I’m upset—actually, I’m more than upset, I’m angry. Why?

Because the other day, I posted an article in a Christian group on Telegram titled You Are Not Your Thoughts.

Author’s Note: Anger should only be used for injustice. That is the only time anger should be used, and I feel as if I have suffered some injustice.

Now, I’ve posted plenty of articles in this group before and gotten some engagement. People seemed to appreciate the content.

But this time, when I shared the article, I got hit with the comment, “You need to stop posting all that Gnostic and Archon stuff here.”

Now, I understand—people have their rights, their groups, and their boundaries. That’s fine. But my immediate reaction was: Why?

Why, after all the articles I’ve posted—many of which people have engaged with and found value in—am I suddenly being told to stop? What’s changed?

Their response was, “This group is really just about leading people to Christ, and your Gnosticism and Archon ideas don’t really fit here.”

And I thought to myself, Okay, fine. I’m not going to argue with you. It is what it is. I’ll stop posting those types of articles here, but I’ll still share anything else that I think could benefit the group.

But before I could even send my response, I was kicked out of the group.

And that, my friends, is what pissed me off. It’s also what inspired this note on Christianity.

Here’s the thing: when people practice Christianity as a rigid doctrine rather than a relationship, this happens. It becomes so rigid and divisive, just like your vaccine status.

Articles that could have helped people—content that was making an impact—are suddenly cut off from those who might benefit.

I’ve been thinking about this a lot, and it’s been weighing on my mind. I want to write an article about Christianity—more specifically, about the issues that arise when Christianity is turned into a divisive system of rules rather than a living relationship with the Divine.

But before I dive into that, let me make one thing clear: I was raised Christian. I adore the faith. It helped me, and it shaped me into the man I am today. I think Christianity is a powerful force for good when it’s practiced as a relationship with the divine, not a doctrine. That relationship aspect should be prioritized above all else.

However, there are parts of the faith that have been manipulated over time, and we need to acknowledge and address those areas. That’s what I plan to explore in a series of upcoming articles.

The Evil One: A Universal Concept

One of the first topics I want to touch on is the concept of the “evil one.”

Christians often act as though they were the first to introduce the idea of the devil or demons. But here’s the truth: many societies and cultures around the world had concepts of evil entities long before Christianity developed its version of demons. [I touch on that topic here.]

What I appreciate about Gnosticism is that it provides a deeper understanding of this evil one and the deceptive powers unleashed upon humanity. If the Bible is about leading followers to Christ, sure, but what about the deceiver? How are we to understand how he works?

This is why I believe humanity has made very few strides in this battle between good and evil. We’re so focused on escaping earth (getting to heaven) that we’ve neglected winning the battle here on earth.

What follows isn’t a full article—yet. These are just some initial thoughts, and some research, using AI to pull together information on how other cultures have viewed this concept of the “evil one” or what some might call Archons (aka demons) before the Bible’s teachings emerged.

There’s so much more to explore on this topic, and I plan to expand on it in future articles. The takeaway is that humanity has been aware of this evil one long before Christianity.

This evil one is what we need to fight against—not each other, not because someone doesn’t worship Christ or Allah or anything else, but the real deceiver.

What’s Next?

I wanted to get these thoughts out there as quickly as possible while I continue working on other aspects of the Unorthodoxy brand. I’ve been reflecting on this a lot, and I feel like there’s so much more to say.

Let me know your thoughts, and stay tuned for more on this topic.

The Ancient Roots of the Archon Concept: A Global Phenomenon

For centuries, the concept of Archons has been associated with Gnostic Christianity, but the idea of malevolent, otherworldly entities manipulating humanity has its roots in civilizations predating the Bible. This article explores the global phenomenon of Archon-like entities, highlighting their presence in ancient cultures and traditions.

Mesopotamia: The Asuras (4500-1900 BCE)

In ancient Sumerian mythology, the Asuras were a class of beings opposed to the gods. These malevolent entities were believed to disrupt the natural order, mirroring the Archon’s role in Gnosticism.

Ancient Egypt: Set, the Chaos God (3000-300 BCE)

Egyptian mythology features Set, the god of chaos and disorder. Set’s struggles against Osiris and Horus reflect the Archon’s adversarial nature.

Vedic Period: Asuras (1500-500 BCE)

In Hindu mythology, the Asuras were anti-gods, often depicted as rivals to the Devas (gods). This dichotomy parallels the Archon’s opposition to humanity.

Greek Mythology: Titans (800-400 BCE)

The Titans, led by Atlas and Prometheus, challenged the Olympian gods. Their rebellion echoes the Archon’s defiance against the divine.

Norse Mythology: Jotunns (500 BCE-1000 CE)

Norse mythology features the Jotunns, giants opposing the Aesir gods. This conflict mirrors the Archon’s struggle against humanity.

Buddhism: Mara (563-483 BCE)

In Buddhist teachings, Mara represents the tempting forces of ignorance and desire. Mara’s role as a distractor parallels the Archon’s manipulative nature.

Taoism: Qi Vampires (500 BCE-1000 CE)

Taoist mythology describes Qi vampires, entities feeding on human life force. This concept shares similarities with the Archon’s energy-draining influence.

Indigenous Cultures: Wendigos and Loa

Native American folklore features the Wendigos, malevolent spirits consuming human flesh. African diasporic traditions describe the Loa, spirits influencing human behavior. These entities exhibit Archon-like characteristics.

Conclusion

The concept of Archons, or malevolent entities influencing humanity, is not unique to Gnosticism or Christianity. Civilizations worldwide, spanning thousands of years, have described similar entities. This phenomenon highlights the shared human experience of perceiving forces that shape our reality.

The Archon concept predates the Bible, demonstrating that the idea of manipulative entities is an ancient, global concern. By exploring these parallels, we gain a deeper understanding of humanity’s perennial struggle against forces seeking to control and deceive.

