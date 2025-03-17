In the early 1900s, Rudolf Steiner made the following quote regarding vaccinations and the human experience:

“In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view,’ there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and spirit.” Rudolf Steiner (1861—1925)

Thanks to modern medicine, we are seeing a lack of developmental connection between the soul, spirit, and body in our current society.

In my paying subscribers-only article yesterday, I discussed how our souls enter the physical plane. Thanks to our bodies and the five senses, our soul can navigate this material world by processing information from the senses.

With this, we can live our earthy journey knowing how to take in information via our mind-brain connection and ordain physical reality to our liking.

Our soul is able to create as the creator here on this earthly plane.

Unfortunately, since the rise of modern medicine, we’ve begun to see souls enter human vessels that do not have the functionality to express their souls on this plane due to damage to the soul-mind-body connection.

The severing of this connection can be seen as autism.

According to Steiner, human development follows a structured incarnation process, where the soul gradually integrates into the physical body over time. When these bodies (soul and body) do not fully integrate, it creates disruptions in cognition, sensory perception, and social connection—traits that are often associated with autism.

The Rise of Vaccines and Autism

At this time of Steiner, vaccinations were being developed. Vaccinations did not become mainstream use until around the 1920s—1940s, which coincided with the rise of autism.

In my first article touching on autism, I show how the term was first used in 1911 to describe adults who suffered from schizophrenia by a Swiss psychiatrist named Eugen Bleuler.

If you’re familiar with my book and the timeline of the world—especially my excerpts on mental realities and electricity—you’ll see that this timeline coincides with the mass spreading of electricity—[Something Steiner also prophetically warned about].

So, what we’re seeing is that the term autism is used to describe adults suffering from schizophrenia, but by the 1940s, that term began to be ascribed to children.

In 1943, Leo Kanner, an Austrian-American psychiatrist, published a landmark paper titled “Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact,” detailing 11 cases of children with social and communication difficulties.

What happens in the 1930s and onward?

The routine use of the first vaccines of diphtheria and whooping cough—which also resulted in paralysis that they deemed as “paralytic polio.” [Read my article on the Polio Coverup].

Those who have “eyes to see and ears to hear”—those who can tap into their spiritual senses—can see that there’s clearly a connection, correlation, and causative effect between modern medicine and the soul’s incarnation into physical reality.

This realization goes beyond suspicion but a clear association—that modern medicine, science, and media look to cover up.

This coverup further proves the validity of Steiner’s prophetic vision when he states that “materialistic doctors will be entrusted with the task of removing the soul of humanity.”

Steiner suggested that some individuals struggle to fully “enter” their physical existence, leading to a disconnect between their spirit and physical reality. Autism, in this view, could be seen as an instance where the etheric and astral bodies remain too loosely connected to the physical body, making it difficult for the child to engage with the world in a typical way. In addition, sensory sensitivities and repetitive behaviors could be evidence of a soul that has difficulty grounding itself fully in the physical realm, preferring inner rhythms over external engagement.

Dark Magic In Our Society

As

states in this article, "

," we're dealing with some dark magic here.

To convince billions around the world that a baby, once born into this world, needs to be inoculated with synthetic chemicals—from the moment they’re born until their first year—is spellcasting propaganda at its finest.

Then, on top of that, convincing people that reactions to these chemicals are normal is another level of mastery.

But again, this is the spiritual nature of our world. Many have prophesized this time and place, from Steiner to the Kali Yuga.

I’m focusing extensively on autism in this article, but autism is one of the extreme cases of this modern intervention—aside from death, as we see in SIDS.

Multiple studies have shown that vaccinating children results in them being sicker. RFK and Children’s Health Defense penned a study here showing that here.

However, there’s a deeper issue: the loss of spirituality in vaccinated individuals.

According to Steiner, these individuals become incredibly materialistic, subscribing only to the notion of scientism. And I believe we see that clearly in our society.

We live in a world where the notion of spirituality, our existence, has been scrubbed away from modern awareness, leaving billions to walk through life day by day purposeless. At the same time, their souls are sucked out by corporations and governments.

If this isn’t the world from They Live, I don’t know what is.

But fortunately, the tide is turning! The fact that I can write such an article that can reach thousands means that awareness is starting to return. The revelation is occurring.

Many of us have been vaccinated from birth—like myself—yet still retain the ability to pierce into the spiritual nature of reality. As the Bible verse goes, “What the Devil meant for evil, God meant for good.”

Closing Thoughts

Thankfully, a spiritual awakening is occurring. The tide is shifting. And I am thankful to you all for giving me the ears to listen to my provocations.

I’m looking to dive deeper into the practice of vaccinations to show how they serve no good and also how we can critically defend ourselves against the fake intellectual rhetoric that modern scientism uses to divert attention from itself.

Stay subscribed to learn more—and share with a friend so they, too, can be aware.

The tide is shifting, and I am happy to learn more, share more, and be on the right side of history. Thanks for joining me on this path, and I look forward to our next meeting.

Have a fantastic week,

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Note: I am hopeful that children who develop autism from vaccinations can reverse these symptoms and strengthen the soul-mind-body connection. I’ve come across instances of detoxing the body of heavy metals that seem promising. I need to research this further, but thankfully, there appears to be hope. Open to feedback and thoughts if anyone has insights to share.

