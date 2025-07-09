Unorthodoxy

Sherie Litteral
Excellent article, so true!

CM Maccioli
These last 30 years have been an eye opener for me, literally. But it all started with civil rights and the assassination of Medgar Evers. All of it splashed over the TV. Then JFK and finally the man who had the greatest impact on me, Malcolm X, a man among men. I was young, impressionable, wracked with what I didn't know at the time, was my government committing these atrocities and blaming these events on others.

Then Vietnam went into high gear along with the free love, feminist movements that were anathema to my Catholic upbringing. Great books I partook in at the time, Ayn Rand, Solzhenitzen and Gibran brought life and reality into that darkness. I started to see, nothing name sense, why are so many good people being killed? It was so hard to get over that.

As life continued I saw the slow but sure degradation of what and who was good. Physical landscape changes, people changed adopting what was in vogue, new gadgets, awful clothes, no self respect, drugs everywhere, porn shops, chemtrails in 1985 for the 1st time.

When Sept 11th came I knew, I just knew. Airplanes, the Arabs, colossal buildings falling, try again. Now it's the Arabs? My M.E. studies showed me they were the last class of people who would do this. The adage Correlation is not Causation, I profoundly reject.

These last 25 years have proven correlation IS causation. I can think of no war, false flag, school shooting, sniper fire, great poisoning, weather disasters not caused deliberately by the masters of the universe. They CAUSED them, therefore my correlation is correct. It's not so hard to see the truth as long as you know the government, schools, science and allopaths are all lying to you. This I know. Eliminate that trash and seek truth elsewhere. Like right here.

