In an archived article, I wrote about the concept of ‘information’ from a metaphysical perspective in that it contains the energy of potentiality. To better expound upon that, the idea is that the phenomenon of information is the very energetic fabric and material essence of reality.

This spectacle, information, is vital to consciousness, energy, and certainty. In short, information is crucial to reality. As humans who interact with reality, information is critical to our survival and understanding—hence why we crave it so much.

Information can be seen as silver, a conductor between our present and future realities. Just like silver, it can be pure or debased.

This spectacle of information is as old as time, which is why rulers have tried to control the information that reaches the public masses since the beginning of time.

In my latest article, “If They've Lied About News, Imagine History,” I discuss how the information of specific events is told to us by the “victors,” so we don’t get the whole story—just the side given to us. A prime example of this is the analysis I did on the Holocaust.

Since this narrative of controlling information is as old as time, we can’t be surprised that this phenomenon occurs in our current period. The attempt to limit information in our daily world is seen as companies that control information either censor specific information or attack other information and label it misinformation—a tactic known as disinformation.

Misinformation is false or inaccurate information that is spread, regardless of intent to deceive. Disinformation is deliberately false or misleading information spread with the intent to deceive, mislead, or manipulate.

The purpose of this article is to equip you, the reader, with the tools to sift and filter through the abundance of information on a specific subject or event. By navigating the lines of fallacies and propaganda, you can ultimately arrive at the truth. To help drive home the significance of this conversation, we’ll use two case studies: 9/11 and the pandemic.

This discussion is sure to be fascinating, so sit back, relax, and learn about how information is presented in three different versions of narrative. Your role as a discerning reader is crucial in this process.