Ladies and Gentlemen, my esteemed friends, I have another revelation I’d like to share with you.

The other day, after reflecting on my article “Why think with your brain when you can think with your stomach?” I began to reflect on the art of thinking.

When we think, we’re constantly bombarded with a myriad of thoughts and ideas as we work through whatever we’re thinking about. This thought process also made me reflect on my previous article, “Why they don’t want us to have ideas” – [and was a great foreshadowing/compliment to the article, “How Time Is Stolen Right From Our Eyes.”]

The point here is that when we think with our brain, we get flooded with images about potential scenarios, but when we think with our stomach, we have no images to blind our focus and can dive right into what needs to get done.

Ding, ding, ding! This point is the main driver right here, which then got me thinking some more, which led to the following principles:

We need to learn to stop relying on our mental vision for direction as it can be misconstrued. We need to understand how to use the metaphysical attributes of our senses.

This article will focus on the first one: why our vision can lead us astray.

Without further ado, let’s dive in.