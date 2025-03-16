TL;DR:

This article explores how sight, hearing, smell, taste, and touch extend beyond the material world, acting as tools for the soul to navigate reality—akin to a captain steering a ship.

By tuning into these metaphysical aspects, we sharpen our intuition and gain a more immersive experience of life.

However, powerful forces seek to disrupt this mind-body connection from birth, shaping our perception and limiting creation.

Carl Jung, one of the most extraordinary individuals I’ve studied, talked much about spirituality and the hidden realms of reality.

What I found fascinating about his work is how he introduces the idea that our senses are connected to the spiritual realm through our psyche.

I’ve taken that to understand that our physical senses have spiritual counterparts.

Just like our spiritual vision—when we see images with our eyes closed, or when we’re daydreaming, seeing mental images other than what we’re physically looking at—shows us the possibilities of physical reality, so do our other senses have a spiritual component that tells us more about the physical world.

To truly understand this metaphysical concept of reality, we first need to start with a foundation of what reality is.

One Of The Main Things You Need To Know In Life

The very first thing to understand when seeing reality from this perspective is that you are a soul.

Your thoughts, dreams, desires—your essence—is a soul; an immaterial aspect of reality that has taken host within your body.

You are a soul. You inhabit a body.

This is why the process of birth is so important, and what we do at the first moments of the soul’s first incarnation deserves scrutiny.

When your soul travels through this physical plane, it relies on the senses to navigate the material world. The senses take in information from the physical world, process it through our mind-brain connection, and give us our experience of physical reality.

This concept of human reality is the first foundational building block of existence that every human needs to know. It establishes the spiritual foundation of physical reality.

You are a soul, and via the mind, you transverse physical reality in your body.

Ironically, we haven’t been taught this. We know why, though. Why would I teach a population something empowering when I am trying to control them?

Nevertheless, the takeaway is that our senses provide our souls with information about physical reality. With this understanding, we can begin to see the spiritual aspects of our senses.

Refer a friend

The Spiritual Attributes of Your Physical Senses

In my article on Mental Images, I discuss how these mental flashes in our heads result from our spiritual sense of sight—visions. We see these visions but don’t physically see them.

This phenomenon is an example of the metaphysical aspects of sight. I also equated our sense of vision to the telescope on a ship. As discussed, we are the captains of our souls, and our souls experience physical reality through the ship known as our bodies.

Our bodies are the ships that we direct through this sea of life.

So, what about the other senses? Let’s dive right in.