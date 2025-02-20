The Inspiration of Saint Matthew (Caravaggio, 1602)

Why don’t we ever have time to think?

In one of the recent articles I crossposted, we explored the concept that psychedelics do not induce mere hallucinations but instead open the mind to receive information from other worlds and other realities.

This revelation challenges the rigid materialist worldview that has been constructed over the past century—a worldview filled with fallacies, propaganda, and half-truths that dictate how we perceive reality.

I have written about this deception multiple times, even in my book. How industrialists, governments, and the ruling class have crafted a synthetic version of the world, one rooted in false narratives such as the polio myth, SIDS, globe model, and many, many more.

They have embedded a perspective of scientism, a religious devotion to materialist science that strips away the mystical and the spiritual, leaving us trapped in a purely physical existence.

Because of this programming, we fail to see what was once common knowledge: our reality is not just material but also spiritual. And just as psychedelics open the mind to other realms, we must recognize that we receive ideas in the same way.

Ideas are not random. They are insights from beyond, messages waiting to be deciphered and brought to life.

Ideas As Entities

We think of ideas as mere thoughts, flickering moments of inspiration that enter our minds at random. But this shallow perception of ideas is a byproduct of our indoctrination.

If we step back and examine the origins of the word idea, we find something far deeper:

One definition of an idea is an entity (such as a thought, concept, sensation, or image) actually or potentially present to consciousness.

The word idea itself comes from the Greek idéā, meaning “archetype”—a concept of a thing in the mind of God .

Other interpretations refer to ideas as immaterial patterns, imperfect copies, or acts of thinking.

In other words, ideas are not just thoughts—they are entities. They are archetypes. They are spiritual constructs making themselves known to us.

Jung and Nietzsche understood this well. Both thinkers spoke of ideas as beings — angels or daemons— not in a sense of good or evil but as entities with their own essence, pressing themselves upon the minds of men.

This concept was once common knowledge. But today?

Today, ideas have been reduced to trivial notions. We no longer see them as a form of divine communication.

They don’t want you to see the power of ideas. They don’t want you to understand their true nature. And they certainly don’t want you to reclaim them.

But what happens when you break free?

Paid subscribers get exclusive access to the concepts and deeper insights into how ideas shape reality—and how to use them to transform your life.

🔑 Unlock the full article. Become a paid subscriber today.