Images, images, images. Nothing but images through screen based devices.

As the conversation around ChatGPT, AI, and more continues to circulate, one of the topics sliding under the radar is the topic of deep fakes. The issue of deep fakes is one that, from what I’ve seen, the only solution being thrown out there is “regulation.” Check out the caption to this Instagram video:

author Black Culture News And Entertainment on Instagram: “This is scary!!! #deepfakes #blackmirror Video credit: @ramsayalmighty ”

From what we know, regulation could mean something like having a government ID to search the internet, as we’re seeing with registered users on Twitter, but how does this stop deep fake technology? I have no idea - just another way data collection, but I digress. We’re just being told that regulation is the only thing needed to save us from the world of increasingly deep fake technology.

This is a valid concern because how will we know if what we see on our screens is real? How will we know if events occurred, or are we seeing CGI being used? In today’s article, I will offer two simple solutions that have withstood the test of time. And so, as we move forward into this CGI, deep fake reality, let’s first take a step back as to how we got here, where we could be going, and what we can do about it.