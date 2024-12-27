The Power of Planning

Introduction

In the esoteric book The Emerald Tablet, a quote I read a few years ago profoundly impacted me. To paraphrase, it emphasizes that:

Imagination is one of the greatest tools we have for creating our world.

The challenge, however, is that our imagination often stems from illusions rather than reality, leading us to construct fantasies.

This disconnect can lead to false solutions based on illusions rather than grounded truths.

The key takeaway is that imagination — when correctly harnessed — is an indispensable tool for solving life’s problems.

Recently, I came across a sermon on imagination by Dr. Miles Monroe, a preacher whose work I remember from my Pentecostal days. In his message, Dr. Monroe emphasized that God has given us the ability to solve our problems through imagination.

The late great Dr. Miles Munroe

This concept bridges esoteric teachings and biblical truths, showing that spiritual wisdom transcends man-made boundaries and perspectives.

The overarching message is this:

Imagination is a divine gift meant to help us navigate and resolve challenges. However, we must learn to wield it wisely, ensuring our imaginative solutions are rooted in reality rather than fantasy.

For those interested, I’ve written extensively about imagination in my previous articles. I encourage you to explore them and reflect on how we can align our imaginative power with the truths of real life.

Doing so enables us to craft meaningful and practical solutions, steering clear of the falsehoods and misleading narratives often perpetuated about governments, banking systems, medicine, and other societal structures (e.g., the illusion of ‘Vote Harder’).

Thank you for your continued support and for being part of these discussions. Your thoughts and feedback in the comments below are always welcome.

God’s Gift of Planning and Divine Nature

God gave you a brain - this is very important - and the gift of imagination so that you could participate in creating through planning. I’m going to say this again: God gave you a brain with 500 billion cells and the gift of imagination so that you could participate in creation through planning.

The future exists in the unseen. Planning allows you to pull it out of the invisible and create the visible. God gave you a brain so he could rest. God says, “Look, I don’t want to do all the work. You’re my son. I want you to share the experience of thinking ideas, concepts, planning objectives, strategy, production, and success.”

Sometimes you ask the Lord for healing. They say, “Yeah, I’ll heal you.” I want you to go get some bush. “God, I want you to heal me miraculously.” “God, I want you to stop eating that certain thing.” “No, no, I want healing.” God said, “Listen, I want to be a part of the process. Stop eating that certain things because if I heal you now and clean out your arteries, you can go right back and boat chop and salad and stuff.”

I was in my healing. Be a part and plan your healing. I planned how healthy I am. I planned it. I’ve been a health freak since I was 14 when I started fasting. I went to see my doctor. He gave me a checkup. We had an executive checkup. The guy went in my nose, head, and eye and everything. They went things the place where you supposed to go. They went everywhere and they fell say, “You got the body of a young athlete.”

Plan your long life. Shut down them movies that are messing up your mind. Plan your future by the decisions you make every day. Cut off them friends that ain’t taking you to the right direction. Plan your conversations with certain people and know when to leave other people’s presence. Know when it’s time to go. Time for me to go now, ’cause what they talking about ain’t helping my future. And leave the presence of the people.

This is very important: planning is the highest expression of divine nature. God planned the death of Jesus for 4,000 years. That’s planning. Matter of fact, God’s plan for the death of Jesus was longer than 4,000 years, but we don’t know the late before 4,000 years, but we got a hint. God says, “Behold the Lamb who was slain” - when? Before the Earth was even made. That means I had already planned just in case you all fell. I killed them before you all. Don’t have deep God plans.

God said, “Look, I’m going to make arrangements for Redemption that is not necessary yet. I’m a plan your salvation before you even created, just in case you mess up.” Calvary was an eternal plan. God is a planner, and when you start becoming a planner, you become like God. You become like your father. He likes that when you start planning.

That’s why God says you plan, I direct your steps. You plan, I help you. You plan, I guide you. I like my kids to plan. Are you going to plan this year and plan your way out of where you are? And believe me, friends, don’t get stuck by where you are. Son, I know where you are is uncomfortable. Don’t work on the present too long, ’cause the present is the present - it’s full of all kind of depressions. Planning gives you your life back. It gives you your peace back. It gives you your confidence back. It gives you your joy back.

Closing Thoughts

As always, thank you for the time and the attention is reading this work. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

