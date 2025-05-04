Most people think of miracles as rare, random, or reserved for the especially holy.

But I’ve come to realize something much deeper:

Miracles aren’t rare—they happen often once we apply faith with work.

In my latest episode of Spiritual Sundays, I walk through five real-life miracles that completely shifted the trajectory of my life.

They aren’t about wishful thinking or manifesting without effort. These are stories of:

Faith put into action, even when logic said no

Dreams that predicted the future

Divine timing that lined up to the day

Moments of inner knowing that overrode experts and outcomes

👉 You can listen to the episode here:

What’s Inside

In this episode, I share:

How a 5th grade soccer rejection became my first encounter with the power of belief

Why I turned down a higher-paying offer—and ended up with my dream job starting on my birthday

The “teddy bear” moment that signaled my transition into a new career seat

A prophetic dream that showed my promotion before it happened

How my wife’s unshakable conviction about our baby’s birth beat medical predictions—and saved us thousands

Each story reveals what’s possible when you move in alignment with something higher—not just praying and hoping, but actively showing up, listening deeply, and trusting the unseen.

And they all reinforce one idea: this is the life that we can live.

Why This Episode Matters

Whether you call it intuition, God, source, spirit, or higher self—there’s a deeper intelligence guiding us. And when we tune into it?

Heaven and Earth move to bring things forth.

This episode isn’t about glorifying the past. It’s about handing you a map. A reminder that your faith, your effort, and your alignment are not in vain.

You don’t have to wait for a miracle. You just have to align with it.

