As election season approaches again, with notable political figures like RFK teaming up with Trump, there’s a lot of excitement and speculation about having the “ultimate tandem” to take down the so-called “bad guys.”

For those who have been following my Substack, you know I have extensively discussed how voting in national presidential elections is often just a spectacle.

Voting:

draws in people who might not otherwise pay attention,

moves and compels them to take action in the ritual,

and provides them with hope for a better future.

Yet, some still believe that this time — this time — things will be different. On both sides, Republican and Democrat, this election is the election of our lives.

But my question is, what’s really going to happen whenever someone new gets into the White House? Is the answer to all our problems to vote?

Absolutely not.

The Reality of the American Condition

Let’s reflect on the average American condition over the last 20 years. If we look back, it’s clear that conditions haven’t improved for the average American. Over these two decades, we’ve seen:

Corporations and banks receive massive bailouts.

The cost of living has increased.

The value of the dollar has decreased.

Wages, nevertheless, have barely moved.

The cost of homes and other essentials has skyrocketed.

The country continues to live in debt.

Yet we are told to vote as if it will change these realities.

Why should we vote when the past 20 years have shown no improvement, regardless of whether a Republican or Democrat is in the White House? The only truth that makes sense is that this is all part of an illusion designed to uphold a facade of power.

Watching highlights from the Democratic and Republican conventions was like watching a spectacle – a Super Bowl of politics. It was filled with theatrics and emotional appeals rather than substantive policy discussions. This emotional manipulation serves to rile up the population and give them a false sense of empowerment, making them believe they can effect change.

Politicians partying while Americans are suffering

This ritual is social control and programming at its finest. It’s about giving people just enough of a dose of hope to keep them engaged, yet without any real intent to change the status quo.

The good news is that more people are waking up to this cycle that repeats every four years, reflected by decreasing numbers in voting participation — and this is something that should be celebrated.

However, the fundamental issue remains: the average American condition has not improved, a fact that should leave us all feeling deeply frustrated.

A World Dominated by Banks and Corporations

We’ve had both Republicans and Democrats in power, yet the situation for the average American has stayed the same. I know I sound repetitive at this point, but this is a strong data point that shows that voting in presidential elections wastes time — it’s an action without true intent.

If you take a look at our world today, it’s clear that it’s run by banks and corporations. In the past 20 years, we’ve witnessed events like the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, both of which resulted in significant bailouts for corporations and banks.

The top corporations in terms of revenue are those that specialize in new technologies and those that have found ways to manipulate and control the subtle minds of the American population.

Again, this news may be sad to hear, but this is only a glimpse into the reality of the so-called American Dream.

In Closing

So, as election season comes around once more, we must ask ourselves: has the American condition really changed in the last 20 years? The answer is still no.

If you want to vote just to vote, go ahead. But for me, I’ll sit back with my popcorn and observe the spectacle that continues to unfold.

Instead of wasting energy on a flawed system, I choose to focus on understanding who holds power, what policies are coming from the oligarchical elite, and how these will affect me and my family.

My goal is to make my life and my world more resilient to these changes, and I encourage you to do the same through critical thinking and engagement.

If you disagree, I welcome your thoughts. But for now, and as always, thank you for your time and attention in reading this article.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu

