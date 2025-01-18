Disclaimer: This article is for people who know something is off regarding national crises and events but just can’t put their finger on it.

Introduction

At Unorthodoxy, the mission is simple: to help you decipher the world’s complexities and navigate your distinct path — without falling into the traps of doom and gloom.

To demonstrate this, we’ll apply the strategy from the guide, 3 Key Methods to Decode Official Narratives, to the LA fires as a case study. By dissecting this event through the lens of different narratives, we’ll reveal how understanding the truth behind crises helps you navigate a world rife with manipulation.

After reading today’s article (plus the guide), you’ll see how the narratives spun are part of broader agendas and how the resources provided can help you maintain control of your life and attention — especially in a world that tries to control it for you.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

This analysis will require mental fortitude from the reader. Psychology, heuristics, and history all come into play when evaluating these narratives. For those who genuinely want to blaze their trail — not swept by distractions — this article will show you how.

The Making of A Crisis: The Official Take

Every national event or crisis has three sides to it:

The official narrative, The official conspiracy narrative, The unorthodox narrative.

Before going any further, understanding narratives is needed to grasp their power. If you are not familiar with the power within narratives, please click the link below to access that article.

Read: The Power of Narratives

The official narrative with the LA fires is that:

A fire started by natural (i.e., naturally occurring or an individual(s) committing arson) means fueled by natural events (dry air and fast winds), and incompetencies at the governmental level are the reason for the damage that has occurred.

This narrative is the official narrative, and it should be rejected immediately. Here’s why:

In the article The Power of Narratives and How They Shape Our Reality, we discuss how narratives are the building blocks of society. History is a finely selected collection of narratives used to paint a historical reality leading to modern actions. Narratives must be scrutinized before realities are built from them. In the article The Intellect Around Dramatic Events, we discuss how the foundation of any mainstream media narrative must be rejected right away because any credence given to the mainstream narrative supports and builds upon a false reality. In the article 4 Reasons to Stop Watching News (and Social Media), we discuss how the mainstream amplifies the official narratives through sensationalism to increase the damage behind them. There is a financial incentive to “blow the winds” of a narrative that grips the nation — even though it may be faulty. This inflated narrative ultimately gives the listener a false and hyper-inflated risk of reality.

To understand why it is critical to reject the mainstream narrative, we must realize that national crises can grip our attention. There is value in holding the attention of a nation, so a lot of tools and heuristics (i.e., drama, images, etc.) will be used to capture that attention. For this reason, this reality, we must automatically reject the official narrative from the mainstream mouthpiece.

We must reject that a fire started by natural (i.e., naturally occurring or an individual(s) committing arson) means, fueled by natural events (dry air and fast winds) and incompetencies at the governmental level, is the reason for the damage that has occurred.

The Truths In The Official Narrative

An aspect of the LA fires gaining traction is the city’s incompetencies. These incompetencies include:

DEI Hires, Shipping of Fire Supplies to Ukraine, Lack of Water Resources to fight the fire.

Each of these may very well be valid — including the insurance companies pulling out of the state last year. However, in the grand scheme of things, these should not be used to uphold the official narrative.

The official narrative is built upon truths, so one must learn to separate the truth from the lies (e.g., the dogma sandwich).

Again, this skill — this discernment of narratives — is for those who genuinely want autonomy in their lives and not passively passing by.

Unraveling the Official Conspiracy Narrative

The following narrative to address is the conspiratorial narrative. Regarding the LA fires, we have one that sticks out the most: Smart City in LA 2028.

Again, by using our resource on decoding narratives, we must keep an eye out for “official conspiracies” as these also serve the mainstream to grip our attention.

With the LA fires, the official conspiracy is that:

The government burned down the cities (using advanced technologies) to pave the way for 15-minute Smart Cities

This narrative is phenomenal because if we look at the official narrative, it contains lies (that this was a natural fire or individuals partaking in arson) built on truths (multiple instances of incompetencies occurred). In contrast, the official conspiracy is a truth (the government burned the cities using advanced technologies) built upon lies (to build 15-minute Smart Cities).

I want to bring forth an excellent article by

titled

Reports: Arsonists “Trying to Put Gasoline in Sewers” in Los Angeles

.

While I disagree with much of what she mentions, as seen in my comment

, I agree with some points she made as I thought of these myself.

Her most significant point is that LA is already primed for 15-min Smart Cities. From her article, we read the following:

First, anyone who thinks that burning down Pacific Palisades alone would enable a new 15-minute city model in Los Angeles does not understand Los Angeles geography. Los Angeles is a sprawling city that is actually a connection of neighborhoods and cities within the city. Each neighborhood has its own distinct flavor and infrastructure. If you live in Mar Vista, you won’t need to travel to Los Feliz to get your groceries. This is a good thing, because going from Mar Vista (on the Westside) to Los Feliz (near Griffith Park) can take all of 45 minutes in traffic, despite it being 15-20 miles as the crow flies. On the Westside alone we have: Venice : Known for its bohemian spirit, Venice Beach is famous for its Boardwalk, Muscle Beach, and vibrant street performers. It's a hub for artists and has a lively nightlife.

Santa Monica : Although it's technically a separate city, Santa Monica is renowned for its iconic pier, beautiful beaches, and the bustling Third Street Promenade. It's a popular destination for both tourists and locals.

Mar Vista : This residential neighborhood is known for its family-friendly vibe, with parks and schools. It has a mix of mid-century homes and modern developments.

Marina del Rey : Technically unincorporated and part of LA County, this area is famous for its marina, the largest man-made small-craft harbor in North America. It's popular for water activities and dining by the water.

Culver City : Also a separate city, Culver City is known for its thriving arts district, historic movie studios, and a growing number of trendy restaurants and shops.

Palms : A diverse neighborhood offering a mix of residential properties. It's known for its proximity to Culver City and easy access to public transportation.

Century City : A business district with high-rise office buildings, upscale shopping at the Westfield Century City mall, and luxury hotels. It's a hub for entertainment industry offices.

Brentwood: A residential neighborhood known for its upscale homes, tree-lined streets, and the Getty Center museum. It's a quiet area favored by many celebrities. …and a few more I probably forgot. Thus, LA is already segmented into 15-minute cities and has been for decades. The only thing they need to do is set up barriers on streets with congestion charges to travel outside your neighborhood - say, if you need to go from Venice to Beverly Hills - and voila, controlled 15-minute cities.

She also addressed the point about the Olympics, which

echoed. The takeaway is that the amount of destruction here will not be rebuilt in time for the Olympics — and I tend to agree as well.

The key overview of Stephanie’s analysis is the ability to recognize jumping on the official conspiracy immediately. While it may have elements of truth, we must be wary as the official conspiracy has likely been released to also direct the individual’s attention.

Even though it contains elements of truth, the official conspiracy should also be discarded.

Note: Again, this analysis is how to see through these narratives. Time and attention are of the essence in building the world you want to create, as discussed in the series The Seven Pillars of Life .

If you want to dive down the rabbit holes to understand the true meaning of these narratives, sure — if you have the time and attention to do so. However, time and attention are scarce resources that, once used, can’t be regained, so I caution against deep dives.

Nevertheless, for those who have never been down a rabbit hole, you must go down one to experience the lies and depictions. Seasoned folks like myself don’t need to go down that hole, but if you’re new here, you must explore these paths.

I recommend

as she has a plethora of work on these fires. Her page will really show you the reality of our world.

The Unorthodox Narrative

Finally, we have the unorthodox narrative. As explained in the case study of 9/11, we can do the same here. We can see how the unorthodox narrative has elements of truth from both the official narrative and the official conspiracy narrative.

LA County Fires Case Study of 3 Key Methods To Decode Narratives

LA County Fires Official Narrative: A natural or individual arson made a fire (lies) / caused major destruction spread by forces, dry air and forced winds, and incompetence (truth)

LA County Fires Official Conspiracy Narrative: The government started the fires using advanced technologies (truth) / to build 15-minute Smart Cities (lies)

LA County Fires Unorthodox Narrative: The government started the fires using advanced technologies (truth) / which caused major destruction spread by forces, dry air and forced winds, and incompetence (truth)

3 Key Methods to Decode Official Narratives

By rejecting the null hypothesis (null hypothesis: some fancy term I’m probably using incorrectly), we reject what the official stories are. Instead we distill from the truths to really understand what’s going on — and go on about our day.

This same analysis was done on Hurricane Helene and Climate Warfare

Another analysis of the LA County Fires was done with the Smart Meters

The key here is that we don’t know the true reason for what occurs — and we may not. Let’s face it here: we’re not at the seat of these meetings. But we can decipher the truth and move on with our day.

This mental focus is why I wrote my article I Don’t Know Why Liars Lie... But They Do. My goal is not to understand why the lie, my goal is to recognize the lie and go on about my day. A piece of us, a heuristic, wants to understand everything — hence why they give us the official conspiracy — but we must be diligent and exercise discernment with these national crises.

Remember: Their job is to lie. They are going to lie.

Objectives Of Crises

Other objectives at play occur within these crises. We’ve briefly mentioned the inflamed false risk that arises with these crises, keeping the population at base. Other goals are also accomplished with national crisis as well.

The ultimate objective is that these crises allow ruling parties to control the narratives, ultimately controlling their reality. Whether it be government, corporations, oligarchical families, and so on, by controlling the narrative, they control their reality.

This crisis narrative is a part of the concept known as strategic tension. The simple purpose of inflating or allowing crises to occur is a win in itself. It allows you to control the reality and obtain public buy-in as well. Without the buy-in, the revolution would occur — so the buy-in, perception management, propaganda, and false flags are needed.

Conclusion

Ladies and gentlemen, this essay depicts the nature of our reality. For those who know this already, thank you for bearing with me through this work. For those new to this perspective, below are additional resources that will help you understand our world. My book An Unorthodox Truth is an excellent place to start as it shows how the last two hundred years came to be from an unorthodox perspective.

Once again, thank you the time and attention, and I wish you all a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Information for Reference and Context

Approximately every 3.5 years, between 1991 and 2025, a significant fire occurs in California. Who knows if this is part of an occultic ritual that must be performed on the land? Who knows.

But if the US Military has strategically decided to have a military based on locations mystically known as “star forts,” who knows what we’re dealing with here.

