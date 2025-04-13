Introduction

Over the past few months, I’ve been sitting with a question:

Since everything we’ve been taught — about history, science, and the world — has been inverted... could the same be true for religion?

Not completely false… but twisted. Half-truths wrapped in control systems.

Dogma dressed as wisdom.

In my newest podcast episode (finally live), I explore this question by tracing the Abrahamic religions back to their spiritual source — through ancient religion, esoteric philosophy, and psychological truth.

This episode is titled Foundations of Reality, and it’s one of the deepest spiritual frameworks I’ve ever recorded.

What’s Inside

In this episode, I explore:

The teachings of Zoroastrianism , the world’s oldest known religion — and how it shaped Christianity, Islam, and Judaism

The four spiritual forces that govern our experience of reality: The Divine Creator The polar forces : Ahriman (logic/tech) and Lucifer (passion/imagination) The Christ Principle that balances both And a lesser-known but vital force called Druj — the spirit of distortion and inversion

Why the figure of Christ isn’t just a historical savior — but a living principle within you (a concept discussed by Carl Jung)

How modern religion inverted spiritual truth to gain power — and what Gnosticism, Sophia, and the Demiurge reveal about it

A map for discerning truth from lies in a spiritually upside-down world

✨ Special shoutout to Albert — your comment about "Good Thoughts, Good Words, Good Deeds" landed right on time.

Why This Episode Matters

This isn’t just another talk about religion.

This is a spiritual decoder.

A framework.

A map.

One that explains why the world feels broken, how ancient truth was distorted, and how you can walk in alignment with the forces of creation — not the manipulated versions fed through institutions.

It’s also deeply personal — because once you understand this framework, you’ll start to understand yourself more clearly too.

🎙️ Foundations of Reality is now live.

Let me know your thoughts after you listen.

And if this framework resonates, feel free to share it

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Image depicting the four principles

