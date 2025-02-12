Seeing the system is the first step toward escaping it.

Introduction

If you’ve ever felt like your time, mind, and energy are being siphoned away without your control, it’s because they are.

The system—this multi-headed beast of financial enslavement, psychological manipulation, and spiritual warfare—was designed to keep you trapped.

But once you see the chains, you can start to break them.

For years, I’ve been writing about how this system operates—and, more importantly, how to dismantle it. Below is a collection of the most critical pieces I’ve written—each exposing a layer of the illusion and offering real strategies for reclaiming autonomy.

I invite you to explore, question, and, most importantly, act.

The Financial Trap: How They Steal Your Wealth

If they control your time, they control your life.

But the easiest way to control your time? Control your money.

Because when you’re living paycheck to paycheck, struggling with rising costs, and drowning in debt, you don’t have time to think about breaking free.

That’s exactly how they designed it.

Money is the foundation of control. If they control your finances, they control your decisions.

It’s not just about how much money you make—it’s about how much of it you actually get to keep.

This section exposes the financial dragon:

💰 The Middle Class is the New Working Class → We were told the middle class was the foundation of society. But it’s disappearing—by design.

💰 The Federal Reserve’s Plan for Inflation → Inflation is not a mistake. It’s a tactic. This is how they silently rob you while telling you it’s “necessary.”

💰 How to Prepare for the Collapsing Economy → This article breaks down what I did three years ago to prepare and why Unorthodoxy itself is part of the plan.

The financial system wasn’t built for us—it was built to keep us in a perpetual cycle of survival mode.

Once we recognize this, we can start creating real financial independence outside their game.

But financial control alone isn’t enough. If people knew they were being robbed, they’d fight back.

That’s why they need something else—a distraction.

The Distraction Machine: Keeping You Entertained While They Gain Power

A way to keep you entertained, outraged, and focused on everything except the system keeping you trapped.

And that’s where the real control mechanism kicks in.

If you’re spending hours doomscrolling, arguing about politics, or consuming entertainment that leads nowhere, congratulations—you’re doing exactly what they designed you to do.

This section touches on the ‘en-trap-ment’ machine

📺 The Two Classes in America and YOU → Political theater is the real entertainment industry. While you argue, the ruling class consolidates resources.

📌 4 Reasons to Get Off Social Media →The news isn’t designed to inform—it’s designed to program. News media amplifies engineered narratives, ensuring we stay locked in reaction mode.

📱 Help! I Want to Get Off My Phone, But I Can’t → Your device isn’t just a tool—it’s a drug designed to hijack your brain chemistry. Here’s how to break free.

The more time we spend consuming their narratives, the less time we spend building our own reality.

The Hidden Prison: How They Keep You Caged

Distractions keep you looking at the puppet show instead of the puppet masters.

But the real magic trick? Making you believe you’re free while they control every move you make.

This is why they don’t need chains. They don’t need to lock us in cells. Because the most effective prison is the one you never realize you’re in.

We aren’t free—we’re just given the illusion of freedom.

This section exposes how the modern system keeps us in place

🔗 The Comfortable Cage of Our Modern Slave Plantation → You think you’re free. But the system has carefully designed your cage.

💀 Profits Over People → Corporations don’t serve us—they extract from us. This is the cost of selling our time, energy, and souls for their profit margins.

📖 The Brave New World of 1984, Part Two → The blueprint for control was laid out long ago. Huxley and Orwell weren’t just writing fiction—they were exposing the architecture of our reality.

🚪 The Brave New World of 1984, Part Three → Knowing the system isn’t enough. Here’s how we actually break free.

They built the illusion—we can dismantle it.

Bonus: The First Step Toward Freedom

Now that you see the cage, the real question is: what are you going to do about it?

Most people stop here. They see the system. They understand the illusion. And then… they do nothing.

But awareness without action is just another form of compliance. It’s time to break free. And that starts with taking control of the one thing they fear the most—your ability to create your own world.

🔥 How You Can Create Your World Through Purposeful Daily Routines → Knowledge isn’t enough—we have to build. This article breaks down how daily discipline and intentionality can move us from awareness to action.

Breaking free doesn’t start with massive changes. It starts with the small, daily decisions that compound over time.

Every time you choose focused work over distraction, you win.

Every time you remove yourself from financial traps, you win.

Every time you reclaim your attention from the machine, you win.

The system won’t change itself. We have to build something different.

Why This Isn’t Just About “Waking Up”

Most people who are aware do nothing. They see the system for what it is but keep playing by its rules. That’s not what we do here.

Unorthodoxy isn’t just a newsletter—it’s a network. A group of people who see through the illusion and are actively working to build something different.

We don’t just talk—we strategize.

🔹 A community of thinkers and doers—challenging the status quo and crafting unorthodox solutions.

🔹 Discussions, strategies, and real insights that go beyond what’s public.

If you’re serious about this journey, you don’t have to walk it alone.

Now, You Have Two Choices

🚪 Do nothing. Keep going as things are, knowing the system isn’t set up for your best interest.

⚡ Or take action. Join a group of people who see the system for what it is—and are actively working to break free.

🧠 You don’t need more distractions. You need solutions.

💡 You don’t need more illusions. You need clarity.

🔥 You don’t need more noise. You need a way out.

Choose to build your own path.

The system is hoping you do nothing.

Prove it wrong.

Final Thoughts

Many people will choose to stay in the system because it feels safer.

Most will stay plugged into the system, arguing about distractions while their autonomy is stripped away.

But those who see it for what it is have a chance to change their path.

If you’ve made it this far, you already know too much to go back.

The system is betting that you won’t act. It’s trained you not to.

But you didn’t come this far just to stop here.

Together, we can start moving toward real autonomy, real solutions, and real freedom.

🔥 Welcome to Unorthodoxy. Let's get to work.

Ashe!

– Franklin O’Kanu