The Foundations of Reality

Greetings and welcome to another episode of Spiritual Sundays!

I am your host, Franklin O’Kanu and it’s been a while, but I’m back on the mic for this episode of Spiritual Sundays.

Today’s topic: The Foundation of Reality, just might be the most important concept I’ve ever laid out.

In our modern world, we’re constantly handed inverted versions of truth — in science, in history, in religion. Everything gets filtered through dogma, power structures, and control mechanisms until we’re left with half-truths wrapped in lies.

So I decided to do what I always do when the modern narrative starts to feel off: go back to the source.

In this episode, I return to one of the world’s oldest known religions — Zoroastrianism — to uncover the spiritual operating system that shaped much of what later became Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

But more importantly, I go beyond doctrine to explore what I believe are the four foundational principles of reality itself.

These aren’t just religious ideas — they’re energetic forces we all live by, whether we know it or not. Inside this episode, I lay out a powerful spiritual model involving:

A Divine Creator

The polar forces of Ahriman (logic, control) and Lucifer (passion, idealism)

The balancing Christ Principle (as described by Jung)

And the mysterious force known as the Druj — the principle of distortion and inversion

🎯 Special shoutout to

— a listener whose simple comment (“Good Thoughts, Good Words, Good Deeds”) dropped into my feed at just the right time and confirmed I was on the right path.

This episode is not about upholding dogma. It’s about reclaiming our ability to see and navigate reality — spiritually, truthfully, and with balance.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy this philosophical deep dive. I’m excited to be back. Let me know your thoughts in the comments. And if it resonates, share it with someone ready to hear something real.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu

Timestamp of Podcast

Summary:

Franklin O’Kanu explores the oldest spiritual framework known to humanity — revealing how Zoroastrianism, Jung, and Rudolf Steiner converge into a living model of reality. Through Divine principles, polar forces, and the concept of inversion, he shares a map for spiritual discernment in a world of distortion.

Key Points:

Introduction + Purpose (00:00 – 04:00)

Return to the mic and reason for the episode

Why modern narratives feel inverted

Shoutout to Albert and the synchronicity of Zoroastrian values

Zoroastrianism: The Spiritual Origin of Religion (04:00 – 10:00)

Overview of one of the world’s oldest religions

Influence on Christianity, Judaism, and Islam

Simple but powerful values: Good Thoughts, Good Words, Good Deeds

No eternal hell — only redemption

The Four Pillars of Reality (10:00 – 30:00)

Divine Creator as the source of life

Ahriman : force of logic, science, technology

Lucifer : force of imagination, passion, autonomy

Christ Principle (Jung): the divine balancing force within

Spiritual reality as a polarity system, not a good-vs-evil battle

Druj: The Force of Inversion (30:00 – 38:00)

Explained through Zoroastrianism, Gnosticism, and Yoruba cosmology

Not “evil” — but a principle of distortion, trickery, and anti-creation

Without Druj, there may be no physical life — death as a part of birth

The Gnostic Alternative and the Christ Within (38:00 – 44:00)

Orthodox vs. Unorthodox spirituality

The Christos is within you — not in an external figurehead

Gnosticism and Sophia as a reflection of both Luciferian and Ahrimanic aspects

How organized religion took this truth and made it a system of control

Conclusion: A Map for Reality (44:00 – End)

These aren’t just ideas — they’re a lens

Use them to see how science, religion, and media have all been inverted

When you understand these forces, you can discern truth, break dogma, and walk in spiritual clarity

This is your compass — use it

