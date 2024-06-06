Democide and Menticide
Two Unknown Hidden Terms Impacting Society
Author’s Note: I initially published this article on Out Here On the Perimeter last week. First and foremost, thanks tofor giving me the space and the audience to publish this and for the inspiration to touch on these two subjects that most of us are unfamiliar with. Without further ado, please enjoy the read.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unorthodoxy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.