clean our skies.

The question is, what can we do about it?

Solution → A Substack Funded Campaign

With Substack, we’ve seen that we can use the power of alternative media and its voices to bring attention to topics not discussed by the mainstream media. Based on the feedback I received in my article, the topic of clean skies is one that everyone can agree with.

My proposal is this:

If we had all the top writers on Substack, dive into this issue to address it and bring awareness to it, what momentum could we get?

Writers that come to mind include

— I’m sure the list goes on, but these are the ones that come to mind.

Mind you, this isn’t a “conservative” issue; it is an American issue, so we could get voices like

on board as well.

The idea is that if we can get all of these writers, with their platforms, to talk about this issue simultaneously, the amount of awareness and their multitude of followers should bring this topic to any social media algorithm. If the mainstream issues look to censor it, that only further brings the topic to light.

The strength of an approach like this is that it is proactive to a problem rather than reactive. Too often, as readers, we’re reading articles that come due to topics that the mainstream media has discussed — and we’re receiving the perspective of it from our writers. However, with this topic, it is not being discussed.

We can now put this topic into the mainstream zeitgeist.

This is where we, as subscribers, have power. We can bring attention to this topic by engaging these platforms in their comments. The fantastic thing about Substack is that we are mere comments away from corresponding with these prolific writers, and if this is a topic that is near and dear to millions of Americans, I imagine — and I hope — they would look to write on it.

I imagine this would be an initiative that

would like to drive and partake in. Substack is already making massive strives in an alternate media space, so if

and

are looking for more positive pushes, I can see this as a push as again — this is a publicly generated push, not debated or divisive:

Regarding timing, with today being January 6th, with the new administration about to take place this month, and potentially a new HHS security being sworn in, January 2025 is the perfect time to bring this issue to the forefront. This strategy places the idea on the minds of the new administration leaders and can act as a barometer to see just how much work actually gets done here.

Closing Thoughts

Plenty of issues affect Americans, and we can talk about them ad nauseam all day, from politics to policies galore. This is an opportunity to make an actual difference in the direction of our country.

To close, I was fortunate enough to take my son for a bike ride at 10a in the a.m., where I could look up and see the spraying begin. For most of us, by 10a, we’re in the office or deep into the work we have for the day — getting into the rhythm and flow that the day brings.

I hate to quote Netflix, but again, due to the art of mimesis, art does imitate life, and in the movie “Don’t Look Up,” there’s an existential crisis on our hands that society chooses to ignore. Fortunately, we have the power of substack and alternative media to bring this attention to national headlines. That itself is a win by itself.

If the media and the power choose to avoid this issue that Americans all unanimously support — or if they state that these brown, dirty, hazy clouds are actually good for us — then I welcome you all to the Unorthodox reality we inhabit: where we have to explain to our children, what chemtrails are.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article! I have no experience leading social campaigns, so this is solely an idea to get the wheels rolling. I leave this up to the big dogs to take this and run with it, but we can bring this topic to their radar as subscribers.

We can inform them that there is no more significant threat than chemtrails, no matter what issue they’re discussing. By sharing that article and this campaign, we sure should be able to make some things shake.

Thank you again for the time and attention you spent reading this idea, and I hope you all have a great and phenomenal day.

#CleanOurSkies

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

