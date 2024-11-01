How to Save the World in Three Steps
Three Principles that need to be known if we are to save the world.
Introduction
Voting season has been interesting, with two clear sides on the topic: to vote or not to vote. (hence the cognitive dissonance)
I’ve seen people make solid points in favor of voting, and others argue that voting only keeps us locked into the system.
I’ve heard individuals like Agent 131711, and, make compelling arguments on the importance of voting— as well. But then there’s the other side, represented by and others, which I personally lean toward.
During a late-night bout of insomnia, I gave this topic some serious thought, and here’s what I came up with.
Ultimately, the goal here is about how to we can save the world. Without further ado, please enjoy.
Number One: There needs to be a mass awakening of the truth among humanity.
Every human would need to know the truth and the truth is that we are all divine souls on this earthly plane, and our existence is meant to be in liberty and autonomy.
That’s it. It’s that simple. That is the ultimate truth.
There is a Creator that created us and that Creator has granted us a divine soul that we’ve incarnated into this physical body, and our goal in this physical world is to live in liberty and autonomy.
That’s number one. And every human in the world needs to know this.
This is the ultimate truth1.
Number Two: There is an evil force that seeks to enslave these divine souls and, in doing so, it enslaves humanity.
This evil has taken on human form to accomplish this task, and this is why we see a small elite—e.g., 1%—working to control the 99%.
This enslavement is both spiritual and physical: it originates as a spiritual enslavement, but we see its influence manifest in the physical realm as well.
This is the second truth that every human needs to know.
The first truth is that we are divine souls. The second truth is that there exists an adversary2 to this divine freedom.
Number Three: the world we live in today is not the world intended by the Creator
The third truth humanity needs to understand is that the world we live in today is not the world intended by the Creator, as described in the first truth. Our world is not a world of liberty or self-autonomy.
Instead, our current world reflects the influence of number two: the enemy.
To reach the world of truth and liberty, we must reverse-engineer the control and enslavement of number two.
This is the reality we face: to transform our world, we must dismantle the structure of number two and realign it with the freedom and purpose of number one.
Bringing the World Back to Its Natural Order
That’s it. Those are the three rules. If every human knew these three truths, we would save the world.
It’s that simple — if you feel otherwise, please let me know in the comments.
Now, let’s break down what this looks like in daily actions because the takeaway here is that if we understood these three rules, every action we took would align with them.
Let’s look at this more closely.
The world of number one is a world governed by natural law. Within natural law, concepts like civic responsibility and duty are real, and value is exchanged for value—whether through bartering or currency, our idea of money.
This is the foundation of option one, where the natural law guides society.
Then there’s the world of option two, the world we currently live in.
This world is shaped by an entity—a deceiver. It’s a distorted reflection of option one. Here, instead of being governed by natural law, people are governed by gubre- ment (mind control), by institutions that replace natural truths with illusions.
For instance, in this world, civic responsibility has been replaced with the notion of voting—an illusion that, in reality, only reinforces the control of the system.
Money and capitalism, natural aspects of civilization rooted in fair value exchange, have been inverted by greed and a debt-based economy, turning a natural concept into something enslaving.
So here we are, seeing the natural order and the inverted order. Understanding these truths is the key to transforming our actions and, ultimately, the world.
Voting in an Inverted World
Let’s use elections as an example. We’re in election season, so the question is: to vote or not to vote?
If we apply our three-step principle, knowing what we know about the world, we can understand why others state: “Yes, I have a civic responsibility to my neighbors to vote.” This is a natural law from rule number one.
But then, there’s rule number two: “I have to recognize that these ballots in front of me are funded and influenced by corporations.” They’re the ones deciding what issues come up, needing my vote one way or the other to serve their agendas. When I vote, I’m participating in a system wrapped up in corporate interests.
For example, with something like marijuana—listen, I’m going to smoke marijuana whether I want too or not. I don’t need anyone’s permission for that. But I can vote to let my voice be heard, to say I don’t want smoking allowed everywhere. That’s my choice.
The same goes for issues like Planned Parenthood: if Planned Parenthood wants to come in and push their policies, my vote is a clear “no.” I don’t want Planned Parenthood to come in and open abortion for all. That’s what my vote is for.
Voting in this system isn’t about picking leaders as much as it is about standing against corporate influence. It’s knowing that the vote granted to you may not reshape the system, but it’s a way of using the world of Rule Two to transform towards the world of Rule One.
When we understand the system’s setup, we can make choices with awareness, even if they’re small.
So, if you step into that voting booth, do it knowing the reality: we’re in an inverted world. Since you’re not voting for leaders, you mark “N/A” on all the ballots asking you to select a leader. But for corporate interests, you are against, you vote and take a stand on others.
Note that it’s still part of a controlled system, but you’re using your allowed vote in a way that’s intentional. This is how we can navigate election season.
Because to reach the World of Natural Law we want, we have to start by reverse-engineering the World of Government we’re in.
Closing Thoughts
Thank you for your time and attention. Wishing you a great day!
Ashe,
Franklin O’Kanu
People call it God, Buddha, Allah, whatever. The takeaway is that this is the ultimate truth, and that is our role here on this earthly plane. Some religions have become pacified to where the focus is more on the afterlife rather than the physical life, and that is a direct influence of political power.
Satan, Demons, Archons, you name it. There is an evil in this world, and it has enslaved humanity using all kinds of tools, from rulers to debt and more. Once we realize this adversary, we can begin to break free.
The CREATOR is God Almighty, and HE needs to be the one that awakens every human mind to the truth, that there there are two parallel news cycles. Once conservatives break into the first (mainstream) media news cycle, things should start to make sense to those who are asleep or not quite awake, particularly democrat voters.
Then, Christian's would need to finish preaching the gospel far & wide, namely to the 10x40 window. Even then, Jesus won't come back until he chooses to.
When everyone (hopefully) considers themselves a Christian, "theoretically" Jesus will come down, out of the clouds, call the Christians home (to Heaven), and from my recollection, God will create a new Heaven & new earth. That is how the world is saved, from my POV.