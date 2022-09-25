The Federal Reserve (Fed) raised interest rates by 0.75%, as we predicted earlier in the month. However, what wasn’t expected was how aggressively the Federal Reserve would attack the economy for the next three years. Earlier in the year, the Fed stated that they would increase rates to 4% by 2023, but from Jerome Powell’s speech, the rates can go as high as 4.6% by the end of next year.

For a more in-depth analysis of what could occur, please the inflation article, but in summary, things are about to get a lot much worse - possibly a recession.

Within the article, I’ll provide resources on how we can control the effect of the demolition of the economy. We can’t stop the possible recession from happening, but we can control how we respond to it - our locus of control - and learn how to even grow from it.

“No Pain, No Gain!”

The first thing we need to accept is that we …