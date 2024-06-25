If They’ve Lied About The News, Why Wouldn’t They Lie About History
Also, Why Wouldn't They Lie About Religion?
What other historical events could we have been given official narratives that were far from the truth?
On September 11, 2001, I was in middle school. Early that morning, I remember seeing all our teachers huddling around discussing something that had occurred. A couple of hours later, we were told to go home.
Any kid would be excited to go home, but fro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unorthodoxy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.