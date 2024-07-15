Last week, I published a paid-members article discussing the three ways to decode official narratives. Little did I know that the Trump situation, which unfolded just a couple of days after the article's release, would serve as a real-life application of those lessons — talk about premonition!

In this article, we’ll delve into how those lessons can be applied to the Trump situation, providing a tangible context for our discussion.

Distinction Between False and Fake False Flags

Before we delve into this article, I want to acknowledge the publication

by

for her insightful article titled

This piece is a valuable resource for understanding the concept of false flags, a term that is increasingly entering the public discourse. I highly recommend everyone to read it, as it provides a solid foundation for our discussion.

What I found super impressive is her analysis of false flags and fake false flags. It’s a fascinating intellectual concept because you have to understand what a false flag is and then what a fake false flag is.

In my article, “The Three Ways to Decode Information,” I introduce the concept of the ‘official conspiracy narrative’-a narrative designed for those who are skeptical of the mainstream. This narrative, I argue, is a powerful tool that, while seemingly challenging the official narrative, ultimately serves to reinforce it and control the viewer’s perception.

Example: Official Narrative : “Someone was shooting at Trump”

Official Conspiracy Narrative : “How did the secret service let someone shoot at Trump?”

Unorthodoxy Narrative: “The shooting wasn’t real — the blood is fake. Don’t trust what you see on the television.” Notice how the first two support the narrative of “shooting” — this is what reality is built on, but the truth is the “shooting” never occurred.



Petra’s article examines this phenomenon. In this scenario, Petra and I reach the same conclusion without communicating, which can be seen as “the truth” coming out in two different voices in different parts of the world.

First, her article states, “Controlling our minds is of utmost importance to those in power.” I discuss this understanding in my other article, where I say the prize of every ruling power is nothing more than controlling the population’s perception of reality. If I can control how my population views reality, that’s all I need. As Bertrand Russel states, “Snow must be seen as black.”

Second — and I think this point is pure golden information here — is where she says: “Propaganda works better the less it corresponds with reality.” Let’s take a step to truly reflect on this lesson.

A propaganda campaign works better if it’s built on lies. From Theodore Dalrymple, we read:

...the purpose of ... propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control.

This quote is perfect because this is why liars lie. In my article, their job is to lie - they are going to lie; I state something similar. They lie to create a reality that’s stronger for them to control because you know they’re lying, they know you know they’re lying, and they still choose to lie.

This realization is mind-boggling. We know they’re lying, and they still choose to lie, and we still choose to listen to the information—mind-blowing stuff.

Authors Note: Again, I wanted to shout out to Petra and her article, “Are False Flags a Thing?” I thoroughly enjoyed it and recommend her publication.

Metaphysical Impact of Lies

Realizing all the articles I’ve posted on “lying,” I’ve now realized why this world is built on falsehoods. Now we see why the lies are more extensive and crazier than ever. They lie about concepts like the earth and the solar model because if you believe in model and you know it’s a lie, you are easier to control because you accept the lie. This manipulation of reality has profound societal implications, and it's crucial that we become aware of them.

This interchange is metaphysical magic, and we need to understand the esoteric aspect of reality if we ever want to understand it. In my podcast on Why Negative Thoughts Come out of Nowhere, we see that understanding the metaphysical history of our world and technologies provides an additional context for their utilization.

Imagine if TVs and cellphones had a warning label saying, “Warning: Using This Product Will Result In Phantasmagoria.”

This illustration illustrates the value I aim to provide here at Unorthodoxy: to look at events and understand what is really going on. When we do that, we have a truer sense of reality, and we can move forward, live, and plan our lives based on reality. It’s this truer sense of reality that should inspire us to seek the truth in all aspects of our lives.

This week’s paid article will focus on our world and how 80% of industries do not support human existence. This existence is the world that the billionaires built, and the sooner we understand that, the sooner society wakes up from the lies and can come to the table with real-world solutions.

