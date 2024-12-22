Introduction

Last week, I attended a Christmas celebration where we played a festive game of Jeopardy. One of the questions asked was, “Which empire fell in 1453?”

Initially, many of us dismissed the Roman Empire as an option—600 years felt far too recent for such a historical collapse. However, to our surprise, the correct answer was indeed the Roman Empire.

This revelation struck me because when we think of the Roman Empire, we often picture a distant past—centuries upon centuries ago. While that’s technically true, those centuries aren’t as far removed as they seem. The Roman Empire fell in 1453, and just over 300 years later, the United States of America was born.

It made me realize that we are not as far removed from history as we often believe.

The Roman Empire may have fallen 600 years ago, but its influence persists today. One tradition that still echoes ancient Rome is the celebration of Christmas.

Let’s take a closer look at how this holiday reflects its Roman roots.

The Roman Influence on Faith and Tradition

With a background in Pentecostal Christianity and a deep interest in theology, coupled with my growing appreciation for history, I’ve developed a profound understanding of how faith has transformed over the years. This journey has heavily influenced my work in the esoteric wisdom section here on Unorthodoxy.

Through this lens, we can clearly see how Roman influence permeated every aspect of society, including cultural traditions like Christmas.

One key to the Roman Empire’s enduring legacy was its ability to unify its vast and diverse territories by integrating various traditions, practices, and beliefs. This synthesis wasn’t accidental—it was a deliberate effort to maintain cohesion and control.

Celebrations were no exception to this strategy.

When Emperor Constantine converted to Christianity in 312 CE, the Roman Empire sought ways to stabilize its diverse population by integrating Christian and pagan customs. In 313 CE, the Edict of Milan legalized Christianity, marking the beginning of this fusion.

Pagan customs, such as the worship of Roman gods and celebrations tied to the natural world, were reinterpreted through a Christian lens. For example, December 25th aligns closely with pagan festivals like Saturnalia and Sol Invictus.

Saturnalia, celebrated from December 17th to 23rd, was a week-long festival honoring Saturn, the god of agriculture. It was characterized by feasting, gift-giving, and role reversals, where social norms were temporarily suspended.

Similarly, the festival of Sol Invictus, established by Emperor Aurelian in 274 CE, celebrated the “Unconquered Sun” on December 25th, coinciding with the winter solstice and the lengthening of daylight.

This synthesis aimed to ease the empire’s transition toward Christianity, but it left enduring marks on what we now celebrate as Christmas.

The decision to celebrate Christ’s birth on December 25th was first formalized by Pope Julius I around 350 CE, likely to provide a Christian alternative to these popular pagan festivals.

As Christianity spread through Europe, including areas once part of the Western Roman Empire, pagan traditions from Germanic and Norse tribes were infused into Christian practices. Many of the traditions we associate with Christmas today—decorating trees, burning Yule logs, and even the concept of Santa Claus—can be traced back to pre-Christian customs in Europe.

While the Western Roman Empire fell in 476 CE, the Eastern Roman Empire, still thriving during these cultural transformations, ensured the empire’s traditions for another 1,000 years. This interconnected blending of influences—Roman, Norse, and Germanic—has ultimately left us with the modern Christmas traditions we celebrate today.

A Controversial Revelation

Earlier this week, I came across the quote:

“Celebrating Christmas is the most anti-Christian thing you can do.”

It’s a provocative statement but one worth pondering.

Theologically, it raises the question:

if we celebrate Christ’s birth on a date initially tied to pagan gods, are we unintentionally honoring those deities?

The Bible explicitly warns against adopting practices associated with other religions—what is known as syncretism, the blending of different religious traditions (Deuteronomy 12:30-31).

The ultimate question is this: can one genuinely honor God while observing traditions rooted in paganism?

To some, the answer might be a matter of personal conviction. But for those who dive deeper, it reveals the complexity of faith and tradition.

Why It Matters Today

This article is not to dictate anyone’s beliefs or practices but to explore the unorthodox truths that often lie beneath the surface of accepted traditions.

The Roman Empire, though formally gone, remains deeply embedded in our society—not just through architecture and legal systems but also in cultural practices like Christmas.

Even our modern calendar reflects Rome’s lasting influence, with months such as July and August named after Roman emperors.

Understanding these roots doesn’t negate the joy or significance of the season but rather invites us to reflect on its broader context. What we often assume to be purely Christian may, in fact, carry remnants of an empire that never fully disappeared.

Check out my podcast, The Eternal Empire, where I dive into the element that drove the Roman Empire, Power, and how we see that same element in our world today.

As you gather to celebrate this year, consider the layers of history embedded in the holiday. The rituals and symbols we often take for granted have deeper histories, many of which predate Christianity itself.

By recognizing this complexity, we deepen our understanding of the past and refine our approach to the present.

Closing Thoughts

At the heart of what we do here is uncovering unorthodox truths that challenge the status quo.

While Christmas might seem like a purely Christian tradition, its reality is more nuanced—and that’s okay. Awareness doesn’t diminish the joy of the season; it deepens our understanding and appreciation for its rich, layered history.

So, please take this time to truly enjoy moments with friends and family—these connections matter most. At the same time, remain mindful of the historical significance of the season.

As you reflect, remember that the unorthodox truths of our world often provide the greatest clarity.

Thank you for your time and attention. Wishing you a Happy Holidays.

Let’s be great.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

