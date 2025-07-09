Trump: “Are we still talking about this?”

Why Haven’t I Covered Epstein More?

Because if you’ve read my work, you already know the answer.

Let’s be honest. The cameras went dark. The questions went unanswered. And the silence says everything.

Why is Ghislaine Maxwell in prison… but no client list ever released?

Why hasn’t Trump—who tweets about everything—stayed silent on the matter?

Why has this story, which could have exposed an entire global web of corruption, quietly disappeared from public discourse?

Epstein wasn’t an outlier. He was a piece of a much bigger structure—one most people still don’t see.

And that structure isn’t Democratic or Republican. It’s not liberal or conservative.

It’s elite.

The real ruling class doesn’t operate in plain sight. They use distraction, controlled narratives, and fear to keep the population focused on the wrong things—while they make real moves in the background.

If you’ve ever felt like the world doesn’t make sense—like there’s a game being played that you’re not a part of—you’re right.

That confusion isn’t an accident. It’s the strategy.

And I have three foundational pieces to help you decode it—not just in this moment—but in every moment moving forward.

These are research-backed frameworks for understanding how propaganda, power, and perception management really work — and how to protect your mind from it.

1. Their Job Is to Lie — And They Are Going to Lie

The foundation of it all. This piece explains how our society is built not just on occasional misinformation, but on deliberate, systemic falsehoods—especially from our Government officials.

From science to medicine to history, deception is a feature, not a bug. Once you understand that, you stop chasing headlines and start seeing patterns.

2. The Strategy of Tension

This is the method. Keep the population in a low-grade state of fear, chaos, and confusion because it makes them easier to control.

From COVID to 9/11 to the war on terror, tension is manufactured to destabilize public consciousness and justify policies people would never accept under normal conditions.

3. Fake False Flags

This is how false realities are built. Not only are events staged — but often, so are the conspiracies about them.

I break down the recent Trump shooting to show the layered deception:

Official narrative: “Trump was shot”

Official conspiracy: “Why wasn’t it stopped?”

Unorthodox view: “It was staged. The blood was fake. You’re watching theater.”

Once you understand this technique, you stop getting pulled into the show.

Together, these three pieces give you the mental armor you need to see through illusion, reject manipulation, and reclaim agency in a world designed to confuse and control.

This isn’t about “staying informed.” It’s about staying free.

Because when you see through their lies, you reclaim your power:

You stop chasing headlines and start creating your own direction.

You stop being emotionally baited and start making grounded decisions.

You stop being a pawn—and start becoming a player.

Most people will keep falling for the next Epstein.

The next staged distraction.

The next engineered crisis.

But you won’t.

Because you’ll know what to look for—and more importantly, what not to fall for.

🔒 Become a paid subscriber to unlock these three critical essays and gain the clearest lens for understanding this world.

The next illusion is already being scripted.

Don’t just watch it happen.

Become a paid member and learn how to dismantle it before it dismantles you.